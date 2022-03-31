TURBOTVILLE – When COVID-19 shut the sports world down in 2020, it ended any chances Warrior Run’s softball team had of making a repeat trip to the PIAA playoffs and possibly making a deep run in the postseason.
Since then, the Defenders have been working hard to get back into the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals.
And after not making the postseason last year, Warrior Run should be taking a step forward in 2022 as the Defenders bring back a unit full of experienced players and talented prospects.
“Probably the biggest thing we got out of last year was experience, especially since we were a young team going in. The 2020 season was supposed to be our season, and we lost that,” said Greg Watson, who was an assistant coach on the 2019 team that advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals.
“We have some team leaders coming back who played on the 2019 team, and they are seniors now and they have a lot of experience. We have seven starters back and it’s exciting to see their progress, and we have some good freshmen coming up, so I’m excited for the season.”
Seniors Valandra McHenry (.200 batting average a year ago), Kaelyn Watson (.264), Emma Kauffman (.235) and Maggie Gelnett (.231) lead the way and form a solid starting core along with juniors Abby Evans (.208), Mackenzie Watts (.216) and sophomore Liana Dion.
“Val, Kaelyn, Emma and Maggie are our veterans who we’re going to lean on hard,” said coach Watson. “Abby is a good player, and she’s also back, same with Watts, so we have a good core group of leaders, and most of them are seniors.
McHenry is a big key to the team’s success, as she will pitch and play shortstop for the Defenders along with being one of the team’s top hitters.
“Sure, Val’s a key to the team, but I think you can say that about all the girls. What they do on the field makes the other girls want to pay attention, and they lead by example,” said coach Watson.
“Those four seniors, I can pretty much plug them into any position. Wherever in the lineup we need them, they’ll go in and play.”
Helping to round out the starting lineup will be several underclassmen including freshman outfielder Millie Gelnett and rookie third baseman Rachel Thomas.
“Thomas and Gelnett are a couple of freshmen who are going to be pushing for starting jobs, and I’ve been seeing some real good things from both of them,” said coach Watson. “They are both all-around good players – good hitters and solid fielders.”
Transforming underclassmen into starters is nothing new for coach Watson and his staff, as the current senior class played its way into contributing and even starting roles on the 2019 team as freshmen.
“I look back on the 2019, and some of the girls were talking about now as seniors, they filled into some starting positions back then, and it certainly pays dividends down the road,” said coach Watson. “It’s certainly exciting. We have some freshmen who’ll be competing now, and we have some younger girls (in junior high) who will make an impact later, so it’s good.”
A big key to the season is limiting the amount of errors the Defenders make in all facets of the game.
“As a coach I want to see them limit the number of mistakes they make. We made a lot of mistakes last year in baserunning, or fielding errors, and I want to see them get better at that, and from what I’ve seen they are better and they have improved since last season,” said coach Watson.
“Well, I like the experience we have. Overall we’ve been in a lot of different situations last year, like being in close games where we trailed. We’ve been in a lot of close situations and I hope we’ve grown on it and the experience helps us out this year.”
Regardless, Watson’s goal is to see his Defenders get back into the playoffs any way they can.
“We should be right in (the mix) there, but it seems like we have one of the toughest divisions in the whole state, much less District 4,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “It’s brutal with Loyalsock, Bloomsburg and Central Columbia, who are some of the best teams in the area, if not in the whole state, and we’re playing them in our league schedule.
“It’s a tough time to make the playoffs, but that’s one of our goals,” added coach Watson.
Warrior Run DefendersCoach:
Greg Watson, 2nd season (15 overall with the program).
Assistant coaches:
Bill Woland, Mikayla Griner and Mark Evans.
Last year’s record:
6-12, 4-8 HAC-II.
Key graduation losses:
Hannah Michael and Gracy Beachel.
Returning starters:
Valandra McHenry, sr., P/SS; Kaelyn Watson, sr., P/OF; Emma Kaufman, sr., C/3B; Maggie Gelnett, sr., C/OF; Abby Evans, jr., 1B; Mackenzie Watts, jr., P/2B; Liana Dion, so., SS/OF.
Remaining roster: Jessica Bryson, sr., 1B; Madison Litchard, jr., OF/2B; Emilee Fosselman, so., OF; Amara Bieber, so., OF; Brooquelyn Dunkle, so., OF/2B; Eva Runkle, so., OF; Meghan Rovenolt, so., OF; Kayla Swartchick, so., 3B/OF; Mallory Stover, fr., OF; Millie Gelnett, fr., OF; Rachel Thomas, fr., 3B; Mya LeBarron, fr., C/OF; Bella Shupp, fr., P/1B.
