MIDDLEBURG - Milton knocked down 12 3-pointers on the night to defeat Midd-West 80-56 in a nonleague matchup Monday to end the regular season.
Xzavier Minium hit four treys and finished with 14 points, and he was one of three players to score in double figures for the Black Panthers (12-10).
Along with Minium, Nijel Hunter tallied 17 points and Jace Brandt had 16. Hunter added a pair of 3-pointers in the game and Rylin Scott had three more to finish with nine points, plus Luke DeLong hit a pair of treys to chip in eight points.
Milton will now begin preparations for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs that begin next week.
Midd-West 12 9 23 12 – 56
Lucas Ditty 0 0-0 0; Xzavier Minium 4 2-2 14; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 2 1-4 5; Izayah Minium 0 0-0 0; Chase Knarr 0 0-0 0; Will Fridia 2 2-4 7; Rylin Scott 3 0-0 9; Luke DeLong 3 0-0 8; Nijel Hunter 6 3-4 17; Michael Bickhart 0 0-0 0; Jace Brandt 6 4-5 16; Lucas Radke 0 0-0 0; Trent DeLong 0 2-2 2. Totals: 27 14-22 80.
3-point goals: Minium 4, Scott 3, L. DeLong 2, Hunter 2, Fridia.
D’zani Coley 0 2-2 2; Connor Stoltzfus 1 0-0 3; Easton Erb 1 0-1 2; Garrett Leitzel 9 1-2 25; Trevor Sheaffer 0 0-0 0; Brandon Ferster 0 0-0 0; Noah Romig 7 7-8 22; Nash Grover 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 10-13 56.
3-point goals: Leitzel 6, Stoltzfus, Romig.
JV score: Milton, 53-48. High scorers: Milton, Knarr, 18; MW, Coley, 16.
SELINSGROVE - The Wildcats head into the postseason on a high note as they edged the Seals in the HAC cross-over contest.
Ella Shuck led Mifflinburg (12-10) with 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds, plus Emily McCahan added six points in the win for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg 30, Selinsgrove 28
Ella Shuck 6 2-4 15; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 3; Emily McCahan 3 0-0 6; Marissa Allen 1 0-0 2; Meg Shively 0 0-2 0; Jayda Tilghman 1 0-0 2; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0; Avery Metzger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 2-6 30.
3-point goals: Shuck, Sheesley.
Grace Morrone 0 0-0 0; Erika Piepszowski 1 0-0 2; Murphy O’Brien 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Latsha 5 1-2 11; Shaela Kruskie 1 0-0 2; Haylee Nava 1 4-4 6; Hanna Presgraves 1 0-0 3; Kristin Shaffer 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 7-8 28.
3-point goals: Presgraves.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
