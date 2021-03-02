POTTSVILLE — The Class 2A brackets for Saturday’s East Regional at Pottsville have been released.
PIAA East AA Regional
Saturday at Martz Hall, Pottsville
Top four advance to states.
106: SE-1 Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-GP (10-0) vs. SE-5 Liam McGinley, Pequea Valley (17-8); SE-3 Steven Harris, Conwell-Egan (12-1) vs. NE-2 Brock Weiss, Jersey Shore (29-3); SE-2 Mason McLendon, Susquenita (18-4) vs. NE-3 Chase Burke, Benton (23-6); SE-4 Jacob Deysher, Brandywine Heights (19-3) vs. NE-1 Brandon Wetzel, Montoursville (24-2).
113: SE-1 Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights (23-0) vs. SE-5 Cody Wagner, Faith Christian (17-6); SE-3 Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan (12-1) vs. NE-2 Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area (13-1); SE-2 Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-GP (10-1) vs. NE-3 Robert Gardner, South Williamsport (34-2); SE-4 Raif Barber, Boiling Springs (19-5) vs. NE-1 Gavin Bradley, Athens (36-0).
120: E-1 Brett Ungar, Notre Dame-GP (8-0) vs. SE-5 A.J. Stayton, Faith Christian (12-7); SE-3 Parker Davidson, Hamburg (17-4) vs. NE-2 Ethan Kolb, Benton (17-6); SE-2 Eric Howe, Lancaster Catholic (27-3) vs. NE-3 Andrew Johnson, Danville (24-6); SE-4 Ryan Kelly, Conwell-Egan (11-2) vs. NE-1 Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia (17-0).
126: SE-1 Christian Doi, Camp Hill (23-4) vs. SE-5 Jace Beegle, Pequea Valley (22-3); SE-3 Evan Maag, Notre Dame-GP (10-1) vs. NE-2 Gable Strickland, Benton (28-1); SE-2 Nolen Zeigler, Newport (21-8) vs. NE-3 Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg (29-4); SE-4 Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs (18-6) vs. NE-1 Scott Johnson, Muncy (23-4).
132: SE-1 Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-GP (10-0) vs. SE-5 Dominic Caldwell, Susquenita (19-4); SE-3 Brennan Schisler, Bermudian Springs (19-4) vs. NE-2 Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian (24-8); SE-2 John Samy, Salisbury (17-5) vs. NE-3 Bryce Vollman, Muncy (24-5); SE-4 Danny Capozzoli, Newport (17-6) vs. NE-1 Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg (18-2).
138: SE-1 Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian (18-3) vs. SE-5 Jake Gilfoil, Bishop McDevitt (21-6); SE-3 Josh Bauman, Notre Dame-GP (11-1) vs. NE-2 Robbie Schneider, Lackawanna Trail (12-2); SE-2 David Kreidler, Central Catholic (10-3) vs. NE-3 Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia (18-5); SE-4 Connor Brown, Littlestown (22-3) vs. NE-1 Connor Harer, Montgomery (32-1).
145: SE-1 Levi Haines, Biglerville (24-0) vs. SE-5 Ayden Dillon Littlestown (21-7); SE-3 Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights (22-2) vs. NE-2 Patrick Edmonson, Southern Columbia (18-2); SE-2 Andrew Christie, Bishop McDevitt (22-4) vs. NE-3 Kyler Crawford, Milton (23-7); SE-4 Hayden Mann, Conwell-Egan (11-2) vs. NE-1 Nathan Higley, Sullivan County (23-0).
152: SE-1 Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg (20-0) vs. SE-5 Mason Smeland, Palisades (15-9); SE-3 Alan Alexander, Pope John Paul II (13-2) vs. NE-2 Devon Deem, Montgomery (31-2); SE-2 Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs (21-2) vs. NE-3 Cooper Price, Wyoming Area (13-2); SE-4 Joe LaPenna, Notre Dame-GP (10-2) vs. NE-1 Isaac Cory, Montoursville (24-4).
160: SE-1 Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-GP (11-0) vs. SE-5 Tucker Paytner, Trinity (19-11); SE-3 Eli Crum, Boiling Springs (21-3) vs. NE-2 Nolan Lear, Benton (26-2); SE-2 Bailey Gimbor, Hamburg (19-1) vs. NE-3 Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia (19-5); SE-4 Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley (15-6) vs. NE-1 Avery Bassett, Midd-West (32-1).
172: SE-1 Ben Haubert, Palisades (22-0) vs. SE-5 Brant Mason, Hamburg (16-3); SE-3 Sean Getty, Camp Hill (18-5) vs. NE-2 Ethan Gush, Muncy (18-4); SE-2 Jake Jones, Saucon Valley (13-4) vs. NE-3 Kohen Lehman, North Penn (16-5); SE-4 Tyler Wonders, West Perry (24-6) vs. NE-1 Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia (21-1).
189: SE-1 Bryce Enders, Halifax (23-3) vs. SE-5 Mason Huggins, Newport (15-8); SE-3 Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley (16-1) vs. NE-2 Wesley Barnes, Southern Columbia (19-2); SE-2 Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley (12-4) vs. NE-3 Jacob Feese, Line Mountain (29-4); SE-4 Bad Morrison, West Perry (25-4) vs. NE-1 Cael Crebs, Montoursville (28-1).
215: SE-1 Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua (20-1) vs. SE-5 Brody Kline, Berks Catholic (18-4); SE-3 Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley (12-1) vs. NE-2 Zach Poust, Benton (25-4); SE-2 Leo Muzika, Faith Christian (17-4) vs. NE-3 Damon Backes, Mount Carmel (25-3); SE-4 Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs (21-2) vs. NE-1 Dylan Bennett, Montoursville (26-1).
285: SE-1 Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt (25-0) vs. SE-5 Nate Miller, Pequea Valley (20-6); SE-3 Jacob Meyer, Fairfield (20-4) vs. NE-2 Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville (25-5) ; SE-2 Hogan Swenski, Bermudian Springs (20-2) vs. NE-3 Max Shnipes, Scranton Prep (12-4); SE-4 Aiden Compton, Pen Argyl (14-2) vs. NE-1 Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg (28-1).
