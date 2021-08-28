POTTSVILLE - Xzavier Minium rushed for 146 yards and three TDs and freshman Chris Doyle added 158 yards on the ground and two TDs as Milton topped Nativity Friday in Pottsville.
The Black Panthers attempted just one pass and amassed 314 yards on the ground.
Milton will host Warrior Run, which did not play this week, Friday at Central Columbia.
Milton 39, Nativity 28
at Nativity
Milton 14 12 7 6 — 39
Nativity 7 7 6 8 — 28
Scoring
1st quarter
N — Walborn 21 pass from C. Miller (kick good)
M-Chris Doyle 4 run (kick good)
M-Doyle 20 run (kick good)
2nd quarter
M-Xzavier Minium 42 run (kick failed)
N-Spolski 5 run (kick good)
M-Minium 53 run (kick blocked)
3rd quarter
M-Minium 3 run (kick good)
N-C. Miller 15 run (kick failed)
4rth quarter
M-Doyle 41 run (kick blocked)
N-Dolbin 12 pass from C. Miller (Spolski run)
TEAM STATISTICS
M N
First Downs 10 10
Rushes-Yards 39-314 25-256
Passing 0-1-0 11-24-0
Passing Yards 0 185
Total Yards 314 441
Fumbles-Lost 4-0 3-1
INDIVIDUALS
RUSHING: Milton — Doyle 23-158, 3TDs, Minium 12-146 3TDs, Rearick 3-11. Nativity — C. Miller 10-143, Spolski 7-81, Eades 8-32
PASSING: Milton — Minium 0-1-0, 0. Nativity — C. Miller 11-24-0, 185
RECEIVING: Milton — None. Nativity — Dolbin 3-77, Walborn 3-49, Spolski
3-45, J. Miller 1-10, Ferhat 1-4
