ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed second-round draft pick Seth Lundy in a deal announced on Thursday and also agreed to sign Miles Norris to a two-way contract.
Lundy, a guard/forward from Penn State, was the No. 46 overall pick in the draft.
The Hawks this week previously signed their first-round pick, guard Kobe Bufkin of Michigan, the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. The team also previously signed forward Mouhamed Gueye, a second-round pick from Washington State whose draft rights were obtained in a draft-day trade with the Boston Celtics.
Norris, a 6-foot-10 forward, played for UC Santa Barbara from 2020-23. Norris averaged 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds last season.
Warriors acquire point guard Chris Paul, add guard Cory Joseph
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors finalized their trade with the Wizards for guard Chris Paul on Thursday, sending forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and guards Jordan Poole and Ryan Rollins to Washington along with a pair of draft picks.
The Wizards will receive a 2027 second-round selection and a 2030 first-round choice, the team said in announcing the swap.
Golden State also signed veteran free agent guard Cory Joseph.
A 12-time All-Star, the 38-year-old Paul is set to complement and take pressure off the Splash Brother tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as the Warriors strive to chase another championship. After winning the 2022 title, Golden State lost in the Western Conference semifinals to LeBron James and the Lakers.
Draymond Green last week reached agreement on a new $100 million, four-year contract.
Washington acquired Paul from the Phoenix Suns on June 24. The point guard averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.54 steals in 32.0 minutes while starting all 59 games he played for Phoenix last season.
The 31-year-old Joseph averaged 6.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds playing 19.8 minutes over 62 games with two starts for the Pistons last season.
Drafted by the Spurs 29th overall in 2011, Joseph has also played stints with the Spurs, Toronto, Indiana and Sacramento over 12 seasons.
Ke’Bryan Hayes activated from injured list by Pirates
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pittsburgh third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday and hit leadoff against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hayes had been sidelined since June 24 by lower back inflammation. He entered hitting .254 with 16 doubles and 32 RBIs.
Right-hander Roansy Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. The 23-year-old is 3-7 with a 6.59 ERA this season in 11 starts and eight relief appearances. He allowed four runs in the fifth inning of Wednesday's 6-4 loss, giving up consecutive homers to J.D. Martinez and David Peralta.
Dick Sheridan, former N.C. State football coach, dies at 81
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dick Sheridan, who turned around the North Carolina State football program while leading the Wolfpack to six bowl appearances in seven seasons as their coach, died Thursday, the university said. He was 81.
Sheridan died near his home in Garden City Beach, South Carolina, after a brief illness, the school said, citing his family.
Sheridan, who never played college football, took over at N.C. State in 1986 after a successful run at Furman. The Wolfpack were coming off three straight 3-8 seasons but went 8-3-1 in Sheridan's first year, earning a Peach Bowl berth.
N.C. State went 4-7 in 1987 but did not have another losing season under Sheridan, winning the Peach Bowl in 1988 and winning nine games in both 1991 and '92. Sheridan resigned in the summer before the 1993 season, citing health reasons. He went 52-29-3 with the Wolfpack and never coached again.
“I have such great respect for coach Sheridan and am saddened to hear this news,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “He did so much to build the football program at N.C. State and impacted many players, coaches and staff during his time as coach. I enjoyed getting to know him during my time here.”
Sheridan won the Bobby Dodd College Football Coach of the Year award in his first season at N.C. State and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020.
He coached at Furman from 1978-85, going 69-23-1 and winning eight Southern Conference championships. He made an impression in Raleigh by beating the Wolfpack twice in his final three years.
“He was just a remarkable coach,” said Mike O’Cain, who played for Sheridan in high school and succeeded him as the Wolfpack's coach. “He believed in his role as a strict disciplinarian and he was a perfectionist. We would practice a play 150 times a week.”
After his retirement from coaching, Sheridan owned several sporting goods stores and worked in real estate in the Myrtle Beach area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.