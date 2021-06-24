JERSEY SHORE — Lewisburg had seven hits in Wednesday’s American Legion baseball game against Jersey Shore, but Post 182 couldn’t get a run across as Post 36 took the Susquehanna Valley League win.
Owen Arndt batted 2-for-3 as did Wyatt Parker to lead Lewisburg (0-9).
Jersey Shore broke through with four runs in the third inning. Ben Stoetzel keyed the frame with a two-run single.
Lewisburg was scheduled to play at Danville on Friday in its next game, but in lieu of the contest the two teams will play a doubleheader today in Danville with the first game scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore 5, Lewisburg 0
At Jersey Shore
Lewisburg 000 000 0 – 0-7-3
Jersey Shore 004 100 x – 5-7-0
Forrest Zelechoski, Colton Rearick (5) and Wyatt Parker. Shaki Blackwell, Nate Myers (5), Bender (7) and Jarrett Dunkle.
WP: Blackwell. LP: Zelechoski.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Owen Arndt, 2-for-3; Kadyn Magyar, 1-for-3; Garrett Russell, 1-for-2; Zelechoski, 1-for-3; Parker, 2-for-3.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Landon Lorson, 1-for-3, run scored; Karter Peacock, 1-for-3; Ben Stoetzel, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Bender, 1-for-3, double, RBI, run; Blackwell, 2-for-3, run; Edward Danneker, 1-for-3, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.