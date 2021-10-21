LEWISBURG — With both Warrior Run and Lewisburg fighting for their playoff lives, freshman forward Raygan Lust stepped up to help the Defenders get closer to a postseason berth.
Lust scored a career high four goals to lead Warrior Run to a 4-2 nonleague victory Wednesday at Lewisburg Area High School.
“It was big (to score those four goals). Ever since Midd-West (a 2-1 overtime win on Monday), we’ve wanted it — every game and every practice,” said Lust. “And when we stepped onto this field, we wanted (the victory) just as bad. We’ve been working real hard over the last week, and I think it all just came into play.”
Warrior Run (9-7) and Lewisburg (6-6-3) are jostling for the eighth and final spot for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs that begin next week.
The win by the Defenders on Wednesday likely put Warrior Run ahead of the Green Dragons in the standings with two games left to play — today at home against South Williamsport and Friday at Jersey Shore.
Without a doubt, they are two must wins for the Defenders.
“We’ve been playing well all year, and the games haven’t been working out in our favor at times,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder. “But today, the girls just came out and decided they were going to take it.”
Lust scored her first goal off an assist from Braeleigh Dunkle with 2:28 left in the first half.
It was a goal that Lust, and Warrior Run, needed to get rolling on the night.
“The first goal I didn’t think was going to go in, but it went in,” said Lust. “And once we got our momentum forward, we just clicked.”
The Green Dragons tied the game moments later on Mikayla Long’s penalty kick with just 45.1 seconds remaining before the half.
But the score didn’t remain that way for long, and Lust made sure of that.
The frosh scored her next two goals off assists from Amara Bieber in the opening 7 minutes of the second half to give Warrior Run control of the game.
“(Me and Amara) connect really well up top, and I think that’s our strong suit,” said Lust. “I couldn’t have (scored those goals) without her. Against Midd-West we had a perfect give-and-go in overtime, and it worked out.”
Lewisburg got back to within a goal 4 minutes following Lust’s third score when Sophie Kilbride connected on an assist from Long. However, 3 minutes prior to that goal Long missed her second penalty kick opportunity when her shot veered to the left and hit off the post.
“After Lewisburg got the penalty kick the girls were sort of worried about that, and I told the girls at halftime to worry about the ball and not the call,” said Ryder. “I told them to worry about just putting enough balls in the back of the net so that it doesn’t matter what happens as far as the whistle blowing.
“And after the second penalty kick when Lewisburg missed it, I think the girls were like, you know what, that’s enough, and they just battled back,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Although when Lust scored her fourth and final goal just past the midway point of the second half, Ryder knew it wouldn’t have mattered if Lewisburg’s second penalty kick would’ve gone in or not.
“It was huge that it didn’t go in,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “If you look at it, the score could’ve been 3-3, 4-3, or a different number, but the girls just kept battling to make it 4-2 and that’s all that matters.
The score would eventually become 4-2 following Lust’s fourth tally with 19:38 left, which she scored from 20-25 yards out. The shot was also high, and it went into the goal just below the crossbar and past the outstretched hands of Lewisburg goalkeeper McKenna Meadows.
“The angle was really (tough). I was hoping to cross the ball, but it happened, so I was happy with it,” said Lust.
And while Warrior Run is hoping the win gives them momentum for its final two games, for Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski he hopes the loss helps the real Lewisburg team come to play when the Green Dragons host Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. today. On Saturday, Lewisburg hosts Selinsgrove at 11 a.m.
“We weren’t fired up from the get-go. We didn’t have that oomph, that fire and we didn’t have communication,” said Gerlinski. “In the first half we moved the ball around okay at times, but you need people working off the ball.
“We got to win (out). You can’t go into districts with losses and that (losing) mindset. The girls are aware of (the urgency) that we have to come out and win,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Warrior Run 4, Lewisburg 2at LewisburgScoringFirst half
WR-Raygan Lust, assist Braeleigh Dunkle, 2:28; Lew-Mikayla Long, penalty kick, :45.1
Second half
WR-Lust, assist Amara Bieber, 38:35; WR-Lust, assist Bieber, 33:32; Lew-Sophie Kilbride, assist Long, 29:30; WR-Lust, unassisted, 19:38.
Shots: 8-8; Corners: Lewisburg, 2-1; Saves: Warrior Run (Maddy Ohnmeiss), 6; Lewisburg (McKenna Meadows, 4; Izzy Wood), 4.
