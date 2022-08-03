BLOOMSBURG — A record number of 157 Bloomsburg University student-athletes received the Division 2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award on Tuesday.

The record-setting number of 157 student-athletes receiving the award is 38 more than the previous record, which was set last year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.