LEWISBURG - Don't just look at the final score when you judge Lewisburg's performance against Danville in Friday's Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrose League game.
Although the Green Dragons fell to the Ironmen 16-5 at Lewisburg Area High School, the outcome was a far cry from the first game the two teams played this season.
In that game back on April 8, Danville (8-1, 4-0 CSGLL) cruised to a 17-1 victory over Lewisburg (4-4, 2-2).
"I know it doesn't look like a good game, but it was way better than the first game we played against them," said Lewisburg coach Jennifer Reish. "We just keep getting better. We still have things to work on, but I'm pretty happy with how they did (Friday).
"Danville has lost just one game this season, so I think that's a pretty good outcome for us," added Lewisburg's coach.
The Ironmen jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind four goals from Olivia Outt.
Ella Reish then helped the Green Dragons get on the board by scoring off a Roz Noone assist with 10:40 remaining in the first half.
Forty seconds later Noone scored an unassisted goal to cut Danville's lead to 5-2.
But the Ironmen would close out the first half with three more goals to take an 8-3 lead even though Ella Reish also scored for Lewisburg in the latest outburst by Danville.
"Yeah, we scored more goals (this time around) because we won more draw controls," said coach Reish. "That's what we've been working on because we need to do that in order to win games."
The Green Dragons came out in the second half and played well as they scored two of the first five goals to make the score 11-5. Sophie Kilbride scored both of those goals for Lewisburg.
Danville however came right back to score five goals in a row to close out the matchup.
Even though the score was still lopsided, the fact that the Green Dragons made it not so lopsided as the first time around gave proof to coach Reish that her girls are improving.
"I think it's a good measuring stick. I mean I think it shows our improvement (since the beginning of the year)," said coach Reish, who also got seven saves from her goalkeeper, Keeley Baker. "Obviously we want to narrow that gap as we go into districts and that kind of thing, but I'm pleased with my girls."
And there's a good chance that these same two teams could be facing each other once the District 4 Class 2A playoffs do roll around.
"Absolutely, we hope to be facing them again. If we make it to the district final we should be facing them. We already know a lot about them from playing them all these years - they are a good team and they have a lot of intricate plays that confuse our new players, but I think the girls just keep on learning the game," said Lewisburg's coach, whose team plays at Bellefonte on Monday.
"The first time we played Danville it was I think the second game that some of my girls have ever played in lacrosse, so to come back and be able to score some goals on them and win some draws - which is really crucial - that's really good for us. Like, we're getting there."
Danville 16, Lewisburg 5
at Lewisburg
First half
D-Olivia Outt, unassisted, 20:12.
D-Outt, unassisted, 17:10.
D-Outt, unassisted, 14:51.
D-Outt, unassisted, 13:11.
D-Vivian Weaver, assist Natalie Hampton, 12:43.
L-Ella Reish, assist Noone, 10:40.
L-Roz Noone, unassisted, 10:00.
D-Jera Strony, assist Outt, 5:17.
D-Kyra Welliver, unassisted, 3:09
L-Reish, unassisted, 1:46.
D-Addison Reidle, unassisted.
Second half
D-Lucy Pickle, unassisted, 22:38.
L-Sophie Kilbride, unassisted, 21:36.
D-Riley Poticher, assist Kara Baylor, 21:26.
D-Strony, unassisted, 20:37.
L-Kilbride, unassisted, 18:26.
D-Reidle, unassisted, 17:04.
D-Addy Palm, assist Strony, 12:19.
D-Strony, unassisted, 8:09.
D-Pickle, unassisted, 5:34.
D-Outt, unassisted, 3:10.
Saves: Lewisburg, Keeley Baker, 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.