Ryleigh Faust, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, finished second overall with a career-low round as she led the Huskies to a fourth-place finish at the ESU Spring Invitational, the final tournament of the regular season on Saturday. Faust finished the day with a 78 while the Huskies posted a team score of 373. Faust was just two shots off of the leader, Vivian Chuang of Jefferson, and six strokes over par. She defeated all other Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference golfers headed into the 2023 PSAC Women’s Golf Championships beginning next week. Faust’s round of 78 is nine strokes lower than her previous career-best round of an 87, which she posted in the fall at the Ursinus Invitational. The Huskies now turn their sights on the 2023 PSAC Women’s Golf Championship Tournament which begins on Friday at the Berkleigh Golf Club in Kutztown.
Freshman Paige Richter earned All-Patriot League honors with a T-7th finish, and she and the Bison set a number of school records at the 2023 Patriot League Championship, which wrapped up Sunday at Independence Golf Club. The Bison finished in fifth place with a total of 907 (307-301-299), which is the lowest postseason count in team history by 20 strokes, and it is also an overall school record for a par-72 course. That 907 total is the fourth-best 54-hole score on any course in team history, trailing only two 903s and 906 at the 2022, 2010, and 2011 Bucknell Invitationals. The team’s previous best on a par-72 track was a 925 at Pinehust No. 6 in October of 2018, and the previous postseason low was a 927 at the 2016 Patriot League Championship. Sunday’s final-round 299 was the 10th sub-300 total in team history. Richter’s even-par 72 led the way, and Tatum McKelvey (74), Morgan Sohosky (75), and Cristina Canales (78) also had very strong final rounds. McKelvey (79-75-74) and Sohosky (78-76-75), Bucknell’s two seniors in the lineup, both finished in the top 15 to close out their careers in style. Richter, who made four birdies in the final round, also recorded the low 54-hole total on a par-72 course in team history with her 220, and that was also the low postseason total in team annals. Minjoo Lee shot 224 (70-74-80) at the 2010 Big South Championship and was the previous holder of both records. Richter is Bucknell’s first All-Patriot League honoree since Katie Childers finished fifth at Navy in 2018. Her final-round 72 came on the heels of a 73 and a 75, the latter wrapping up on Sunday morning after second-round play was suspended due to thunderstorms on Saturday. Richter’s 10 birdies in the tournament were second-most in the field, trailing only Lehigh’s Yuki Zhu with 11. Sohosky eagled the par-5 fourth hole on Sunday, which was one of only three eagles all week. Tournament host Richmond, an associate member of the Patriot League in women’s golf, won the championship with a 10-over 874 total and will represent the league at the NCAA Championship.
Bloomsburg had two teams finish within the top four in the team standings at the Husky Invitational Thursday afternoon at the Golf Course at Frosty Valley in Danville. The Huskies had a team finish second overall with a final score of 370 (+82), and Bloomsburg’s B Team placed fourth overall with a score of 454 (+166). Ryleigh Faust, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, led all Bloomsburg golfers in the individual standings, tying for third overall with a score of 88 (+16).
Junior Austin Craig led Lycoming with a 21st-place finish in a field of 45 golfers at the 2023 MAC Freedom Championship at the par-72, 7,135-yard Huntsville Golf Club on Sunday, April 22. Craig finished the first round with a 89 before posting an 83 in the second round to finish with a 28-over-par 172 to take 21st. Craig had 10 pars in the second round and shot a stellar 3-over-par on the back nine on Sunday to move up the leaderboard. The Warriors finished ninth at the tournament, posting a two-round total of 770 (397-373), improving by 24 strokes in the second round.
Making a clean with doubles and singles wins, junior Haley Seebold, a graduate of Milton Area High School, and sophomore Sarah Lanphear led Lycoming in a setback to DeSales on Saturday, but the Warriors still managed to clinch a spot in next week’s MAC Freedom Championship during the match. The Warriors (8-8, 3-4 MAC Freedom), enter the MAC Freedom Women’s Tennis Championship as the No. 4 seed, traveling to No. 1 Stevens Institute of Technology on Wednesday. Seebold and Lanphear forced a tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles, as they faced off against Lindsay Shoemaker and Tara Clark, winning 8-7 (9). The No. 2 doubles team of junior Hannah Seebold (Milton Area H.S.) and sophomore Rei Saar also grabbed the Warriors a win as they downed Alyssa Vandenberge and Hope Hoppe, 8-5. Haley Seebold defeated Shoemaker in three sets, taking the first 6-4, falling in the second, 2-6, before coming back and winning the final, 6-4, at No. 5 singles. Lanphear in the No. 6 spot, finished Clark, 6-1, 6-0. Lanphear sits third on the team with an 11-7 singles record. The Warriors finished tied for fourth in the MAC Freedom with Arcadia, earning the No. 4 seed thanks to a 5-4 win over the Knights on April 1.
The Bald Eagles opened the day with a strong showing in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, with Milton Area High School’s Tanner Walter finishing eighth with a PSAC mark of 9:54.82 and Evan Klinger (Danville) also ran a PSAC time (10:18.78) in the race.
Lock Haven (23-21, 13-15 PSAC East) split an important late-season PSAC East doubleheader at Shepherd (27-21, 10-18). In game 1, standout Delaney Good, a Mifflinburg Area High School graduate, finished with two runs scored. In game 2, four different players recorded a hit, including Good, a nominee for Division II Player of the Year. She had two hits today between the two games and ran her season total to a remarkable 73 hits, which leaves her just three away from breaking the all-time single season hits’ record at The Haven. She also upped her season total to 54 runs scored, which is No. 2 all-time for a single season. The school record for runs scored in a season is 59.
