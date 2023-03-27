College
SoftballGame 1: West Chester 8, Lock Haven 4Game 2: Lock Haven 4, West Chester 3Notes:
The Bald Eagles (11-9, 1-3 PSAC East) picked up a game-two victory and split a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division doubleheader at West Chester (13-10, 1-1. Trailing late in game two, Lock Haven rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh and final inning, and the late-game magic helped the Bald Eagles win 4-3 and earn the important PSAC East split. For LHU, the four game-two runs came on nine hits. Madison Waltman (Warrior Run H.S.) earned the win from the circle. She struck out two, walked two, and scattered eight hits.
Game 1: Lycoming 9, DeSales 1 (5 inn.)Game 2: Lycoming 3, DeSales 1Notes: First-year Claire Alexander had three hits, three runs, her first career homer and two RBI to lead the Warriors in a sweep of MAC Freedom opponent DeSales at the Shangraw Athletic Complex on Sunday. In the first game, senior Payton Whary (Shamokin Area) (4-1) tossed a complete-game two hitter, striking out five and walking three, while the Warrior bats scored nine runs in their last three at bats to post the run-rule 9-1 win. In the second game, sophomore Avery Eiswerth (2-0) threw 5 1/3
innings, allowing six hits, two walks and a run before yielding to junior Kylie Russell, who earned the save, allowing a hit and striking out two over the last five outs.
Men’s track and fieldSaturdayLock Haven at SU’s Jim Taylor InvitationalNote:
The Bald Eagles turned in a stellar effort in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Morgan Gavitt (Hughesville) was second overall with a PSAC mark of 9:44.73. Tanner Walter (Milton H.S.) was fourth in a PSAC time of 10:00.62.
Women’s lacrosseLycoming 13, Saint Vincent 11Notes:
Junior Rylie Cranmer and sophomore Katie Maguire each posted a hat trick on Sunday to lead the Warriors, who had six players find the back of the net in a two-goal victory at Saint Vincent’s UPMC Field. Cranmer added four ground balls and three caused turnovers to go with her three goals and Maguire picked up three ground balls to go with her three goals for the Warriors (3-4 overall) against the Bearcats (5-2).
BaseballGame 1: Arcadia 13, Lycoming 5Game 2: Arcadia 12, Lycoming 1Notes:
First-year Nick Reeder led the Warriors with three hits, a double, a run and RBI, as they fell in a pair of MAC Freedom games to league-leading Arcadia at Skip Wilson Field. Reeder went 2-for-4 with a run, a double and RBI in the first game of the doubleheader and junior Braden Campbell went 2-for-4 with a run, two doubles and two RBI for the Warriors (3-12, 1-6 MAC Freedom), who led 5-3 after 4 ½ innings, but Arcadia (12-6, 7-1) scored the game’s last 10 runs.
MLB Spring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Kansas City 19 12 .613 Los Angeles 16 11 .593 Houston 14 10 .583 Baltimore 16 12 .571 Toronto 17 13 .567 Boston 14 12 .538 Seattle 14 12 .538 Tampa Bay 15 13 .536 Chicago 12 13 .480 Detroit 14 16 .467 Cleveland 12 14 .462 Minnesota 12 15 .444 Texas 12 15 .444 New York 12 17 .414 Oakland 10 17 .370
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
St. Louis 16 7 .696 Atlanta 16 10 .615 Chicago 16 12 .571 Los Angeles 14 11 .560 Cincinnati 15 14 .517 Arizona 14 14 .500 San Diego 14 14 .500 San Francisco 14 14 .500 Washington 12 12 .500 Philadelphia 14 15 .483 Milwaukee 11 14 .440 New York 10 14 .417 Colorado 12 18 .400 Pittsburgh 9 16 .360 Miami 7 16 .304
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (ss) 9, Minnesota (ss) 4 Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2 St. Louis (ss) 3, Miami 2 Atlanta (ss) 9, Minnesota (ss) 4 N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 3 Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 3 Milwaukee 6, Oakland 5 San Diego 5, Texas 3 L.A. Angels 8, Chicago Cubs 7 San Francisco 7, Seattle (ss) 4 Arizona 4, Seattle (ss) 1 Houston 6, Washington 1 Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 4 Detroit 4, Toronto 1 St. Louis (ss) 4, N.Y. Mets 4 Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 2 Cleveland 4, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Houston 24, St. Louis 1 Detroit 11, Tampa Bay 10 Minnesota 7, Boston 2 Baltimore 4, Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2 Washington 2, Miami (ss) 2 Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0 Cleveland 3, Cincinnati (ss) 2 Colorado (ss) 4, Chicago White Sox 2 San Francisco 9, Oakland 5 Seattle 5, San Diego 5 Miami (ss) 3, N.Y. Mets 3 Arizona 4, Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati (ss) 7, Colorado (ss) 5 L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 0
Monday’s Games
Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m. San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Colorado vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City vs. Texas at Arlington, Texas, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, California, 9:07 p.m. Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, California, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 12:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 12:05 p.m. Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Kansas City vs. Texas at Arlington, Texas, 2:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, California, 9:07 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
x-Boston 52 23 .693 — x-Philadelphia 49 25 .662 2½ New York 42 33 .560 10 Brooklyn 40 35 .533 12 Toronto 37 38 .493 15
