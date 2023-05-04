ALMEDIA — In one of the longest baseball games played this year, Mifflinburg edged Central Columbia 7-6 in 11 innings in the Heartland-II contest Wednesday.
Jarrett Miller drove a hard-hit single to center field to plate Luke Rokavec with the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th.
Rokavec drew a one-out walk before Lucas Kurtz was hit by a pitch to set up Miller’s game-winning RBI.
Mifflinburg (9-4) took a 1-0 lead in the third on a solo home run by Lucas Whittaker.
The Wildcats’ lead grew to 4-0 in the fifth on a two-run single by Rokavec and an RBI single by Troy Dressler.
Then after Central (5-6) went in front 6-4 in the fifth, Mifflinburg came right back with two runs in the sixth.
Andrew Diehl hit an RBI single and then Tanner Zimmerman scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 6.
Diehl finished the game 4-for-7 with a double, RBI and a run scored, plus Dressler batted 2-for-4 and Miller finished 2-for-4.
Mifflinburg next plays at Danville today at 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg 7, Central Columbia 6 (11 innings)
Mifflinburg 001 032 000 01 – 7-11-3
Central Col. 000 060 000 00 – 6-10-5
Zach Wertman, Lucas Kurtz (7) and Lucas Whittaker. Aidan Smith, Parker Day (3), Logan Welkom, Ioannis Stout (8), Dylan Gregory (11) and Jansen Sarisky.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 4-for-7, double, RBI, run scored; Zeb Hufnagle, walk, run; Troy Dressler, 2-for-4, 2 walks, RBI, run; Whittaker, 1-for-4, HR (1st, solo), 2 walks, RBI, run; Wertman, walk; Luke Rokavec, 1-for-5, walk, 2 RBI, run; Kurtz, 1-for-1; Jarrett Miller, 2-for-4, 2 walks, RBI, run; Tanner Zimmerman, walk, run.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Larson Kocher, 1-for-6, run scored; Day, 2-for-5, walk, run; Sarisky, 1-for-6, RBI, run; Stout, 2-for-6, 2 RBI, run; Bryce Derr, 1-for-5, RBI, run; Welkom, 1-for-5; Ryan Hons, walk; Derik Fester, 2-for-4, RBI; Smith, run.
Boys lacrosseCrestwood 18,Lewisburg 5MOUNTAIN TOP — The Comets overwhelmed the Green Dragons with 11 first-half goals to cruise to the nonleague victory and hand Lewisburg its third straight loss.
Quin Michaels led Lewisburg (6-5) with two goals, plus Mason Fassero added a goal and an assist.
Ben Bailey and Teddy Hohmuth tallied the other goals for the Green Dragons, plus Alfred Romano notched a pair of assists.
Lewisburg next plays at Mifflin County at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Wednesday were postponed by rain. Make-up dates follow the event.
Baseball
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Midd-West, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today
Millville at Milton, postponed to TBA
Softball
Montoursville at Milton, postponed to Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, postponed to May 18 at 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Selinsgrove at Milton, postponed to Monday at 4:30 p.m.
