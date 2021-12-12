Girls basketball
Milton 62
St. John Neumann 45
WILLIAMSPORT — Morgan Reiner and Leah Walter scored 14 apiece, Kiersten Stork added a dozen and Kyle Rovenolt and Abbey Kitchen finished with 10 as Milton ran past St. John Neumann Saturday night on the road.
Milton (2-0) is back in action Tuesday at Hughesville.
Hughesville 35
Lewisburg 30
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons had a successful night rebounding the ball against the Spartans, but points were hard to come by as they fell in the nonleague matchup on Saturday to open the year.
Sophie Kilbride led with eight rebounds and an assist, plus Maria Bozella had five rebounds and two assists. In addition, Maddie Still and Sydney Bolinsky chipped in seven and six rebounds, respectively, for Lewisburg (0-1), which next hosts Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Milton 37,
Line Mountain 33
MANDATA – Leah Walter converted all six of her free throws to score a team-high 12 points as the Black Panthers opened the season Friday with a nonleague road win over the Eagles.
Milton 12 12 5 8 — 37 Line Mtn. 8 11 8 6 — 33
Milton (1-0)
Kiersten Stork 1 4-10 6; Leah Walter 3 6-6 12; Morgan Reiner 2 1-1 5; Abbey Kitchen 2 0-0 4; Kyla Rovenolt 1 1-2 3; Brooklyn Wade 3 1-3 7.
Totals:
12 13-22 37.
3-point goals:
None.
Line Mountain (0-1)
Sage Hoover 1 0-1 2; Reichard 6 0-1 13; Sierra Klinger 0 0-0 0; Jaya London 0 0-0 0; Hannah Riobanaskie 1 0-0 3; Kyleen Michael 3 2-2 9; Emily Gonsar 0 0-3 0; Liz Spieles 2 0-0 6.
Totals:
13 2-7 33.
3-point goals:
Spieles 2, Michael, Riobanaskie, Reichard.
Montoursville 44
Mifflinburg 33
MIFFLINBURG – The Wildcats were held to just 11 points in the first half as they fell to the Warriors in Friday’s nonleague season-opening contest. Ella Shuck tallied a game-high 20 points to lead Mifflinburg (0-1), which trailed Montoursville 21-11 at the half.
Montoursville 7 14 9 14 – 44 Mifflinburg 4 7 14 8 — 33
Montoursville (1-0) 44
Maddy Adams 1 2-6 5; Kristen George 2 0-0 4; Alaina Marchioni 2 0-0 5; Shyanne Klemick 2 2-2 6; Sydnie Stone 1 0-0 2; Maya Neiman 1 2-4 4; Maddy Labatch 6 2-5 14; Nyla Kutney 0 0-0 0; Mahlon Yonkin 0 0-0 0; Ashlynn Loe 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
17 8-17 44.
3-point goals:
Adams, Marchioni.
Mifflinburg (0-1) 33Ella Shuck 6 6-14 20; Avery Metzger 0 2-2 2; Laine Martin 1 1-4 3; Alexis Scopelliti 1 0-0 2; Meg Shively 0 1-4 1; Marissa Allen 2 0-0 4; Jayda Troutman 0 1-2 1; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0. Totals:
10 11-26 33.
3-point goals:
Shuck 2.
Boys basketball
Shamokin Tournament
Lewisburg 51
Shenandoah 47 (OT)
COAL TOWNSHIP – Paced by Joey Martin’s game-high 20 points, three players scored in double figures to help the Green Dragons prevail in overtime in their first game of the season Friday at Shamokin’s Tip-Off Tournament.
Jake Hernandez added 13 points and Cam Michaels had 11 for Lewisburg (1-0).
Shen. Valley 17 5 10 11 5 — 47 Lewisburg 7 7 11 17 9 — 51
Shenandoah Valley (0-1) 47
Alvarez 1 0-0 3; Davis 0 0-0 0; Maksimik 4 1-2 11; Hernandez 0 0-0 0; Mark 3 1-2 11; Beris 1 0-0 3; Koser 5 0-0 13; Mikita 3 0-0 9.
Totals:
16 3-6 47.
3-point goals:
Mikita 3, Koser 3, Maksimik 2, Mark, Beris.
