MILTON — With Luke Goodwin leading the way, three Milton pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout as the Black Panthers beat Warrior Run, 10-0, in a six-inning Heartland-II matchup Wednesday.
In addition to Goodwin, who tossed six strikeouts and allowed six walks and one hit, was backed up by Logan Shrawder and Gehrig Baker to help Milton (2-8 overall and HAC-II) get the win.
At the plate for the Black Panthers, Aiden Keiser batted 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI, plus Dylan Reiff hit an RBI double and scored a run and Chase Knarr singled and drove in a run.
Jake Byers and Ryan Foura had the two hits for Warrior Run (2-8, 2-7).
Milton is scheduled to host Saint John Neumann at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and Warrior Run plays at Southern Columbia also on Friday.
Milton 10, Warrior Run 0 (6 innings)
at Milton
Milton 040 042 — 10-5-1
Warrior Run 000 000 — 0-2-7
WP: Luke Goodwin. LP: Mason Sheesley.
Top Milton hitters: Aiden Keiser, 3-for-5, double, 2 RBI; Dylan Reiff, double, RBI, run scored; Gehrig Baker, 1-for-4, run; Quinn Keister, 1-for-3, double, 2 runs; Blaik Hadcock, run; Goodwin, run; Quadir Herbert, 2 runs; Dominic Lytle, 2 runs; Chase Knarr, 1-for-3, RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Jake Byers, single; Ryan Foura, single.
Lewisburg 10,
Shamokin 3
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Green Dragons exploded for four runs in the third inning, and then five more in the seventh to pull away for the Heartland-I win over the Indians.
Forrest Zelechoski helped lead Lewisburg (6-3, 4-3 HAC-I) at the plate by going 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored.
Along with Zelechoski, Kaiden Wagner, Shea Girton, Jack Blough and Tony Burns all had two hits in the game. In addition, Wagner and Mitchell added two RBI apiece against Shamokin (1-11, 0-9).
Wagner also picked up the win in relief after entering in the fifth for the Green Dragons, who next play at Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 10, Shamokin 3
at Shamokin
Lewisburg 004 010 5 — 10-11-1
Shamokin 001 200 0 — 3-4-5
Derek Asche, Nathaniel Gabel (4), Kaiden Wagner (5) and Shea Girton. Mark Long, Caydin Bowers (6) and Hunter Rodman.
WP: Wagner. LP: Long.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Kaiden Wagner, 2-for-5, 2 RBI, run scored; Max Mitchell, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Girton, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Michael Casale, 1-for-4, run, RBI; Forrest Zelechoski, 2-for-3, run, 3 RBI; Jack Blough, 2-for-4, run; Tony Burns, 2-for-4, run.
Top Shamokin hitters: Malaki Peffer, 2-for-3, RBI, run scored; Hayden Karlovich, 1-for-3, double; Carter Kurtz, 1-for-3, run.
Central Mountain 15,
Mifflinburg 0 (4 inn.)
MILL HALL — Central Mountain’s Crusen Stover came within three walks of pitching a perfect game as the hosts no-hit Mifflinburg in the Heartland-I contest.
Jarrett Miller, Troy Dressler and Luke Rokavec drew the walks for Mifflinburg (2-6-1 overall and HAC-I) to break the perfect game bid for Stover
Mifflinburg next hosts Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Central Mountain 15, Mifflinburg 0 (4 innings)
at Central Mountain
Mifflinburg 000 0 – 0-0-6
Cen. Mtn. 325 5 – 15-16-0
Zach Wertman, Luke Rokavec (3), Lucas Kurtz (4) and Lucas Whittaker. Crusen Stover and Nathan Helms.
WP: Stover. LP: Wertman.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Jarrett Miller, walk; Troy Dressler, walk; Rokavec, walk.
Top Central Mountain hitters: Helms, 1-for-3, walk, 3 runs, RBI; Connor Foltz, 2-for-3, walk, 5 RBI, run; Gabriel Johnson, 2-for-3, double, run; Cayde McCloskey, 1-for-2, triple, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Cayden Culvey, 1-for-1, RBI; Stover, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; Elek Fravel, 1-for-2, run; Levi Schlesinger, RBI; Ashton Probst, 1-for-1, run; Chase Brush, 2-for-2, RBI; Dallas Alexander, 1-for-1, RBI, run; Braylen Corter, 1-for-2, 2 runs; Gardy Fravel, 1-for-1, run.
