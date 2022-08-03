BLOOMSBURG — A record number of 157 Bloomsburg University student-athletes received the Division 2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award on Tuesday.
The record-setting number of 157 student-athletes receiving the award is 38 more than the previous record, which was set last year.
In all, there were a total of 16,639 student-athletes who received the award across all of Division II, which was also a record. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) led all conferences with 1,709 honorees. This marks the fourth straight academic year that the PSAC has led all conferences in the total amount of honorees.
The D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award, which is in its 15th year of existence, is given to student-athletes who have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the 2021-22 academic year and has attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level classes.
Student-athletes from the area who received the honor included Mifflinburg’s Tyler Bailey (track and field), Bri Doebler (field hockey) and Riley Griffith (women’s soccer), plus Lewisburg’s Collin Hummel (men’s swimming).
Gildea named Lycoming College assistant men’s soccer coach
WILLIAMSPORT — One of the most successful goalkeepers in program history, Josh Gildea (Class of 2017) will return to the sidelines for the Lycoming College men’s soccer team, 10th-year head coach Nate Gibboney announced on Monday.
The Center Valley native was a two-year starter for the Warriors as a goalkeeper, earning the team’s MVP award as a senior in 2016. He posted a 24-6-4 record in those seasons, as his 14 shutouts rank fifth in school history and his 0.80 goals-against average is second. He helped the team to two appearances in the NCAA Division III Championship, including a spot in the Sweet 16 in 2015, when Gildea tied a school-record with 16 wins and set the mark with a 0.64 goals-against average, both marks that stood two years.
After graduating, Gildea moved to Colorado and became active in the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club, where he coached for five years. He was named the CSA Advanced League Boys’ Coach of the Year in 2021 and the Central Select Program Coach of the Year in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.