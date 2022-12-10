MILTON — When William “Bill” Higgins retired as girls basketball coach at Warrior Run High School in 2003, he left behind a record of success and a legacy that will likely never be equaled.
Higgins, who was born in Shamokin and graduated from Shamokin Catholic High School, passed away last Saturday at the age of 82. Higgins was remembered Wednesday by his longtime assistant, Dave Powell, who spoke fondly of his friend prior to the Lady Defenders' home game against Muncy.
“He was a fantastic coach, and he always seemed to get the best out of his players,” said Powell, who was an assistant coach under Higgins for 18 out of the 21 years he led the girls program (from 1982-2003).
“The girls were always well prepared. Bill scouted the opposition, so the girls pretty much knew going in what to expect. Bill was an overall good coach, and the girls had a lot of respect for him, and played hard for him.
“We had some great teams and some great times,” added Powell.
Some of those teams are part of what Powell considers the “golden era” of girls basketball at Warrior Run.
From the 1984-85 season to 1988-89, Higgins’ teams won 102 games and lost just 20 times.
Among those wins were back-to-back District 4 Class 3A championships (86-87 and 87-88), three District 4 runner-up finishes, plus three Susquehanna Valley League titles in a row (four SVL titles overall).
“That was an era that I refer to as the “golden era” of Lady Defender basketball,” said Powell. “It was just a remarkable stretch of basketball, and it was just a remarkable run.”
The most monumental win in school history according to Powell came in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament in 1985-86.
Warrior Run, the third-place team out of District 4, beat District 11 runner-up Pine Grove, 52-46, at North Schuylkill High School.
“The biggest moment was the first-round state win over Pine Grove. The Cardinals had most of their people back and we beat them in their back yard,” said Powell. “Michelle Hepner, now a middle school educator, had 21 points and Barbara (Hall) Fallon, who went on to a great career for Bloomsburg University, had 19 points in that game.
“To me, it was the biggest win in Lady Defender basketball history,” said Powell.
Through the course of his career, Higgins amassed 306 wins versus 204 losses.
And Powell loved every minute of the time he spent on the bench with Higgins, who also coached Warrior Run's boys team from 1962-75.
“It was just a memorable trip being with the man for all of those years. We just had great, great young ladies. The girls came to practice and they practiced hard, and if they didn’t play up to his expectations, they knew about it,” said Powell. “Bill was not bashful about riding the girls if it called for it. He was a good motivator. It was just a great, great run and I miss him badly.
“Absolutely, I would say he left quite a legacy,” Powell added. “I’m very proud to be a part of the success, and Bill will be a Lady Defender forever.”
