UNIVERSITY PARK – Ten current or former Penn State wrestling stars and members of Penn State’s Olympic Regional Training Center will compete at the 2023 Final X event, set for Saturday in Newark, N.J. The event features the top two wrestlers at every weight class, men’s and women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman, battling for a spot on the 2023 United State’s World Team.

The best-of-three match-ups will determine who will make the trek to the 2023 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 16. The event also features a lengthy list of ‘true third’ matches, which will determine the third member of the U.S. National Team at each weight class.

