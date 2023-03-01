DANVILLE — Cam Michaels knew he had to be ready.
Lewisburg was holding onto a three-point lead over Shamokin late in overtime, but the Indians had the ball. After Shamokin made a tying 3-point with about 10 seconds left, Michaels took the inbound pass from Devin Bodden, dribbled to the opposite free-throw line and hit a pull-up jumper just before the buzzer to win the game.
“I had a feeling Joey Hile was going to hit one,” Michaels said. “I was like, ‘Devin, I need the ball right now.’ I just wanted to get a shot up. The rest is history. I don’t even know how to feel right now. It’s just insane.”
Michaels’ jumper gave Lewisburg a 54-52 overtime win in a District 4 Class 4A semifinal, a berth in the state tournament and a district final date against Danville. The Ironmen defeated Athens in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
“It’s definitely a tough one,” Hile said. “We were all riding a high wave coming off that 3. It felt pretty good releasing it. Then watching Cam’s shot go in, I saw 0.9 (seconds) on the clock. I was like, ‘We’re not getting this ball in. If we do, we’re shooting an 80-foot shot.’ I knew that was the gamewinner.”
Lewisburg coach John Vaji said he didn’t think about calling a timeout after Hile’s 3-pointer tied the game.
“I didn’t want to let them get their defense set,” Vaji said. “Our thought was, ‘Let’s get it to Cam. He’s going to make a good decision.’”
Michaels led the Green Dragons (16-8) with 16 points, and game-highs of nine rebounds, five assists and six steals. However in overtime, it was Henry Harrison who led the way.
Harrison scored five of his 12 points in the extra session, staking Lewisburg to a 52-48 win with less than a minute to play in overtime. But Shamokin made a free throw and Lewisburg missed free throws on two straight possessions to set up the late heroics.
Shamokin led 47-42 with 3:17 to play in the fourth quarter, but Lewisburg held the Indians without a field goal until Hile’s 3-pointer.
Harrison hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two and Neyshawn Mabry tied to game at 47 with a layup off a drive and dish from Michaels.
“Usually when I drive if I don’t have a shot, I’m going to look for the closest big,” Michaels said. “One time I went up for a shot, I was actually about it to shoot it, but I was like, ‘Oh shoot, Neyshawn’s open.’ I got the ball to him and he got the bucket.”
Mabry, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, was also key to Lewisburg’s defensive effort. He blocked three shots, altered several others and grabbed seven rebounds.
“It was definitely crucial for us,” Michaels said. “We needed him to block some shots for us.”
Vaji added: “He played so much better in the second half than he did in the first half. I think he got a feel for it. ... He was huge — changing some shots and getting some big rebounds for us.”
Shamokin seemed to be holding the ball for the last shot, but Michaels stole it with 22.6 seconds left.
“I knew they were going to try to hold the ball for the last shot,” Michaels said. “I wanted to give them pressure when they weren’t expecting it. It ended up catching them off guard.”
Then Lewisburg was holding for the last shot, but Jennsyn Shuey knocked the ball away from the Green Dragons and out of bounds with just 0.9 seconds left. Harrison’s 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the front of the rim, sending the game to overtime.
After an even first quarter, Hile and Shuey began to assert themselves offensively for the Indians. By the time Case Lichty stole a pass and made a fastbreak layup to put Shamokin ahead by seven 70 seconds into the third quarter, Hile had 12 points and Shuey had nine. Hile finished with 20, and Shuey with 11.
Vaji said he was pleased with how the Green Dragons played to overcome the deficit.
“The best part is they have that competitive spirit,” Vaji said. “They’re working so hard, and it’s showing when we’re getting back in it.”
A pair of baskets by Michaels and five points from Bodden allowed Lewisburg to pull within one after three quarters.
Michaels said the key was not panicking.
“It’s happened to us a million times where we were up at least 10 and give up the lead,” Michaels said. “We figured if people can do it to us, we can do it. We’ve just got to stay calm, stay confident ... play together, play as a team.”
Shamokin scored the first four points of the final quarter, but Bodden, who finished with 10 points, drilled a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game.
District 4 Class 4A semifinalat Danville Area High SchoolNo. 4 Lewisburg 54, No. 1 Shamokin 52 (OT)
Lewisburg 12 12 11 12 7 — 54 Shamokin 12 16 8 11 5 — 52
Lewisburg (16-8) 54
Devin Bodden 4 0-0 10, Wade Young 2 0-0 4, Cam Michaels 7 2-3 16, Henry Harrison 5 0-0 12, Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0, Jack Blough 4 0-0 8, Neyshawn Mabry 2 0-2 4. Totals: 24 2-5 54. 3-point goals: Bodden 2, Harrison 2.
Shamokin (18-8) 52
