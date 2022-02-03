UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State head coach James Franklin announced the addition of defensive back Tyrece Mills and offensive lineman Vega Ioane to the 2022 signing class on Wednesday.
Penn State has welcomed 25 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to join the football program. Nine of the signees have already enrolled – Drew Allar, Kaytron Allen, Jerry Cross, Zane Durant, Omari Evans, JB Nelson, Beau Pribula, Kaden Saunders and Nicholas Singleton.
Ioane, 6-foot-4, 330 pounds from Graham, Washington, anchored an offensive line for one of the top teams in the country at Graham-Kapowsin High School. The team went 15-0 as a senior and won a Class 4A state championship. Rated as a consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN. Ranked the No. 26 interior offensive lineman and No. 9 player in Washington by 247Sports…Tabbed the No. 42 interior lineman by On3 and No. 10 player in the state by On3…
Mills, 6-1, 195 pounds and a graduate of Northeast High School in Philadelphia and Lackawanna College, appeared in seven games for the Falcons in 2021 and recorded 35 tackles (24 solo) to go along with 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, three interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. Mills was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, and ranked as the No. 7 junior college player nationally, the No. 1 junior college safety overall and the No. 2 junior college player in Pennsylvania by 247Sports.
The Nittany Lions signed 16 recruits that were rated four stars or higher by 247Sports, On3, ESPN or Rivals.
The Class of 2022 features 13 offensive signees, 11 defensive players and one specialist. There are 21 team captains, three players who have won a state championship eight players participating in high school national all-star games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.