LEWISBURG — Three players from Lewisburg’s field hockey team were recently selected as members of the Heartland Athletic Conference All-Star Team, in addition to being named to the PA High School Field Hockey Coaches Association All-State Team.
Named to the All-HAC First Team were senior midfielder and co-captain Kara Koch, junior forward Rylee Dyroff and junior defender Siena Brazier. Dyroff and Brazier are also co-captains for the Green Dragons.
Koch led Lewisburg, the District 4 Class A runner-up to Bloomsburg, with 18 goals and 10 assists.
“Kara was a captain, the most valuable player of the team, and helped lead this team to a co-championship in the conference (with Bloomsburg),” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “She will be continuing her hockey career at Bloomsburg University in the fall of 2021.”
Dyroff added 10 goals and four assists, plus Brazier chipped in three goals and two assists from the back line.
“Rylee was the second leading scorer and assist provider for the team this year. She was a captain, and she was asked to play several different positions this season to help the team to a 13-3 record,” said Zaleski.
“Siena was our strongest defender and also helped on the offensive side of the ball on corners. She was our inserter on offensive corners and fly on defensive corners. Siena was also a captain and leader on the team.
Also making the All-HAC First Team was Warrior Run senior back Kyia Brouse.
For the PHSFHCA All-State Team, Koch was a second-team honoree, while Brazier and senior goalkeeper Kerstin Koons were both honorable mention selections.
Heartland Athletic Conference
2020 Division II All-Star Team
First Team
Forwards: Erica Yodock, Bloomsburg; Aydan McFarland, Bloomsburg; Emma Yoder, Central Columbia; Rylee Dyroff, Lewisburg; Sarah Shupp, Midd-West. Midfielders: Lindsey Fogelsanger, Bloomsburg; Alie Heintzelman, Central; Kara Koch, Lewisburg; Marlo Spriggle, Midd-West; Cassie Slusser, Bloomsburg. Backs: Gracie Brosious, Bloomsburg; Siena Brazier, Lewisburg; Haley Stahl, Midd-West; Kyia Brouse, Warrior Run. Goalkeeper: Makiah Brewer, Central.
Second Team
Forwards: Delaney Klingler, Midd-West; Morgan Millard, Bloomsburg. Midfielder: Lorna Oldt, Midd-West. Backs: Samantha Kurian, Central; Olivia Hubler, Central; Courtney Shuman, Bloomsburg. Goalkeeper: Paris Seibel, Midd-West.
PA High School Field Hockey Coaches Association
2020 All-State Team
First Team: Gracie Brosious, Bloomsburg; Kylie Godshall, Dock Mennonite; Kelsey Felix, Eastern York; Leah Bryner, Greenwood; Hailey Womer, Greenwood; Emma Rolston, Greenwood; Jordan Stroup, Greenwood; Ava Radel, Lake Lehman; Madison Lasinski, Lake Lehman; Lilly Smith, New Hope Solebury; Erin Firth, New Hope Solebury; Lauren Schellhamer, NW Lehigh; Tegan Poerio, The Ellis School; Kayla Kiwak, Wyoming Area; Mia Magnotta, Wyoming Seminary; Makenzie Switzer, Wyoming Area; Anna Mozeleski, Wyoming Area; Grace Parsons, Wyoming Seminary; Ella Barbacci, Wyoming Seminary; Emma Watchilla, Wyoming Seminary.
Second Team: Lindsey Fogelsanger, Bloomsburg; Aydan McFarland, Bloomsburg; Olivia Yetter, Dock Mennonite; Addison Bielski, Holy Redeemer; Maddie Stuart, Lake Lehman; Kara Koch, Lewisburg; Kate Dougherty, New Hope Solebury; Greenlehigh McGehee, NW Lehigh; Charlotte Horn, NW Lehigh; Samantha Vaccaro, Oley Valley; Bailee Christman, Oley Valley; Anya Kochanowicz, Springfield; Kate Wojeck, Springfield; Megan Beppler, Wyoming Area; Antonia Minichello, Wyoming Area; Maddie Olshemski, Wyoming Seminary.
Honorable Mention: Kiley Stoltzfus, Bishop McDevitt; Erica Yodock, Bloomsburg; Bella Zarcone, Camp Hill; Celeste Derstine, Dock Mennonite; Elizabeth Mendrzycki, Holy Redeemer; Lauren Kane, Holy Redeemer; Siena Brazier, Lewisburg; Kerstin Koons, Lewisburg; Sophia Cozza, New Hope; Alexandra Lister, NW Lehigh; Anna Kate Gwiazdowski, Schuylkill Valley; Milaw Clause, Wyoming Seminary.
