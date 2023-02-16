UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s Shayne Van Ness has been named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for the week ending Feb. 12. Van Ness rolled up 10 takedowns in a major and tech fall this past weekend, helping Penn State go 2-0 and close out the Big Ten dual season at 8-0, winning the 2023 B1G Regular Season title.
Van Ness picked up two Big Ten wins in Penn State’s 2-0 conference weekend. Van Ness rolled up six takedowns, a four-point nearfall, a couple escapes and riding time to post an impressive 21-9 major decision over Rutgers’ Tony White on Friday, Feb. 10. His win helped spark Penn State to a convincing 33-8 victory over the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway.
Two days later, Van Ness tallied four takedowns and two four-point near falls in a convincing 19-4 technical fall (7:00) over No. 18 Ethan Miller of Maryland. His win helped Penn State to a 44-3 victory over the Terrapins in sold out Rec Hall as Penn State clinched its night Big Ten Regular Season Championship.
Van Ness improved to 14-4 on the year with four pins, a tech and four majors. Penn State improved to 15-0 on the year and closed out the Big Ten portion of its dual season with an 8-0 conference mark. The Nittany Lions have now won (or shared) nine Big Ten regular season championships, all under head coach Cael Sanderson. Penn State closes out the dual meet season by hosting Clarion on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. in Rec Hall.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.