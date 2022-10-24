College
Men's cross country
Bloomsburg finished in 12th place in the team standings at the Warrior Challenge Saturday afternoon. Peyton Riley (Danville Area H.S.) placed in the top 100 for the Huskies in 27:53.50, plus Caden Dufrene (Warrior Run H.S.) was right behind Riley, finishing two seconds behind with a time of 27:55.80.
Women's soccer
A late goal by first-year Abigail Umhoefer was the key to the Warriors punching their ticket to the five-team MAC Freedom Championship for the first time in program history, as it shutout DeSales on Saturday at UPMC Field. The Warriors advance to 5-2 in the MAC Freedom and sit tied for second in the conference with one game remaining. Sophomore goalkeeper Abbey Gerasimoff set the single-season shutout record with her seventh solo shutout and the Warriors (11-3-2 overall) extended their school-record to 11 against DeSales (9-5-2, 3-3).
Bucknell 0, Army 0
The Bison put their defenses on display on Saturday afternoon at Emmitt Field, as Bucknell and Army West Point finished in a scoreless deadlock. The Bison and Black Knights both moved to 5-1-2 in league play and were jumped by Boston University after the Terriers won 3-1 at Loyola. Now 8-5-3 overall, Bucknell posted its fourth straight shutout and is unbeaten in Patriot League play since losing to Navy in the first round of league action back on Sept. 16. Goalkeeper Jenna Hall tallied seven saves in Saturday’s draw against Army (7-4-6), and the Bison extended their scoreless streak to 390:31.
Men's soccer
The regionally-ranked Warriors secured a berth in the MAC Freedom Championship with a 2-0 Senior Day shutout of DeSales at UPMC Field. Lycoming, ranked seventh in the latest United Soccer Coaches’ Region IV poll, finished the day with 15 points in conference play thanks to a 5-2 record, four points behind league-leading Stevens (6-0-1) and three points ahead of Misericordia and Wilkes, who each have two conference games left to Lycoming’s one. Junior Joe Bamfo struck first for the Warriors (9-4-4 overall) in the 50th minute. First-year Keller Chamovitz nabbed the second goal just two minutes later.
Bucknell 1, Colgate 1
Freshman Zane Domsohn scored his first collegiate goal to knot the match at 1-1 early in the second half, and that’s where Bucknell and Colgate finished on Saturday night at Emmitt Field. Looking nothing like a 2-12-1 team, the Bison were bustling with energy and a threat to score in the run of play throughout much of the match against a Colgate (6-3-6, 2-1-4 PL) side that resides in third place in the Patriot League table.
Field hockey
Charllene Boshoff scored the tiebreaking goal early in the fourth quarter, American’s third of the day on penalty corners, and the Eagles clipped Bucknell in Patriot League action at sunny Graham Field. Despite the loss, the Bison clinched one of the four Patriot League Tournament berths. Lily Neilson and Rachel Apa scored for the Bison, who fell to 3-2 in Patriot League play while the Eagles concluded their league slate at 4-2.
Lycoming 7, Arcadia 1
First-year Tayah Bauer scored in the third quarter for the Warriors to a win over second-place Arcadia in MAC Freedom action at UPMC Field. Bauer’s goal came after the Warriors (2-12, 0-7 MAC Freedom) were awarded a corner shot, as sophomore Halie Woodring set up the shot from just inside the arch with a pass that sailed through to Bauer, who was stationed just right of the goal post. Arcadia falls to 11-5, 6-1.
Men's/women's swimming
Senior Katherine Brown and junior Elisa DiNicola each won three individual events to lead the Warriors to a 115-82 win and the Lycoming men’s team won eight of 11 events to post a 115-86 win over Lebanon Valley at the LVC Pool. The Warrior women won all nine individual events to improve to 2-0, while Lebanon Valley won the two relays in their season opener to fall to 0-1. The Warrior men also improved to 2-0, as they won eight events, paced by two individual event wins from sophomore Noah Vivian as he earned wins in the 200-meter freestyle (2:14.00) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.87).
