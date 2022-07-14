Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 62 26 .705 _
Tampa Bay 48 40 .545 14
Boston 47 42 .528 15½
Toronto 47 42 .528 15½
Baltimore 45 44 .506 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 49 41 .544 _
Cleveland 43 44 .494 4½
Chicago 43 45 .489 5
Detroit 37 52 .416 11½
Kansas City 35 53 .398 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 57 29 .663 _
Seattle 47 42 .528 11½
Texas 41 45 .477 16
Los Angeles 38 50 .432 20
Oakland 30 60 .333 29
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 55 34 .618 _
Atlanta 53 37 .589 2½
Philadelphia 46 43 .517 9
Miami 42 45 .483 12
Washington 30 60 .333 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 49 40 .551 _
St. Louis 48 43 .527 2
Pittsburgh 38 51 .427 11
Chicago 34 54 .386 14½
Cincinnati 33 55 .375 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 57 30 .655 _
San Diego 50 40 .556 8½
San Francisco 45 42 .517 12
Colorado 40 49 .449 18
Arizona 39 50 .438 19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3
Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle at Washington, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 5, Detroit 2
Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
Texas 5, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 3-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 5-9) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 8:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3
Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Colorado 5, San Diego 3
San Francisco 13, Arizona 0
Seattle at Washington, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6
Colorado 10, San Diego 6
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-3), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 10-4) at Washington (Sánchez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 9-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-5), 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Soccer
MLS Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 9 2 9 36 31 14
New York City FC 10 4 5 35 38 21
New York 9 5 6 33 30 21
CF Montréal 9 8 2 29 33 35
Orlando City 8 7 5 29 25 29
Cincinnati 7 7 6 27 32 35
Charlotte FC 8 10 2 26 23 24
Columbus 6 5 8 26 25 22
New England 6 6 7 25 31 32
Atlanta 6 8 5 23 28 30
Inter Miami CF 6 9 4 22 19 29
Chicago 5 10 5 20 20 27
Toronto FC 5 11 4 19 26 38
D.C. United 5 10 3 18 25 39
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Austin FC 12 4 4 40 41 23
Los Angeles FC 12 4 3 39 38 21
Nashville 8 6 6 30 26 25
Real Salt Lake 8 6 6 30 25 26
Minnesota United 8 8 4 28 27 25
FC Dallas 7 6 7 28 30 24
LA Galaxy 8 8 3 27 28 25
Seattle 8 9 2 26 26 23
Portland 6 6 8 26 32 29
Vancouver 7 9 4 25 22 33
Houston 6 10 4 22 25 28
San Jose 5 7 7 22 32 39
Colorado 5 8 6 21 22 27
Sporting Kansas City 5 11 5 20 19 35
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday, July 8
Philadelphia 7, D.C. United 0
Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 1
Saturday, July 9
New York City FC 4, New England 2
Portland 3, Seattle 0
Austin FC 3, Atlanta 0
Charlotte FC 4, Nashville 1
New York 1, Cincinnati 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, CF Montréal 1
San Jose 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Columbus 3, Chicago 2
FC Dallas 2, Houston 2, tie
Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
Orlando City 1, Miami 0
Tuesday, July 12
Austin FC 3, Houston 1
Wednesday, July 13
Atlanta 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Chicago 2, Toronto FC 0
Vancouver 2, Cincinnati 2, tie
Columbus 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Nashville 1, Seattle 0
Orlando City 1, Colorado 1, tie
New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 0
San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 2
Saturday, July 16
Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
Orlando City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