Lewisburg (1-0) 51
Cam Michaels 5 1-2 11; Khashaun Akins 3 0-0 7; Joey Martin 7 4-5 20; Forrest Zelechoski 0 0-0 0; Jake Hernandez 5 3-3 13; Henry Harrison 0 0-0 0; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Sam Barrick 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 7-10 51.
3-point goals:
Martin 2, Akins.
Bucktail Tournament
Williamsburg 64
Warrior Run 37
Warrior Run 46
St. Joe’s 41
FARWELL — Nathan Axtman and Carter Marr combined for 29 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Defenders fell in the championship game of the Bucktail Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.
In Friday’s first-round game, 10 points apiece from Axtman and Mason Sheesley helped lifted Warrior Run (1-1) to a season-opening win over St. Joe’s.
Sheesley knocked down three 3-pointers in Friday’s game for Warrior Run, as did Chase Beachel.
Williamsburg 11 19 18 16 – 64 Warrior Run 5 14 11 7 — 37
Williamsburg (2-0) 64
Zach Kagaris 4 1-2 10; Anthony James 0 0-0 0; Lambert Palmer 9 1-4 19; Dylan Shawver 0 0-1 0; Logan Brantner 1 0-0 3; Devin Lynch 0 0-0 0; Rowan Gorsuch 5 1-1 13; RJ Royer 4 4-5 15; Dezmond Woodruff 2 0-1 4.
Totals:
25 7-14 64.
3-point goals:
Royer 3, Gorsuch 2, Brantner, Kagaris.
Warrior Run (1-1) 37
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-1 0; Carter Marr 5 3-7 14; Nathan Axtman 6 0-1 15; Cooper Wilkins 1 0-0 2; Cody Goodspeed 0 0-0 0; Mason Sheesley 2 0-0 6; Ryan Newton 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 3-9 37.
3-point goals:
Axtman 3, Sheesley 2, Marr.
St. Joe’s 12 6 7 16 – 41 Warrior Run 15 13 5 13 — 46
St. Joe’s (0-1) 41
Ben Eby 2 0-3 4; Spencer Gigante 1 2-2 4; Jayden Capparelle 1 0-0 3; Aedan Hall 0 0-0 0; Tim Peters 6 3-3 15; Chris Warner 1 0-0 2; Charlie Yartz 5 0-0 13.
Totals:
16 5-8 41.
3-point goals:
Yartz 3, Capparelle.
Warrior Run (1-0) 46
Chase Beachel 3 0-0 9; Carter Marr 2 2-7 6; Nathan Axtman 3 4-5 10; Cooper Wilkins 2 1-6 7; Mason Sheesley 3 1-3 10; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Ryan Newton 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
15 8-21 46.
3-point goals:
Beachel 3, Sheesley 3, Wilkins 2.
JV score:
St. Joe’s, 38-19.
North Penn-Liberty 44
Meadowbrook Chr. 38
MILTON — The Lions exploded for 21 points in the third quarter to post a comeback, but it wasn’t enough as they fell in their season opener to the Mounties on Friday night. Ashton Canelo scored 12 points and Jacob Reed had 11 to lead Meadowbrook (0-1).
NP-Liberty 13 8 9 14 – 44 Meadowbrook 3 5 21 9 — 38
North Penn-Liberty (1-0) 44
Talen Kolb 0 0-0 0; Caiden Alexander 0 0-0 0; Hunter Thompson 2 2-4 6; Derek Litzelman 3 0-0 7; Ben Cook 2 0-0 4; Kyle Davis 0 0-0 0; Devin Bradley 7 1-2 15; Noah Shedden 3 0-6 6; Daniel Sherant 3 6-8 12.
Totals:
20 9-20 44.
3-point goals:
Litzelman.
Meadowbrook Chr. (0-1) 38
Ashton Canelo 6 0-2 12; Gabe Rodrigues 1 0-0 2; Michael Smith 3 0-0 9; Noah Smith 2 0-0 4; Jacob Reed 4 0-0 11; Jacob Bair 0 0-0 0; Levi Erb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 0-2 38.
3-point goals: M. Smith 3, Reed 3.
