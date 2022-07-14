Baseball

MLB Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 62 26 .705 _

Tampa Bay 48 40 .545 14

Boston 47 42 .528 15½

Toronto 47 42 .528 15½

Baltimore 45 44 .506 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 49 41 .544 _

Cleveland 43 44 .494 4½

Chicago 43 45 .489 5

Detroit 37 52 .416 11½

Kansas City 35 53 .398 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 57 29 .663 _

Seattle 47 42 .528 11½

Texas 41 45 .477 16

Los Angeles 38 50 .432 20

Oakland 30 60 .333 29

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 55 34 .618 _

Atlanta 53 37 .589 2½

Philadelphia 46 43 .517 9

Miami 42 45 .483 12

Washington 30 60 .333 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 49 40 .551 _

St. Louis 48 43 .527 2

Pittsburgh 38 51 .427 11

Chicago 34 54 .386 14½

Cincinnati 33 55 .375 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 57 30 .655 _

San Diego 50 40 .556 8½

San Francisco 45 42 .517 12

Colorado 40 49 .449 18

Arizona 39 50 .438 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 5, Detroit 2

Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 5, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 3-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-9) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 8:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 3

San Francisco 13, Arizona 0

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 6

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 10-4) at Washington (Sánchez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 9-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-5), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Soccer

MLS Glance

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 9 2 9 36 31 14

New York City FC 10 4 5 35 38 21

New York 9 5 6 33 30 21

CF Montréal 9 8 2 29 33 35

Orlando City 8 7 5 29 25 29

Cincinnati 7 7 6 27 32 35

Charlotte FC 8 10 2 26 23 24

Columbus 6 5 8 26 25 22

New England 6 6 7 25 31 32

Atlanta 6 8 5 23 28 30

Inter Miami CF 6 9 4 22 19 29

Chicago 5 10 5 20 20 27

Toronto FC 5 11 4 19 26 38

D.C. United 5 10 3 18 25 39

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Austin FC 12 4 4 40 41 23

Los Angeles FC 12 4 3 39 38 21

Nashville 8 6 6 30 26 25

Real Salt Lake 8 6 6 30 25 26

Minnesota United 8 8 4 28 27 25

FC Dallas 7 6 7 28 30 24

LA Galaxy 8 8 3 27 28 25

Seattle 8 9 2 26 26 23

Portland 6 6 8 26 32 29

Vancouver 7 9 4 25 22 33

Houston 6 10 4 22 25 28

San Jose 5 7 7 22 32 39

Colorado 5 8 6 21 22 27

Sporting Kansas City 5 11 5 20 19 35

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, July 8

Philadelphia 7, D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, July 9

New York City FC 4, New England 2

Portland 3, Seattle 0

Austin FC 3, Atlanta 0

Charlotte FC 4, Nashville 1

New York 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, CF Montréal 1

San Jose 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Columbus 3, Chicago 2

FC Dallas 2, Houston 2, tie

Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Orlando City 1, Miami 0

Tuesday, July 12

Austin FC 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, July 13

Atlanta 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Chicago 2, Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Columbus 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Nashville 1, Seattle 0

Orlando City 1, Colorado 1, tie

New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 0

San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 2

Saturday, July 16

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

