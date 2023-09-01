STATE COLLEGE — The Williamsport Crosscutters scored five runs in the eighth inning to defeat the State College Spikes 5-3 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in their road finale of 2023.
The Cutters recorded four hits in Thursday’s game with the big blow coming from Brayland Skinner. Skinner was 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, which were the only RBIs of the game for Williamsport.
Tyler Lasch was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Mason Minzey was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Jalen Greer was 1-for-4 with a run scored as well.
Ruddy Gomez started for the Cutters tonight and went three and two third innings where he allowed three runs on three hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. David Mata threw a scoreless inning and a third where he allowed two hits and a walk.
Jared Kengott went an inning just allowing a walk. Mitchell Scott threw a scoreless inning where he walked one and collected three strikeouts to improve to 3-0.
Connor Langrell went the final two innings and gave up zero runs on a hit and collected five strikeouts.
Williamsport (18-26 second half) will host the Trenton Thunder at 6:35 p.m. tonight. There will be postgame fireworks following Potato Caper Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.