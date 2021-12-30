WILLIAMSPORT – In the first round of the 13th Annual Hoops for Hounds Tournament, junior Emily Zoscin posted 15 points, four assists, and four rebounds to lead the Lycoming College women’s basketball team, which put up an aggressive effort against a strong William Paterson University team that posted a 58-55 win Wednesday at Lamade Gym.
Zoscin also had four steals for the Warriors (3-8). Sophomore Allison Butler finished the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double in three games. First-year Meghan Dufner posted seven points and five rebounds. Dufner also had two steals and a 3-pointer.
Sophomore Cathryn Brought notched six points, scoring twice from behind the 3-point line. First-year Mya Wetzel and sophomore Emily Lockard each had five points and junior Kenzie Reed had four.
After a bucket from Zoscin tied the game at 44 with 7:04 left, the Pioneers scored the next five points as part of a 9-2 run that helped them lead 53-46 with 3:08 left. The Warriors responded with layups from Dufner and Butler, but three points was as close as Lycoming could get in the final two minutes, pulling within three twice more, including with the last points of the game from Butler.
Butler started off the game for the Warriors as she put up a layup in the first minute of the quarter, followed three minutes later by a jump shot from Zoscin to put the Warriors up 4-0. A layup by Brianna Smith cut the score in half but Wetzel’s two good free throws kept the Warriors in the lead. Butler netted another layup with 50 seconds left, giving the Warriors an 8-3 lead at the end of the period.
Three Warriors sank 3-point shots in the second quarter, started off by Dufner before being joined by Brought and Wetzel, helping the Warriors take a nine-point lead early in the second quarter before the Pioneers (5-4) were able to take a two-point lead into the break thanks to a 3-pointer from Brianna Smith.
A good layup by Reed allowed the Warriors to tie the game at 36 in the third quarter, and the teams went into the fourth period tied at 42, as the teams went through six of the game’s 10 lead changes and ties in the period.
The Warriors return to the court today as they face Drew University at 2 p.m. in the final game of the Hoops for Hounds Classic.
Gwynedd Mercy will face William Paterson in the first game at 12 p.m.
