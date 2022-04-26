WILLIAMSPORT — With a pair of double-figure save efforts in key MAC Freedom wins, sophomore goalkeeper Zoe Stauffer has earned her second conference defensive player of the week award, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday.
Stauffer helped the Warriors to a pair of key MAC Freedom wins, posting a 6.50 goals-against average and a .675 save percentage while stopping 27 shots during the week. She notched 17 saves in a huge 14-9 win over DeSales and added 10 more in a 19-4 win over Delaware Valley.
The Warrior sophomore is sixth in school history with 183 saves this season and her 223 career saves are already eighth in program history. She leads the conference and is 14th in Division III with an average of 12.20 points per game and her 183 saves is sixth in the country.
Stauffer also earned the conference’s defensive player of the week award on March 7 after helping the Warriors to a 17-5 win over Mount Aloysius.
