EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern will not have any players at the Big Ten’s annual media days this week after the three who were scheduled to attend opted Tuesday to back out because of hazing scandals that have engulfed the school.
Linebacker Bryce Gallagher, defensive back Rod Heard II and receiver Bryce Kirtz said in a statement they made the “very difficult” decision after consulting with interim coach David Braun, their parents and teammates.
“Given the recent events involving the Northwestern football program, we did not want our participation to be dominated by the hazing issue and steal the focus away from football and the upcoming season,” they said.
Each school usually sends three players and the head coach to the two-day event to field questions about the upcoming season from reporters. Gallagher, Heard and Kirtz were to be available on Wednesday. Braun is still scheduled to address the media.
“The decision from our players to forgo Big Ten Media Day was entirely theirs, and they approached it with a great deal of maturity and thoughtfulness,” Braun said in a statement. “I’m fully supportive of both their reasoning and the decision itself, and I look forward to attending the event.”
Northwestern is facing multiple lawsuits from male and female athletes, including one by former quarterback Lloyd Yates, alleging hazing by teammates that includes sexual abuse. The 52-page complaint also says coaches made racially charged comments to players of color.
Northwestern fired longtime fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald on July 10. Baseball coach Jim Foster was let go three days later amid misconduct allegations.
Braun was elevated to interim coach six months after he was hired as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator. He spent the previous four seasons in the same position at North Dakota State, where he helped lead the Bison to FCS national championships in 2019 and 2021.
Andy Pettitte rejoins the Yankees as a pitching adviser and is excited about his new role
NEW YORK (AP) — Even while coaching high school baseball back home in Texas, Andy Pettitte always maintained contact with various Yankees to discuss the intricacies of pitching.
Now in a new role as an adviser with his old team, Pettitte is looking forward to spending more time in person assisting New York’s staff.
“I felt like I’ve been in the mix because it’s kind of always, I’m staying in touch with guys and stuff like that,” Pettitte said Tuesday in his first public comments since taking the job. “But I guess just get me back up here, and for me it’s a great time.”
Pettitte won five World Series championships in two stints with the Yankees during an 18-year major league career that ended in 2013.
He will be in uniform before games when he is around the team, though he said he has some personal commitments that will keep him away from the club at times. He watched ace Gerrit Cole’s bullpen session Tuesday, terming it “unbelievable” and calling the right-hander “the best pitcher in the league.”
Pettitte previously advised the Yankees by traveling and watching minor league pitchers before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. He had been talking about joining the team as an adviser at the major league level for the past few years before officially signing on recently.
Earlier this year, Pettitte served as the pitching coach for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, helping them reach the championship game against Japan.
A three-time All-Star, Pettitte was 256-153 with a 3.85 ERA in 531 big league games (521 starts) over 15 seasons with the Yankees and three with his hometown Houston Astros. He is third in Yankees history with 219 wins and is the club’s career leader in strikeouts with 2,020. He is tied with Hall of Famer Whitey Ford for the most starts in team history with 438.
Pettitte also owns major league postseason records for wins (19), starts (44) and innings (276 2/3). He won the clinching Game 6 in the 2009 World Series against Philadelphia for New York’s most recent championship.
Chargers, QB Justin Herbert agree to 5-year extension worth $262.5 million
Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.
Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension ($52 million average) Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Herbert will get $218.7 million guaranteed, which is second to the fully guaranteed $230 million deal Deshaun Watson signed with Cleveland in 2022, a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the Chargers did not release the financial details.
The team and Herbert agreed to the extension on the first day of training camp. The Chargers’ first practice will be Wednesday.
Herbert is the second member of the 2020 draft class to sign an extension, after Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts signed a five-year extension worth $255 million.
