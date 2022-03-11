LEWISBURG — There were a lot of positives Bucknell women’s head coach Trevor Woodruff could take away from the Patriot League semifinal his Bison played against Navy on Thursday.
Take, for instance, the game-changing 20-point run Bucknell went on to close the first half and start the second.
After falling short of reaching the Patriot League championship game the past couple of seasons, No. 4-seeded Bucknell didn’t come up empty this time around as the Bison cruised to a 64-44 victory over No. 8 Navy at Sojka Pavilion.
“Well, there’s mixed emotions,” said Woodruff in regard to his team reaching the championship game for the sixth time in program history, but for the first time in his three seasons as head coach. “Obviously, there’s the positives. The players have done an amazing job since July. We came back in July and did not go back home. We’ve literally been going at it for eight months.
“And the players’ ability to lock in and stick through some challenging days, and some good days — all of the (negative) stuff — and to still be here,” added Woodruff. “I don’t know how many people penciled us in at the start of the year to be (in the final), so all the credit goes to the team, and my staff has been amazing.”
Bucknell (23-8) will play at No. 2 American, a 70-48 winner over No. 3 Boston University in the day’s other semifinal, in the championship game at noon Sunday in Washington, D.C.
The Bison split the season series against the Eagles, with American winning the most recent matchup 56-48 at home on Feb. 9.
“We’re so, so excited to be able to have an opportunity to win a championship. That’s what everybody shoots for, and we’re one of two teams that have that chance,” said Woodruff. “What’s beyond that (the NCAA Tournament), obviously, is a dream that we all have growing up, but in my mind the most important thing is just to focus on what we have to do to play our best and let winning and losing figure itself out.”
Senior guard Taylor O’Brien had a big night to help the Bison roll into the finals.
An All-Patriot League First Team selection, O’Brien scored the final seven points of the first quarter as Bucknell took a 14-7 lead over Navy (10-21).
A pair of 3-pointers — one each from Cecelia Collins and Julie Kulesza — early in the second period build the Bison’s lead to 20-11.
Navy kept its deficit to single digits until O’Brien nailed a trey with the play clock winding down for a 31-19 advantage with 2:10 remaining.
In addition to the 3-pointer, O’Brien later sunk a jumper off a Collins assist to fuel a 10-0 run as the Bison went up 35-19 at the end of the first half.
Bucknell’s defense also played a major role during the run as it came up with stop after stop against Navy.
“It’s hard to get a big lead when you’re not getting stops. It’s simplistic, I get it, but for us you can overcome some offensive lulls if you’re stacking stops,” said Woodruff. “That’s what we preach, and that’s what we do. I talk about it all of the time and people are probably sick about hearing it, but that’s just the mentality of what we do. Then the nights when the offense is there as well, we don’t lose a lot of those games.”
The lead only kept growing for Bucknell when Isabella King opened the second half with a corner 3-pointer. Two buckets from O’Brien followed before King capped the second 10-point run of the game with a trey from the left wing as the Bison pulled ahead by a 46-19 score.
“(The 20-point run) was definitely (due to) the motion of the game. The opportunities just kind of presented themselves,” said O’Brien. “I think I got a couple of steals, and my teammates were able to kind of keep up with the flow and everybody was just scoring, getting buckets and getting stops.
“It was just easy basketball at that point,” O’Brien added.
“You go into halftime with the lead, but how do you come out (in the second half)? What’s your frame of mind, and what’s your mentality? Are we going to just go out and kind of play along, trade baskets and milk this thing until the end, or are you going to go end it,” said Woodruff.
“I thought today we did (end it), and that’s a good sign for our mind set. At least for me, when you get that lead you’re always worried with how you’re going to start (the second half). Do the players come back out with the same mojo and spirit that we had to get the lead, and I thought we were equal or better in the third quarter.”
Bucknell increased its lead to 25 points (51-26) after the third quarter, and from there Marly Walls and Carly Krsul helped put the finishing touches on the rout by scoring four and three points, respectively, in the fourth to go into the championship game on a high note.
“I thought our team played terrific for most of the game,” said Woodruff. “If you can get your team on the same page with yourself, you feel good, and I think we are there. It doesn’t guarantee you anything, but I think it gives you a chance just about every single night. And that’s what we want.
“If we make shots, we’re pretty darn tough because our defense is pretty consistent,” added Bucknell’s coach.
Patriot League Semifinal
At Sojka Pavilion
No. 4 Bucknell 64
No. 8 Navy 44
NAVY (10-21)
Ciera Hertelendy 2-4 0-2 4; Jennifer Coleman 11-29 5-8 27; Mimi Schrader 0-1 0-0 0; Lindsay Llewellyn 1-6 2-2 5; Sydne Watts 1-9 0-0 2; Morganne Andrews 0-3 0-0 0; Sam Schofield 0-1 0-0 0; Darryl Langford 0-0 2-2 2; Savanna Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-57 9-14 44.
BUCKNELL (23-8)
Isabella King 3-6 0-0 9; Emma Shaffer 2-4 2-2 6; Cecelia Collins 2-5 0-0 5; Taylor O’Brien 7-17 5-5 21; Marly Walls 2-7 4-4 8; Carly Krsul 2-7 2-3 6; Julie Kulesza 1-4 0-0 3; Remi Sisselman 1-2 0-0 2; Tai Johnson 2-2 0-0 4; Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0; Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-54 13-14 64.
Navy 7 12 7 18 – 44
Bucknell 14 22 15 13 — 64
3-point goals: Navy 1-9 (Llewellyn 1-3, Schrader 0-1, Watts 0-1, Coleman 0-4), Bucknell 7-19 (King 3-5, O’Brien 2-6, Collins 1-2, Kulesza 1-4, Walls 0-2). Rebounds: Navy 28 (Coleman 8), Bucknell 45 (Krsul 10). Assists: Navy 5 (Hertelendy and Coleman 2), Bucknell 17 (Collins 8). Total fouls: Navy 15, Bucknell 11. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. A: 1.427.