Softball
Lewisburg 15,
Hughesville 2
HUGHESVILLE — The Green Dragons pounded out 26 hits to help them rout the Spartans in the Heartland-II contest and pick up their sixth straight win.
Lewisburg (6-2 overall and HAC-II) was led by Ryan Brouse, who batted 5-for-5 with a triple, five runs scored and two RBI; and Rylee Dyroff went 4-for-5 on the day with a triple, walk, two RBI and two runs scored.
Alexis Walter added a three-hit, two-RBI day at the plate to go along with the win inside the circle for the Green Dragons against the Spartans (2-5).
Lewisburg gets right back out on the diamond today as the Dragons host Central Columbia in a key District 4 matchup.
Lewisburg 15, Hughesville 2
At Hughesville
Lewisburg 132 041 4 – 15-26-0
Hughesville 200 000 0 – 2-4-0
Alexis Walter, Kate Beers (7) and Sydney Bolinsky. Ella Breneisen, Loralie Bennett (3), Megan Bryant (7) and Brooke-Lynn Walters.
WP: Walter. LP: Breneisen.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBI, run scored; Makaila Huff, RBI; Erin Field, 3-for-6, double, 3 RBI; Rylee Dyroff, 4-for-5, triple, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Walter, 3-for-4, walk, 2 RBI; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-5; Bolinsky, 3-for-4, walk, 3 runs; Kimmy Shannon, 3-for-5, triple, 3 runs, RBI; Ryan Brouse, 5-for-5, triple, 5 runs, 2 RBI; Whitney Berge, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI, run.
Top Hughesville hitters: Sara Stroup, 2-for-3, run scored; Walters, 1-for-2, walk, run; Tori Barto, 1-for-3, walk.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg 3,
Danville 2
DANVILLE — A win by the No. 2 doubles team of Daytona Walter and Moses Knepp helped lift the Wildcats to a Heartland-I win over the Ironmen and get Mifflinburg back to .500 on the season.
Walter and Knepp beat Rocco Richards and Colby Wariner, 6-2, 6-2.
Mifflinburg (6-6) also got straight-set wins from Gabe Greb and Ethan Dreese at Nos. 1 and 2 singles.
The Wildcats next host Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 3, Danville 2
at Danville
Singles
1. Gabe Greb (M) def. Luke Friscia, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Ethan Dreese (M) def. Stefan Kupas, 6-1, 6-2.
3. Nate Girmay (D) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 7-5, 5-7, 10-6 (super tiebreaker).
Doubles
1. Collin Cummins-Luke Hilkert (D) def. Kellen Beck-Adan Snayberger, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 (super tiebreaker).
2. Daytona Walter-Moses Knepp (M) def. Rocco Richards-Colby Wariner, 6-2, 6-2.
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
MONTOURSVILLE — Eddie Monaco and Will Cecchini picked up a pair of wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles for the Green Dragons, but the Warriors picked up a pair of crucial three-set wins to put out the doubleheader sweep.
In match 2, Lewisburg’s Greyson Azeredo fell to DJ Alexander, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. And at No. 1 doubles, the Green Dragons’ team of Sarthak Vishwakarma and Matt Rawson fell to Noah Shaffer and Greyson Simms, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Lewisburg (10-7) next hosts Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Friday.
Match 1
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
at Montoursville
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Jared Matlack, 5-7 6-1 6-2.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Tyler Gilbert, 7-6 (7-1), 7-5.
3. DJ Alexander (M) def. Greyson Azeredo, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Greyson Simms-Noah Shaffer (M) def. Sarthak Vishwakarma-Matt Rawson, 6-1, 6-2.
2. Kaleb Watts-Domanick Young (M) def. Grant Rowe-Dan Ren, 6-2, 6-0.
Match 2
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
Singles
1. Monaco (L) def. Matlack, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Cecchini (L) def. Gilbert, 6-1, 6-4.
3. Alexander (M) def. Azeredo, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Shaffer-Simms (M) def. Vishwakarma-Rawson, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Watts-Young (M) def. Erich Stiner-Ryan Shabahang, 6-3, 7-5.
