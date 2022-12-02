Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 209 Miami 8 3 0 .727 282 256 N.Y. Jets 7 4 0 .636 230 196 New England 6 6 0 .500 249 226
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 209 205 Indianapolis 4 7 1 .375 190 244 Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 244 232 Houston 1 9 1 .136 174 260
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 4 0 .636 275 227 Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 285 231 Cleveland 4 7 0 .364 263 286 Pittsburgh 4 7 0 .364 194 261
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 326 243 L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 252 282 Las Vegas 4 7 0 .364 265 276 Denver 3 8 0 .273 157 194
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 303 216 Dallas 8 3 0 .727 279 187 N.Y. Giants 7 4 0 .636 225 232 Washington 7 5 0 .583 233 236
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 6 0 .455 200 203 Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 272 293 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266 New Orleans 4 8 0 .333 249 280
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 262 257 Detroit 4 7 0 .364 275 310 Green Bay 4 8 0 .333 235 283 Chicago 3 9 0 .250 251 305
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 7 4 0 .636 249 173 Seattle 6 5 0 .545 291 281 Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321 L.A. Rams 3 8 0 .273 178 253 ___
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 24, New England 10
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m. Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Arizona, Carolina
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington
Monday, Dec. 12
New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 22 19 3 0 38 88 48 Toronto 25 15 5 5 35 76 62 Tampa Bay 23 14 8 1 29 80 72 Detroit 22 11 6 5 27 72 70 Florida 24 11 9 4 26 83 82 Montreal 23 12 10 1 25 67 78 Buffalo 24 10 13 1 21 90 89 Ottawa 22 8 13 1 17 67 74
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 24 19 4 1 39 90 55 Carolina 24 13 6 5 31 70 67 N.Y. Islanders 24 15 9 0 30 78 62 Pittsburgh 24 12 8 4 28 83 76 N.Y. Rangers 24 11 9 4 26 72 68 Washington 25 10 11 4 24 69 78 Philadelphia 24 8 11 5 21 57 79 Columbus 21 7 12 2 16 60 87
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 24 14 6 4 32 93 66 Winnipeg 21 14 6 1 29 68 53 Colorado 21 13 7 1 27 74 56 Minnesota 22 11 9 2 24 67 65 Nashville 22 11 9 2 24 59 69 St. Louis 23 11 12 0 22 67 84 Arizona 21 7 11 3 17 60 79 Chicago 22 6 12 4 16 56 83
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 25 17 7 1 35 86 67 Seattle 23 15 5 3 33 87 70 Los Angeles 26 13 9 4 30 94 96 Edmonton 24 13 11 0 26 82 87 Calgary 23 10 10 3 23 68 72 Vancouver 24 9 12 3 21 81 93 San Jose 26 8 14 4 20 77 92 Anaheim 24 6 16 2 14 59 101 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 3, San Jose 1 N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 1 Buffalo 5, Detroit 4, SO Edmonton 5, Chicago 4
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1 Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3 Colorado 6, Buffalo 4 Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3 Carolina 6, St. Louis 4 Dallas 5, Anaheim 0 Montreal 2, Calgary 1 Seattle 3, Washington 2, OT Florida 5, Vancouver 1 Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3
Friday’s Games
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m. Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m. Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
