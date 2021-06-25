TURBOTVILLE — There was no stopping Mifflinburg’s Major Softball All-Stars from claiming the District 13 Championship.
Mifflinburg exploded for eight runs in the third inning to run away for a 14-1, five-inning victory over Danville Thursday at the Moser Sports Complex.
“This feels awesome. These girls are amazing and they deserve it. Winning the title feels unbelievable,” said Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart.
With a team comprised largely of players who helped the Mifflinburg 8-9-10 squad claim the District 13 title two years ago, Stewart wasn’t too surprised with the outcome.
“It was no surprise, but it still feels awesome,” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “Danville really gave us a run there, and I think that game was a lot closer than what the score showed.”
An error and then an RBI single by Amelia Fluman put two runs on the board for Mifflinburg in the second inning.
But in the third, that’s when things really started clicking for the Union County All-Star team.
Mifflinburg’s first six batters all reached base to start the third, with Chloe Showalter driving home Lainey Miller with the first run on a single chopped to center.
Next came Taylor Stewart scoring on an error before Showalter came home on a wild pitch.
Then after the bases quickly became loaded again, Mifflinburg kept piling it on as Taylor Stewart drove a two-run single to center and Showalter followed with an RBI single to build their team’s lead to 10-0.
“It was nice to have a couple of girls just kind of break it open, and then everybody got hits,” said manager Stewart. “The inning just went on and on and on, so yeah it was definitely a good thing.”
Danville managed to get a run back in the bottom of the third to temporarily delay the inevitable, which came two innings later when Mifflinburg put the game away with four runs in the fifth.
A leadoff double by Taylor Stewart got the inning rolling, and in the next at-bat Showalter gave Mifflinburg its 10-run lead back with an infield RBI single.
Mifflinburg further pulled away by scoring on a wild pitch and two errors to get its 13-run margin.
“That was good. When the girls got into the dugout (after the fourth inning) I told them, Let’s put some runs up, and let’s go home,’” said manager Stewart. “That definitely felt good because like I said, that game was a lot closer than what the score was.”
Taylor Stewart, in addition to striking out six and allowing just two hits in three innings of work to get the win, batted 3-for-3, doubled, had two RBI and scored twice.
“We were sure of ourselves that we could come out and pull this game out again like we did (in 2019),” she said. “We’ve been talking about it all year (after missing last season to COVID-19), and we were like we need to go out and get this, just for our town and everything else.
“I played good. I felt I could’ve done better, but I always think that about myself,” added Taylor Stewart, who was relieved by Maggie Rubendall in the fourth.
Rubendall struck out five and didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way to close the game out.
The battery mate for Stewart and Rubendall — Showalter — also had a productive day at the plate. She batted 3-for-4, drove in three runs and scored one more.
“It’s really nice (to win the District 13 title). I mean, I got to play with all of my friends and I think we’re going to go pretty far,” said Showalter. “It’s different catching (Stewart compared to Rubendall) because of the speeds, but it’s pretty fun honestly.
“It makes me happy that we won again, and moving on to sectionals is a good feeling,” added Showalter.
Mifflinburg will play the District 24 champ in its first Section 3 game on July 6. Roosevelt Trail Little League will be hosting the tournament at Wyalusing Boro Park.
Competing at sectionals is nice, for sure, but Mifflinburg’s players want a lot more according to their manager.
“The girls want to win states. That’s our goal,” said manager Stewart. “Obviously, there’s a lot of good teams that are going to be at sectionals, but they want to win states.”
District 13 Little LeagueMajor Softball ChampionshipAt Moser Sports ComplexMifflinburg 14, Danville 1 (5 innings)
Mifflinburg 028 04 – 14-10-1 Danville 001 00 – 1-2-6 Taylor Stewart, Maggie Rubendall (4) and Chloe Showalter. Maclin Hickey, Jillian Lowe (3) and Brynn Wilson. WP: Stewart. LP: Hickey.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Anna Pachucki, 1-for-5; Lainey Miller, 1-for-2, run scored; Rhyann Kurtz, walk, run, RBI; Stewart, 3-for-3, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Showalter, 3-for-4, 3 RBI, run; Brooke Gessner, 2 walks, 2 runs; Rubendall, 2 walks, 2 runs; Aubrey Fluman, 1-for-4, RBI, 2 runs; Olivia Fetterman, run; Tayva Thomas, run; Amelia Fluman, 1-for-1, walk, run, 2 RBI; Teagan Richter, walk.
Top Danville hitters: Lowe, 1-for-3, run scored; Ryleigh Hepner, 1-for-1.