FootballUSA Today/AFCA College Football Coaches PollTeam’s records through Saturday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
1. Georgia (43) (7-0) 1550 1 2. Ohio State (17) (7-0) 1516 2 3. Tennessee (2) (7-0) 1424 4 4. Michigan (1) (7-0) 1407 3 5. Clemson (8-0) 1325 5 6. Alabama (7-1) 1264 6 7. TCU (7-0) 1184 8 8. Oregon (6-1) 1125 9 9. Oklahoma State (6-1) 1031 11 10. Wake Forest (6-1) 949 13 11. Southern California (6-1) 941 12 12. Mississippi (7-1) 816 7 13. Penn State (6-1) 789 16 14. Utah (5-2) 782 15 15. UCLA (6-1) 744 10 16. Syracuse (6-1) 554 14 17. Kentucky (5-2) 473 18 18. Illinois (6-1) 469 20 19. Cincinnati (6-1) 441 19 20. LSU (6-2) 350 NR 21. North Carolina (6-1) 347 22 22. Kansas State (5-2) 261 17 23. North Carolina State (5-2) 259 23 24. Tulane (7-1) 206 25 25. South Carolina (5-2) 87 NR
Dropped Out:
No. 21 Texas (5-3); No. 24 Mississippi State (5-3).
Others Receiving Votes:
Texas (5-3) 48; Liberty (7-1) 42; Maryland (6-2) 24; Washington (6-2) 22; Oregon State (6-2) 21; Baylor (4-3) 6; Mississippi State (5-3) 4; Texas-San Antonio (6-2) 4; Arkansas (4-3) 3; Troy (6-2) 3; Coastal Carolina (6-1) 2; Boise State (5-2) 1; Central Florida (5-2) 1.
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 N.Y. Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137 Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165 New England 3 3 0 .500 141 113
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128 Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140 Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137 Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 181 161 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132 Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186 Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150 Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130 Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104 Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171 Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 124 124 Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149 New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146 Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118 Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186 L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176 San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133 ___
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 42, New Orleans 34
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20 Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3 Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17 Dallas 24, Detroit 6 N.Y. Giants 23, Jacksonville 17 Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10 Washington 23, Green Bay 21 Las Vegas 38, Houston 20 N.Y. Jets 16, Denver 9 Kansas City 44, San Francisco 23 Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23 Miami 16, Pittsburgh 10 Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday’s Games
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m. New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Oct. 31
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 3 0 1.000 — Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1½ New York 1 1 .500 1½ Toronto 1 2 .333 2 Philadelphia 0 3 .000 3
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 1 .667 — Washington 2 1 .667 — Charlotte 2 1 .667 — Miami 1 2 .333 1 Orlando 0 3 .000 2
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 — Cleveland 2 1 .667 ½ Indiana 1 2 .333 1½ Chicago 1 2 .333 1½ Detroit 1 2 .333 1½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 2 1 .667 — Memphis 2 1 .667 — San Antonio 2 1 .667 — Dallas 1 1 .500 ½ Houston 0 3 .000 2
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Utah 3 0 1.000 — Portland 3 0 1.000 — Denver 2 1 .667 1 Minnesota 2 1 .667 1 Oklahoma City 0 3 .000 3
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 — Phoenix 1 1 .500 1 Golden State 2 1 .667 ½ Sacramento 0 3 .000 2½ L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2½ ___
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105 Boston 126, Orlando 120 Indiana 124, Detroit 115 Cleveland 128, Chicago 96 Milwaukee 125, Houston 105 Miami 112, Toronto 109 Dallas 137, Memphis 96 Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117 L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109
Sunday’s Games
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104 Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109 Utah 122, New Orleans 121, OT Cleveland 117, Washington 107, OT Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106 Golden State 130, Sacramento 125 Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Utah at Houston, 8 p.m. Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