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 40 35 .533 — Atlanta 37 38 .493 3 Washington 33 42 .440 7 Orlando 32 43 .427 8 Charlotte 25 51 .329 15½
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 21 .716 — Cleveland 48 28 .632 6 Chicago 36 38 .486 17 Indiana 33 42 .440 20½ Detroit 16 58 .216 37
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 47 27 .635 — New Orleans 37 37 .500 10 Dallas 36 39 .480 11½ San Antonio 19 56 .253 28½ Houston 18 57 .240 29½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Denver 50 24 .676 — Minnesota 38 37 .507 12½ Oklahoma City 37 38 .493 13½ Utah 35 39 .473 15 Portland 32 42 .432 18
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 45 29 .608 — Phoenix 39 35 .527 6 L.A. Clippers 39 36 .520 6½ Golden State 39 37 .513 7 L.A. Lakers 37 38 .493 8½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 143, Indiana 130 Brooklyn 129, Miami 100 Denver 129, Milwaukee 106 Sacramento 121, Utah 113 Phoenix 125, Philadelphia 105 New Orleans 131, L.A. Clippers 110
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte 110, Dallas 104 Chicago 118, L.A. Lakers 108 Boston 137, San Antonio 93 Toronto 114, Washington 104 Cleveland 108, Houston 91 Orlando 119, Brooklyn 106 Memphis 123, Atlanta 119 Oklahoma City 118, Portland 112 Minnesota 99, Golden State 96
Monday’s Games
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m. Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 9:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m. New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m. Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m. Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Boston 73 57 11 5 119 275 157 Toronto 73 44 20 9 97 251 203 Tampa Bay 74 42 26 6 90 253 230 Florida 73 36 30 7 79 255 251 Buffalo 72 35 31 6 76 258 267 Ottawa 73 35 33 5 75 231 238 Detroit 72 31 32 9 71 209 238 Montreal 73 29 38 6 64 211 270
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 72 47 16 9 103 241 188 x-New Jersey 73 46 19 8 100 256 201 N.Y. Rangers 73 43 20 10 96 247 198 N.Y. Islanders 74 37 28 9 83 219 205 Pittsburgh 73 36 27 10 82 235 236 Washington 74 34 32 8 76 236 231 Philadelphia 72 28 32 12 68 195 236 Columbus 72 23 42 7 53 196 285
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 73 42 22 9 93 219 198 Colorado 72 43 23 6 92 240 200 Dallas 73 39 20 14 92 251 204 Winnipeg 74 41 30 3 85 222 209 Nashville 72 36 28 8 80 204 216 St. Louis 72 33 33 6 72 230 261 Arizona 74 27 34 13 67 207 257 Chicago 73 24 43 6 54 179 262
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 73 46 21 6 98 242 205 Los Angeles 72 42 20 10 94 251 230 Edmonton 73 41 23 9 91 286 247 Seattle 72 40 24 8 88 253 231 Calgary 74 33 26 15 81 238 232 Vancouver 73 34 34 5 73 251 270 Anaheim 73 23 40 10 56 189 297 San Jose 73 19 39 15 53 209 286 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0 Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1 Seattle 7, Nashville 2 Los Angeles 4, Winnipeg 1 Calgary 5, San Jose 3 Buffalo 2, N.Y. Islanders 0 Minnesota 3, Chicago 1 N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3 Montreal 8, Columbus 2 Carolina 5, Toronto 3 Vancouver 3, Dallas 1 New Jersey 5, Ottawa 3 Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3 Vegas 4, Edmonton 3, OT St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3
Sunday’s Games
Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO Boston 4, Carolina 3, SO Toronto 3, Nashville 2 Vancouver 4, Chicago 2 St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m. Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m. Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 63 39 14 8 2 88 192 168 Hershey 63 38 16 5 4 85 188 162 Charlotte 63 35 22 3 3 76 201 185 Springfield 63 33 23 2 5 73 195 180 Lehigh Valley 64 33 25 3 3 72 194 195 Bridgeport 63 30 25 7 1 68 208 212 Hartford 64 28 25 4 7 67 196 206 WB/Scranton 63 25 27 6 5 61 170 189
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 64 40 19 3 2 85 209 194 Utica 64 31 24 6 3 71 188 194 Syracuse 63 31 24 5 3 70 217 203 Rochester 63 31 25 4 3 69 205 207 Cleveland 62 28 27 5 2 63 201 228 Laval 64 26 28 7 3 62 220 226 Belleville 64 27 29 6 2 62 203 231
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 63 38 20 3 2 81 206 177 Texas 64 35 18 8 3 81 233 184 Manitoba 63 34 20 5 4 77 200 193 Iowa 65 31 24 5 5 72 193 193 Rockford 63 30 24 5 4 69 191 210 Chicago 62 27 28 4 3 61 187 217 Grand Rapids 64 27 30 4 3 61 179 228
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 64 45 15 3 1 94 232 157 Coachella Valley 62 42 14 4 2 90 231 172 Colorado 64 34 21 6 3 77 187 173 Abbotsford 65 35 23 3 4 77 210 191 Ontario 64 33 26 4 1 71 193 184 Bakersfield 63 31 28 2 2 66 188 194 Tucson 64 29 29 6 0 64 194 210 San Jose 64 27 32 1 4 59 181 221 Henderson 64 24 35 0 5 53 174 195 San Diego 64 19 43 1 1 40 161 248 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 0 Cleveland 4, Toronto 0 Providence 3, Charlotte 1 Springfield 4, Hartford 0 Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2 Hershey 4, Syracuse 1 Rochester 1, Utica 0 Milwaukee 3, Belleville 2 Texas 4, Chicago 3 Coachella Valley 7, Henderson 3 San Jose 5, Bakersfield 1 Tucson 7, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Providence 5, Charlotte 2 Laval 4, Manitoba 1 Rochester 5, Cleveland 2 Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 3 Syracuse 6, Utica 1 Hartford 5, WB/Scranton 1 Tucson 2, Colorado 1 Bakersfield 4, San Jose 1 Chicago 3, Texas 2 Ontario 3, Abbotsford 2 Calgary 3, San Diego 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
