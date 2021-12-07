WILLIAMSPORT – With his third tournament win of the year to run his record to 17-0, junior Connor Fulmer, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, has earned his first career Middle Atlantic Conference Wrestler of the Week award, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday.
Fulmer, seeded third at the Ohio Northern University Invitational, went 5-0 to win his third straight tournament title, joining his wins at the Washington & Jefferson Invitational and Penn College Wildcat Invitational. He opened his run with a pin of Hiram’s Isaac DeVault in 1:16 before he posted an 8-0 major decision over Mount St. Joseph’s Michael Addis to reach the quarterfinals, where he added an identical 8-0 major against Ohio Northern’s Ben DePrest. He followed with a pin of Mount St. Joseph’s Bradley Smith to reach the finals, where he was winning 7-2 over Robert Melise of Dubuque, who was forced to retire due to an injury.
Fulmer, who is now 33-5 in his career at Lycoming, is listed as honorable mention in the d3wrestle.com individual rankings.
He is the first Warrior to earn the MAC Wrestler of the Week award since Hadyn Swartwood, who earned the honor on Jan. 13, 2020.
The Warriors get back on the mat on Saturday when they head to Alfred State for a tri-meet, facing Alfred State at 12 p.m. and SUNY Ulster at 3 p.m.
Florida State beats BYU in PKs for 3rd national title
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Yujie Zhao rocketed home the game-winning penalty kick and Florida State edged BYU 4-3 in PKs on Monday to win its third women’s national championship in program history and second in the last four years.
Sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Roque made two saves during penalty kicks for the Seminoles, who, ironically, they lost last year’s national championship game in PKs.
In the first-ever meeting between the schools, No. 13 BYU and top-ranked Florida State traded chances through 90 minutes of regulation time, but neither team could break through.
The Cougars created a dangerous opportunity off a corner kick early in the first overtime, but Roque came up with one of her four saves.
Florida State had the best chance of the second overtime when Jenna Nighswonger bent a shot from just outside the box, but BYU goalkeeper Cassidy Smith smothered it for one of her two saves.
BYU, playing in its first-ever College Cup, outshot Florida State 10-8 through regulation and the two overtime periods. The Seminoles were playing in their 12th College Cup and sixth national championship game.
The Cougars appeared to take an early lead in the eighth minute when Cameron Tucker broke behind Seminoles’ defense and found the back of the net, but the play was ruled offside.
BYU’s All-American midfielder Mikayla Colohan was carried off the field with an apparent ankle injury following a collision in the 32nd minute with Florida State’s Jaelin Howell, who was assessed a yellow card.
But Colohan, who led BYU with 18 goals and 15 assists this season, was able to return in the second half and picked up a yellow card of her own in the 79th minute.
