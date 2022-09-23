Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-New York 91 58 .611 _ Toronto 84 66 .560 7½ Tampa Bay 83 67 .553 8½ Baltimore 78 71 .523 13 Boston 72 77 .483 19
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 83 67 .553 _ Chicago 76 74 .507 7 Minnesota 73 77 .487 10 Kansas City 61 89 .407 22 Detroit 57 92 .383 25½
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Houston 99 52 .656 _ Seattle 82 67 .550 16 Texas 65 84 .436 33 Los Angeles 65 85 .433 33½ Oakland 55 95 .367 43½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-New York 95 56 .629 _ z-Atlanta 93 57 .620 1½ Philadelphia 82 67 .550 12 Miami 61 89 .407 33½ Washington 52 97 .349 42
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 88 63 .583 _ Milwaukee 80 70 .533 7½ Chicago 65 85 .433 22½ Cincinnati 59 91 .393 28½ Pittsburgh 55 95 .367 32½
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 104 46 .693 _ San Diego 83 67 .553 21 San Francisco 73 77 .487 31 Arizona 70 81 .464 34½ Colorado 64 86 .427 40 x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1 Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 8, Detroit 1 N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2 Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2 Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2 Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2 Oakland 2, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1 Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3 Seattle 9, Oakland 5 Baltimore 2, Houston 0 Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5 Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2 N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7), 7:05 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (White 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Morris 0-2) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 13-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m. Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2 Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0 Cincinnati 5, Boston 1 Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3 N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2 Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings San Francisco 6, Colorado 1 San Diego 1, St. Louis 0 Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Colorado 0 St. Louis 5, San Diego 4 Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1 Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0 L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Gray 7-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m. St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Triple-A International League GlanceEast Division W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 81 63 .563 — Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 79 64 .552 1½ Jacksonville (Miami) 77 66 .538 3½ Buffalo (Toronto) 74 68 .521 6 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 74 69 .517 6½ Worcester (Boston) 72 71 .503 8½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 72 72 .500 9 Rochester (Washington) 65 79 .451 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 61 83 .424 20 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 56 88 .389 25
West DivisionW L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 88 56 .611 — Toledo (Detroit) 83 61 .576 5 Columbus (Cleveland) 81 62 .566 6½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 74 70 .514 14 Memphis (St. Louis) 71 73 .493 17 Omaha (Kansas City) 70 74 .486 18 St. Paul (Minnesota) 69 75 .479 19 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 66 76 465 21 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 66 78 .458 22 Louisville (Cincinnati) 57 88 .393 31½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo 5, Columbus 4, 1st game, 13 innings Toledo 5, Columbus 3, 2nd game Iowa 6 Omaha 3, 1st game Iowa at Omaha, 2nd game, canc. Memphis 6, Gwinnett 5 Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 1 Rochester 7, Buffalo 3 Nashville 17, Louisville 1 Norfolk 13, Durham 9 Syracuse 5, Worcester 0 Lehign Valley 4, Scranton/WB 3 Charlotte 3, Jacksonville 2
Thursday’s Games
Columbus 9, Toledo 8, 1st game Toledo 7, Columbus 2, 2nd game Buffalo 10, Rochester 2 Durham 7, Norfolk 6, 10 innings Nashville 5, Louisville 1 Syracuse 4,, Worcester 2 Scranton/WB 8, Lehign Valley 7 Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 4 Indianapolis 6, St. Paul 4 Omaha 5, Iowa 4, 13 inings Memphis 6, Gwinnett 1
Friday’s Games
Rochester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:45 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehign Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Louisville, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m. Nashville at Louisville, 1:05 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 4:05 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 5:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehign Valley, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17 Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54 New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28 Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36 Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44 Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62
North W L T Pct PF PA
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72 Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45 Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46 Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36 Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 62 42 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36 Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37 Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67 L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26 Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43 ___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m. Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
