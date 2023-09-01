STATE COLLEGE — The Williamsport Crosscutters scored five runs in the eighth inning to defeat the State College Spikes 5-3 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in their road finale of 2023.

The Cutters recorded four hits in Thursday’s game with the big blow coming from Brayland Skinner. Skinner was 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, which were the only RBIs of the game for Williamsport.

