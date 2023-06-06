UNIVERSITY PARK – Ten current or former Penn State wrestling stars and members of Penn State’s Olympic Regional Training Center will compete at the 2023 Final X event, set for Saturday in Newark, N.J. The event features the top two wrestlers at every weight class, men’s and women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman, battling for a spot on the 2023 United State’s World Team.
The best-of-three match-ups will determine who will make the trek to the 2023 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 16. The event also features a lengthy list of ‘true third’ matches, which will determine the third member of the U.S. National Team at each weight class.
Nine members of Penn State’s Olympic Regional Training Center/Nittany Lion Wrestling Club will take part in the Final X portion of the event, with each gunning for a trip to Belgrade. One former Nittany Lion great will compete in the ‘true third’ portion of the event. In all, the Penn State RTC/NLWC comprises nine of the 40 participants in the freestyle portion of the event (men’s and women’s).
On the men’s side of the freestyle ledger, two of the ten weight class battles feature all Penn State RTC/NLWC finals. Current Nittany Lion Aaron Brooks will face all-time Penn State great David Taylor in the 86 kg final. Brooks won the U.S. Open in April to earn a date with Taylor in the best-of-three finals. Former Nittany Lion great Jason Nolf will meet fellow RTC/NLWC teammate Kyle Dake in the finals at 74 kg. Nolf won the U.S. Open title to advance to the best-of-three set with Dake.
Thomas Gilman will take on U.S. Open winner Zane Richards in the final set at 57 kg. Former Nittany Lion standout Zain Retherford will face U.S. Open winner Tyler Berger in the final series at 70 kg. Kyle Snyder faces U.S. Open Champion J’Den Cox in the best-of-three match-up at 97 kg. Former Penn State star Nick Lee won the U.S. Open crown at 65 kg to set up a Final X title set against Yianni Diakomihalis as well. On the women’s side, the RTC/NLWC’s Jennifer Page won the World Team Trials title in May to earn a spot in the Final X series finale at 59 kg against Michaela Beck.
In addition, former Nittany Lion great Vincenzo Joseph (SKWC) will take part in a ‘true-third’ match-up at 74 kg against Keegan O’Toole, with a spot on the U.S. National Team on the line.
Final X will be held in the Prudential Center in Newark, and the event also serves as the Beat the Streets New York Annual Benefit as well (the 13th such event).
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.