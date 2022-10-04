SUNBURY — Shikellamy’s Ryan Williams scored twice in Monday’s nonleague game against Meadowbrook Christian, with his second tally coming in overtime to give the Braves a 2-1 victory.
Williams’ goal was unassisted, and it came with 3:57 remaining in the extra period.
Jaden Garcia scored unassisted to tie the game at 1 for Meadowbrook (9-3) with 13:23 left in regulation.
Michael Eager made six saves to keep the game close for the Lions, who next host Grace Prep today.
Shikellamy 2, Meadowbrook Christian 1
Shik-Ryan Williams, assist Daniel Hernandez, 28:15.
MC-Jaden Garcia, unassisted, 13:23.
Shik-Williams, unassisted, 3:57.
Shots: Shikellamy, 8-4; Corner kicks: Shikellamy, 7-1; Saves: Shikellamy (Dillon Zechmah), 3; MC (Michael Eager), 6.
DANVILLE — The Black Panthers fell to the Ironmen in the Heartland-I matchup. Milton falls to 1-10 while Danville improves to 5-8.
Milton, which also fell 1-0 in the jayvee game, next plays at Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats fell to the Braves in the nonleague contest. Mifflinburg ends the season with an 0-16 mark.
Shikellamy 5, Mifflinburg 0
1. Allie Minnier (S) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Megan Strohecker (S) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Sabrina Doebler (S) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-1, 6-0.
1. Shannen Sprenkle-Massie Johnson (S) won by forfeit.
2. Dairelis Torres-McKenzie Boyer (S) won by forfeit.
