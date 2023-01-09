Football
NFL Playoff GlanceWild-card PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 14
x-Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at neutral site Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Jan. 15
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Jan. 16
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Divisional PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC lowest remaining seed at Philadelphia, TBD AFC lowest remaining seed at Kansas City, TBD TBD vs. TBD, TBD TBD vs. TBD, TBD
Conference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 29AFC
x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Super BowlSunday, Feb. 12At Glendale, Ariz.
Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 28 12 .700 — Brooklyn 27 13 .675 1 Philadelphia 24 15 .615 3½ New York 22 18 .550 6 Toronto 17 23 .425 11
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 21 20 .512 — Atlanta 19 21 .475 1½ Washington 17 23 .425 3½ Orlando 15 25 .375 5½ Charlotte 11 30 .268 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 14 .641 — Cleveland 26 15 .634 — Indiana 23 18 .561 3 Chicago 19 21 .475 6½ Detroit 11 32 .256 16
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 13 .667 — New Orleans 24 16 .600 2½ Dallas 23 18 .561 4 San Antonio 13 27 .325 13½ Houston 10 30 .250 16½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 26 13 .667 — Minnesota 20 21 .488 7 Portland 19 20 .487 7 Utah 20 23 .465 8 Oklahoma City 18 22 .450 8½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 20 18 .526 — Golden State 20 20 .500 1 L.A. Clippers 21 21 .500 1 Phoenix 20 21 .488 1½ L.A. Lakers 19 21 .475 2 ___
Saturday’s Games
Boston 121, San Antonio 116 Chicago 126, Utah 118 Dallas 127, New Orleans 117 Orlando 115, Golden State 101 L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111 Toronto 117, Portland 105 Indiana 116, Charlotte 111 Brooklyn 102, Miami 101 Memphis 123, Utah 118 Minnesota 104, Houston 96 Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 109 Cleveland 112, Phoenix 98 Atlanta 112, L.A. Clippers 108
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m. Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m. Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m. Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.
CollegeMen’s basketballSaturdayLycoming 69, FDU-Florham 65Notes:
Senior DeAundre Manuel got the ball at the low block and found a wide-open junior Stephen Hamilton at the top of the arc and Hamilton stepped into the Warriors’ ninth 3-pointer of the game, coming with 1:31 left, to give the team its final lead in a 69-65 MAC Freedom win over FDU-Florham on Saturday. The shot gave the Warriors (8-6, 3-2 MAC Freedom) a 66-63 advantage after the Devils (2-12, 1-5) had tied the game twice in the previous minute. The Devils got two layup chances on their next possession, but first-year J.J. Beagle secured a rebound and hit the front end of a pair of free throws with 1:03 left to make it a four-point game. Carson Woods drove in for a layup to make it 67-65 with 49 seconds left and the Devils forced a turnover, but senior Dyson Harward took the ball back with 15 seconds left and he hit a pair of free throws to ice the win. First-year Isaiah Valentine, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, led the Warriors with 14 points and nine rebounds, leading a bench effort that contributed 29 points, and Hamilton finished with 13 points and four assists. Harward notched nine points, moving within 17 of 1,000 in his career, and six rebounds to go with that all-important steal, senior Mo Terry notched eight points, five rebounds and two assists and Beagle also finished with eight points. Manuel had seven points, a game-high 11 rebounds, and three assists.
Women’s basketballSaturdayLycoming 78, FDU-Florham 32Notes:
