JERSEY SHORE — Despite playing only three innings of baseball prior to Wednesday’s game at Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg Legion Post 410 looked sharp.
Well, maybe except for the team’s offense.
Mifflinburg had just three hits on the night and Post 410 was shut out by a trio of Jersey Shore pitchers as host Post 36 pulled out a 1-0 victory.
“We’ve only played 11 innings of baseball, but the pitching staff has only given up a run, so they are doing all right. It’s hard to be mad at them,” said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski.
“It takes a minute to get back into the rhythm of things, but our bats will come around.”
Mifflinburg pitcher Dakota Brodzina was just as impressive. He threw 98 pitches in a complete-game effort and had three stikeouts, two walks and just the one run off three hits.
“Brodzina pitched outstanding for us,” said Golomboski. “I’m thrilled with how the defense played — and the pitching.”
Dallas Alexander hit an RBI single in the eighth to plate the only run Jersey Shore needed. Tadd Lusk scored the run after leading off the inning with a walk.
The run was unearned, however, after an error in the next at-bat moved Lusk all the way to third base.
“I’m not upset with the hitting,” said Golomboski, who got single hits from Lucas Whittaker, Troy Dressler and Lucas Kurtz. “We did have a baserunning mistake, but a couple of timely hits and it would’ve been a different game.”
Mifflinburg next hosts Bloomsburg at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
Jersey Shore 1, Mifflinburg 0 (8 innings)
at Jersey Shore
Mifflinburg 000 000 00 — 0-3-2
Jer. Shore 000 000 01 — 1-3-0
Dakota Brodzina and Lucas Whittaker. Dallas Alexander, Kaiser Kistner (3), Owen Berry (5) and Kelvin Probst.
WP: Berry. LP: Brodzina.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Whittaker, 1-for-3, walk; Troy Dressler, 1-for-3; Lucas Kurtz, 1-for-3; Liam Church, walk; Cyruss Scholvin, walk.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Probst, 1-for-3; Alex Neidig, walk; Caleb Neidig, 1-for-3; Tadd Lusk, walk, run scored; Alexander, 1-for-3, RBI.
