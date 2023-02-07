MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator on Monday, their first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season.
Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh, after three years as head coach in Miami.
Prior to being hired by the Dolphins, Flores was an assistant for 11 seasons for New England, the last eight on the defensive side. The Patriots won four Super Bowls during his time there, which included four years as a scout. The last of those was in the 2018 season, which was Flores' first as the defensive play-caller. The Patriots jumped from 17th to seventh in the league that year in opponent passer rating (85.4) and were tied for fifth with 28 takeaways.
After he was fired by the Dolphins, Flores, who is Black, filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by the team and the NFL. The case is still tied up in the court system.
With the Steelers, the 41-year-old Flores drew rave reviews from players who saw him as an extra head coach on Mike Tomlin's staff. The Steelers were tied with the Patriots this season for the fewest rushing touchdowns (seven) allowed in the league.
Flores replaces Ed Donatell, who was fired last month after one year with head coach Kevin O'Connell. The Vikings were second-worst in the league in yards allowed and fourth-worst in points allowed during the regular season. The NFC North champions were then ousted from the playoffs in the wild-card round by the New York Giants as quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 301 yards and rushed for 78 more.
The Vikings also interviewed Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai, Pittsburgh senior defensive New Orleans co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and their own assistant head coach Mike Pettine, who was Green Bay's defensive coordinator from 2018-20 and also the head coach for Cleveland from 2014-15.
Nielsen was hired as Atlanta's defensive coordinator. Desai withdrew from consideration. The Vikings also had interest in former Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, but he made a lateral move to take the job with Carolina and never wound up interviewing with Minnesota.
The Vikings under Donatell favored a four-man rush with two high safeties backing their zone pass coverage, but over their last eight regular-season games they forced only seven turnovers and totaled 12 sacks. Jones picked them apart underneath in the playoff game, going 24 for 35.
Four cornerbacks will be free agents next month: primary starters Patrick Peterson, Duke Shelley and Chandon Sullivan and backup Kris Boyd. The Vikings also have four core defensive players carrying eight-figure salary-cap hits: safety Harrison Smith, outside linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter and inside linebacker Eric Kendricks. Only Hunter has not reached his 30s.
Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off IR for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl.
Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining a high ankle sprain during a win over the Chargers on Nov. 20. He was designated to return on Jan. 17, opening a three-week window in which he could be activated.
Edwards-Helaire started the first six games of the season before ceding time to seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, who has become one of the Chiefs' breakout stars. Edwards-Helaire has run 71 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 151 yards and three more scores this season.
The emergence of Pacheco, along with veteran Jerick McKinnon, took pressure off the Chiefs to activate Edwards-Helaire before he was ready. Pacheco ran for 830 yards and five TDs during the regular season along with 121 combined rushing yards in playoff wins over Jacksonville and Cincinnati, while McKinnon scored 10 combined touchdowns in the regular season.
Hardman, who will be a free agent after the season, initially hurt his pelvis Nov. 6 during a game against the Titans. He was activated from IR on Jan. 4 but struggled to get healthy enough to appear in games, missing the Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Raiders and their divisional win over the Jaguars.
He finally suited up for the AFC title game against the Bengals, and he ran a couple of jet sweeps while catching two passes for 10 yards. It was while getting tackled on his second reception that Hardman reinjured the pelvis.
Hardman was among three wide receivers hurt in the game, forcing the Chiefs to use a patchwork group down the stretch.
JuJu Smith-Schuster had one catch for 7 yards before inflammation in his knee forced him to the sideline, and Kadarius Toney had one catch for 9 yards before spraining his ankle while attempting to make a cut.
Neither participated in practice last week before the team departed Sunday for Phoenix, though coach Andy Reid expressed optimism that they would be available for the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs also should get back wide receiver Justin Watson, who was inactive for the AFC title game because of an illness.
“(Smith-Schuster) is in a good place,” Reid said. “The main thing is that we let that calm down. And right now, it's doing great, so very optimistic right now. And his want-to is all in there. But we'll just see where it goes.”
Warriors eighth and ninth in final MAC pre-championship preview
WILLIAMSPORT – As they prepare their final appearance at the MAC Championships before joining the Landmark Conference, the Lycoming College women’s swimming team has been selected to finish eighth and the men’s swimming team ninth at the MAC Championships in the MAC Swimming Pre-Championship Coaches’ poll on Monday.
In the women’s poll, Messiah (166) earned 11 first-place votes, Stevens (157) took the remaining three top votes, as Misericordia (142), Arcadia (133), and York (112) round off the top five. Widener (108), FDU-Florham (101), Lycoming (77), Stevenson (72), Hood (63), Lebanon Valley (47), King’s (42), Albright (38), and Wilkes (16) bottom the poll.
The women’s team enters the weekend with a 5-4 overall record, their best since 2019-20, and a 4-2 conference record.
The 2022 MAC Swimmer of the Year, senior Katherine Brown, leads the women’s team with 13 event wins and four performances amongst the conference’s top 25 swims going into the championship weekend. Brown was named the MAC Swimmer of the Week twice this season, first on Oct. 10, after winning three events in the Warriors first sweep of Albright College since 1996, and again on Dec. 12 after taking a season-high four event wins for the Warriors against Penn State Altoona.
Brown, who won the 200-yard breaststroke title, also won the 100 breast title at the 2022 MAC Championships, setting a championship record time of 1:03.88, and enters the event ranked second at 1:07.01. In the 50 freestyle, Brown is ranked 11th, clocking a 25.22 as she placed third in the event at Diamond City. Brown also ranks 15th in the 100 free.
Junior Elisa DiNicola, with nine event wins this season, is ranked 12th in the 50 butterfly at 28.45 and 22nd in the 100 fly with a 1:03.89, where she placed fourth at Diamond City.
In the men’s poll, Stevens (169) was the unanimous choice at the top of the poll, with Arcadia (146), York (145), Misericordia (131), and Messiah (126) also factoring into the top five. Widener (113), Hood (100), Stevenson (80), Lycoming (64), King’s (62), FDU-Florham (49), Albright (38), Lebanon Valley (30) and Wilkes (21) finish off the poll.
Entering the MAC Championships with a 4-5 dual meet record and a 3-3 conference record, the team is lead by the trio of junior Eliot Keith, sophomore Noah Vivian, and senior Will Marcinkowski.
Keith, who has won seven individual events, was named the MAC Men’s Swimmer of the Week on Dec. 12, after winning the 100 free against Penn State Altoona with a 1:03.22 and setting personal bests in the 50 free and the 100 individual medley. Keith heads into the championship weekend ranked 17th in the 100 breast and 25th in the 100 breast.
Marcinkowski, with four individual wins, enters championship weekend with the team’s highest rankings, 15th in the 100 breast, as he swam a season-best 1:02.18 against Wilkes and Moravian, and 18th in the 200-yard event with a season-best 2:22.08 at Diamond City.
The Warriors begin the four-day MAC Championships on Thursday, with preliminaries beginning at 10 a.m. and finals at 6 p.m.
