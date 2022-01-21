National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 28 16 .636 — Philadelphia 26 18 .591 2 Boston 23 23 .500 6 Toronto 21 21 .500 6 New York 22 24 .478 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 29 16 .644 — Charlotte 25 20 .556 4 Washington 23 22 .511 6 Atlanta 19 25 .432 9½ Orlando 8 38 .174 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 28 15 .651 — Milwaukee 28 19 .596 2 Cleveland 27 19 .587 2½ Indiana 17 29 .370 12½ Detroit 11 33 .250 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 31 16 .660 — Dallas 26 20 .565 4½ San Antonio 17 28 .378 13 New Orleans 17 28 .378 13 Houston 14 32 .304 16½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 29 16 .644 — Denver 23 20 .535 5 Minnesota 22 23 .489 7 Portland 18 26 .409 10½ Oklahoma City 14 30 .318 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 35 9 .795 — Golden State 32 13 .711 3½ L.A. Lakers 22 23 .489 13½ L.A. Clippers 22 24 .478 14 Sacramento 18 29 .383 18½
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans 102, New York 91 Phoenix 109, Dallas 101 Indiana 121, Golden State 117, OT
Friday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m. Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m. Houston at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at New York, 1 p.m. Boston at Washington, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m. Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m. Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m. Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 40 27 8 5 59 165 116 Tampa Bay 41 27 9 5 59 141 117 Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 126 99 Boston 37 23 12 2 48 116 100 Detroit 40 18 17 5 41 108 130 Buffalo 40 12 21 7 31 105 139 Ottawa 33 11 20 2 24 94 121 Montreal 39 8 25 6 22 86 143
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 40 26 10 4 56 119 99 Carolina 36 26 8 2 54 126 81 Pittsburgh 39 24 10 5 53 131 104 Washington 41 22 10 9 53 136 115 Columbus 37 18 18 1 37 118 132 Philadelphia 40 13 19 8 34 99 135 New Jersey 38 14 19 5 33 108 133 N.Y. Islanders 32 13 13 6 32 75 88
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 38 27 8 3 57 162 116 Nashville 42 25 14 3 53 130 117 St. Louis 39 23 11 5 51 138 108 Minnesota 35 22 10 3 47 132 109 Winnipeg 36 17 13 6 40 107 108 Dallas 37 19 16 2 40 107 115 Chicago 39 15 18 6 36 95 126 Arizona 38 10 24 4 24 86 141
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 41 24 15 2 50 145 125 Los Angeles 41 20 16 5 45 116 113 Anaheim 42 19 16 7 45 120 122 San Jose 41 21 18 2 44 114 124 Calgary 35 18 11 6 42 110 88 Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 101 111 Edmonton 36 18 16 2 38 117 123 Seattle 39 12 23 4 28 105 140 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 4, New Jersey 1 N.Y. Rangers 6, Toronto 3 Colorado 2, Anaheim 0
Thursday’s Games
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1 Boston 4, Washington 3 Dallas 5, Buffalo 4 Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 4 Nashville 5, Winnipeg 2 Florida 6, Edmonton 0 Colorado 4, Los Angeles 1 Seattle 3, San Jose 2 Vegas 4, Montreal 3, OT
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Delaware 84, William & Mary 74 Drexel 77, Elon 49 Monmouth (NJ) 61, Fairfield 58 Providence 83, Georgetown 75 Towson 74, Coll. of Charleston 67 UMass 91, Saint Louis 85
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 61, Georgia St. 60 Austin Peay 72, UT Martin 57 Chattanooga 72, UNC-Greensboro 64 Coastal Carolina 76, Georgia Southern 72 FAU 78, W. Kentucky 69 FIU 70, Marshall 66 Florida St. 86, North Florida 73 Morehead St. 83, Belmont 74 Murray St. 91, E. Illinois 51 New Orleans 78, SE Louisiana 72 Nicholls 69, Northwestern St. 58 SMU 70, Memphis 62 South Alabama 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 70 Tennessee Tech 94, SIU-Edwardsville 76 Troy 73, Louisiana-Monroe 65 UNC-Wilmington 71, James Madison 70 VMI 99, Samford 80 Winthrop 60, Presbyterian 58
MIDWEST
Akron 91, Bowling Green 66 Green Bay 70, Detroit 63 Indiana 68, Purdue 65 Milwaukee 88, Oakland 78 N. Kentucky 74, Ill.-Chicago 70, OT Oral Roberts 80, North Dakota 76 S. Dakota St. 92, St. Thomas (MN) 77 SE Missouri 85, Tennessee St. 63 Wright St. 73, IUPUI 45
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 75, Texas-Arlington 70 Cal Baptist 88, Tarleton St. 84 Houston Baptist 68, Incarnate Word 65 North Texas 65, Charlotte 51 Rice 77, Old Dominion 69 Sam Houston St. 71, New Mexico St. 46 Seattle 72, Abilene Christian 62 Stephen F. Austin 71, Grand Canyon 46 Texas A&M-CC 60, McNeese St. 56 Texas St. 69, UALR 59 UTEP 69, UTSA 64
FAR WEST
Air Force 69, UNLV 62 Arizona 85, Stanford 57 BYU 79, San Diego 71 Boise St. 62, Utah St. 59 Cal St.-Fullerton 65, UC Irvine 63 Dixie St. 71, Lamar 55 E. Washington 75, Sacramento St. 62 Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 62 Hawaii 63, CS Bakersfield 59 Long Beach St. 87, UC San Diego 69 Loyola Marymount 85, Pepperdine 80, OT Montana 66, Portland St. 64 Montana St. 89, N. Arizona 84 N. Colorado 87, Idaho 70 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 73, Santa Clara 65 Southern Cal 61, Colorado 58 UC Davis 64, CS Northridge 47 UCLA 63, Utah 58 UMKC 80, N. Dakota St. 77 Utah Valley St. 66, Texas Rio Grande Valley 56 Washington 82, Oregon St. 72 Weber St. 95, Idaho St. 63