Lock Haven (22-20, 12-14 PSAC East) surged late in both games of an important late-season PSAC East doubleheader, and the Bald Eagles swept host Millersville (23-23, 10-14 PSAC East). In game 1, Lock Haven broke open a tied game when the Bald Eagles rallied up two runs in the top of seventh. Summer Peters’ double up the middle drove in Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, to make it 5-4. Madison Waltman, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, got the start in the circle and battled her way to the win. Waltman struck out two and walked one over six innings. Good finished game one with two hits and two runs scored. Good then capped game two with two hits and two runs scored. Today’s winning ways also helped push several Bald Eagles closer to single-season and career milestones. Good now has a remarkable 71 hits on the season, the second-most in school history for a single season. The school record is 75 hits in a single season. She also has 52 runs scored on the year, the second-most ever in a single-season. The school record for runs scored in a single season is 59.
First-year Nick Reeder and junior Braden Campbell hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the third inning, but a two-run homer from Stevens Institute of Technology in the sixth was the difference in the setback for Lycoming at the South Williamsport Community Park. After Stevens (24-11, 14-7 MAC Freedom) scored twice in the opening frame, the Warriors tied it in the third when Reeder lifted a homer to center field before Campbell drilled the next pitch with a big fly to left field.
Lock Haven (18-18, 6-12 PSAC East) dropped a pair of extra-inning games today to visiting Mansfield (12-25, 3-15 PSAC East) in PSAC Eastern Division action. In game 1, Andrew Ramirez, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, hit a double. Ramirez, along with the rest of the teams’ seniors, was honored for his contributions between the doubleheader.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceBoston 3, Atlanta 1
Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99 Tuesday, April 18: Boston 119, Atlanta 106 Friday, April 21: Atlanta 130, Boston 122 Sunday, April 23: Boston 129, Atlanta 121 Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Thursday, April 27: Boston at Atlanta, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Atlanta at Boston, TBA
Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 0
Saturday, April 15: Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101 Monday, April 17: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84 Thursday, April 20: Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 97 Saturday, April 22: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88
Miami 2, Milwaukee 1
Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117 Wednesday, April 19: Milwaukee 138, Miami 122 Saturday, April 22: Miami 121, Milwaukee 99 Monday, April 24: Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26: Miami at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m. x-Friday, April 28: Milwaukee at Miami, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
New York 3, Cleveland 1
Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97 Tuesday, April 18: Cleveland 107, New York 90 Friday, April 21: New York 99, Cleveland 79 Sunday, April 23: New York 102, Cleveland 93 Wednesday, April 26: New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m. x-Friday, April 28: Cleveland at New York, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: New York at Cleveland, TBA
Western ConferenceSacramento 2, Golden State 2
Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123 Monday, April 17: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106 Thursday, April 20: Golden State 114, Sacramento 97 Sunday, April 23: Golden State 126, Sacramento 125 Wednesday, April 26: Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Friday, April 28: Sacramento at Golden State, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
Phoenix 3, L.A. Clippers 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110 Tuesday, April 18: Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, April 20: Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124 Saturday, April 22: Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 100 Tuesday, April 25: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. x-Thursday, April 27: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA
L.A. Lakers 2, Memphis 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112 Wednesday, April 19: Memphis 103, L.A. Lakers 93 Saturday, April 22: L.A. Lakers 111, Memphis 101 Monday, April 24: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 26: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, April 28: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
Denver 3, Minnesota 1
Sunday, April 16: Denver 109, Minnesota 80 Wednesday, April 19: Denver 122, Minnesota 113 Friday, April 21: Denver 120, Minnesota 111 Sunday, April 23: Minnesota 114, Denver 108, OT x-Tuesday, April 25: Minnesota at Denver, TBA x-Thursday, April 27: Denver at Minnesota, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Minnesota at Denver, TBA
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEBoston 3, Florida 1
Monday, April 17: Boston 3, Florida 1 Wednesday, April 19: Florida 6, Boston 3 Friday, April 21: Boston 4, Florida 2 Sunday, April 23: Boston 6, Florida 2 Wednesday, April 26: Florida at Boston, 7 p.m. x-Friday, April 28: Boston at Florida, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Florida at Boston, TBA
Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Monday, April 17: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Wednesday, April 19: Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Friday, April 21: N.Y. Islanders 5, Carolina 1 Sunday, April 23: Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Tuesday, April 25: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m. x-Friday, April 28: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBA
N.Y. Rangers 2, New Jersey 1
Tuesday, April 18: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1 Thursday, April 20: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1 Saturday, April 22: New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT Monday, April 24: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. x-Saturday, April 29: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Monday, May 1: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, TBA
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Tuesday, April 18: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Thursday, April 20: Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2 Saturday, April 22: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT Monday, April 24: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, April 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Monday, May 1: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEEdmonton 2, Los Angeles 2
Monday, April 17: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT Wednesday, April 19: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2 Friday, April 21: Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2, OT Sunday, April 23: Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, OT Tuesday, April 25: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. x-Saturday, April 29: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA x-Monday, May 1: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Dallas 2, Minnesota 2
Monday, April 17: Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT Wednesday, April 19: Dallas 7, Minnesota 3 Friday, April 21: Minnesota 5, Dallas 1 Sunday, April 23: Dallas 3, Minnesota 2 Tuesday, April 25: Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. Friday, April 28: Dallas at Minnesota, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Minnesota at Dallas, TBA
Colorado 2, Seattle 1
Tuesday, April 18: Seattle 3, Colorado 1 Thursday, April 20: Colorado 3, Seattle 2 Saturday, April 22: Colorado 6, Seattle 4 Monday, April 24: Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 26: Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. x-Friday, April 28: Colorado at Seattle, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Seattle at Colorado, TBA
Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1