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Boston College 73, Notre Dame 71 Columbia 57, Cornell 46 Fairfield 70, Manhattan 55 Georgia Tech 65, Syracuse 55 Iona 49, Marist 41 Marshall 62, FIU 59 Monmouth (NJ) 61, Niagara 56 Siena 82, Rider 44 St. Peter’s 74, Canisius 55 Youngstown St. 59, Robert Morris 57
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 55, Louisiana-Lafayette 46 Arkansas 99, Alabama 71 Belmont 103, Morehead St. 50 Charlotte 72, North Texas 67 Chattanooga 55, W. Carolina 48 Clemson 66, Wake Forest 44 E. Illinois 71, Murray St. 64, OT Florida 77, Kentucky 52 Furman 69, Mercer 66 Georgia 66, Mississippi St. 63 Miami 59, Florida St. 52 Missouri 66, Vanderbilt 52 N. Kentucky 77, Wright St. 59 NC State 68, Louisville 59 North Carolina 61, Virginia 52 Northwestern St. 68, Nicholls 64 Old Dominion 69, Rice 59 SE Louisiana 72, New Orleans 48 South Alabama 73, Arkansas St. 65 Tennessee Tech 75, SIU-Edwardsville 60 UALR 68, Troy 66 UNC-Greensboro 56, ETSU 38 Virginia Tech 75, Pittsburgh 65 W. Kentucky 73, FAU 49 Wofford 80, Samford 69
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 85, Fort Wayne 59 Denver 71, Omaha 62 Iowa 105, Minnesota 49 Michigan 83, Wisconsin 44 Missouri St. 66, Bradley 46 North Dakota 53, Oral Roberts 34 Oakland 80, Detroit 50 Ohio St. 95, Maryland 89 Penn St. 63, Northwestern 59 Purdue 89, Illinois 67 S. Dakota St. 88, St. Thomas (MN) 47 S. Illinois 56, Illinois St. 47 South Dakota 70, W. Illinois 53 Tennessee St. 68, SE Missouri 53 UMKC 67, N. Dakota St. 62 Utah Valley St. 59, Texas Rio Grande Valley 56
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 62, Incarnate Word 57 Lamar 75, Dixie St. 65 Mississippi 80, Texas A&M 63 Texas A&M-CC 72, McNeese St. 61 Texas-Arlington 69, Texas St. 67 UTEP 69, UTSA 52
FAR WEST
Cal Baptist 85, Tarleton St. 69 Gonzaga 68, Portland 59 Idaho 64, N. Colorado 59 Idaho St. 69, Weber St. 63 Long Beach St. 62, UC San Diego 44 Montana 93, Portland St. 57 Montana St. 88, N. Arizona 73 New Mexico St. 72, Sam Houston St. 59 Sacramento St. 59, E. Washington 49 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 78, San Diego 71 San Francisco 88, Pacific 71 Santa Clara 62, Loyola Marymount 51 Seattle 75, Abilene Christian 61 UC Davis 61, UC Santa Barbara 49 UC Irvine 75, Cal St.-Fullerton 67 UC Riverside 59, CS Northridge 41 UCLA 66, Sciences (Pa.) 43
College hockey
MIDWEST
Michigan St. 5, St. Thomas 1
Wednesday
MIDWEST
Notre Dame 8, Boston College 2
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Scott Little manager, Julio Campos bench coach, Ryan Kibler pitching coach and Zach Osborne hitting coach for High-A Spokane.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Frank Moscatiello.
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed C/OF Andres Sthormes and UT Ray Zuberer. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded OF Riley Pittman to the Idaho Falls Chukars (PL). WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Daren Osby. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Peyton Isaacson, INF Nikola Vasic, and INF Rob Weissherier to contract extensions.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Brooklyn Nets G Kyrie Irving for directing obscene language toward a fan in a game on Jan. 17 against Cleveland. Fined Brooklyn Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool $10,000 and the Net’s organization $25,000 for Vanterpool interfering with live play by reaching across the sideline and deflecting a Washington Wizard’s pass during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Daniel Helm to a reserve/future contract. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Xavier Su’a-Filo to the practice squad. Placed LB Joe Bachie on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LBs Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jordan Evans back on the injured reserve list from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OT Casey Tucker to a reserve/future contract. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Randall Cobb from injured reserve. HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed DL Kingsley Keke off waivers from Green Bay. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Jordan Murray to a reserve/future contract. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad and CB Damon Arnette to a reserve/future contract. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LB Ernest Jones to return from injured reserve. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Gerrid Doaks and DB Quincy Wilson to reserve/future contracts. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Adam Bighill to a one-year contract extension. Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned RW Steven Fogarty and G Kyle Keyser to Providence (AHL) on loan. BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Jack Quinn to the taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids to the taxi squad. MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Kevin Czuczman from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned F Cameron Hillis to Trois-Rivieres from Laval (AHL) on loan. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Milwaukee (AHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned RW Jonny Brodzinski, D Zac Jones and LW Tim Gettinger from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Niclas Almari to Wheeling (ECHL) from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.
American Hockey League
