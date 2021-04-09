WILLIAMSPORT – The Pennsylvania Alpha Mu Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society, welcomed its second induction class at Lycoming College via an online induction video narrated by chapter advisor and Lycoming College Associate Director of Athletics Joe Guistina, which was released on Thursday evening.
The 19 student-athletes, which include Milton Area High School graduate Kacee Reitz and Warrior Run’s Christian Wachter, come from 11 of Lycoming’s 20 different athletic programs and they study 18 different academic disciplines.
The criteria for induction to Chi Alpha Sigma requires that the student-athlete must be a member in good standing of a varsity athletics team. The honoree also must achieve at least junior academic standing by the fifth semester, as determined by the certifying institution, and must have achieved a minimum cumulative grade-point average of a 3.4 (on a 4.0 scale).
Reitz, a junior member of the Warriors softball team, is an art major; and Wachter, a junior wrestler, is a criminal justice major.
Chi Alpha Sigma is a nonprofit organization that was established to recognize college student-athletes who excel both on and off the field of competition. The organization was founded in 1996 by then DePauw University head football coach Nick Mourouzis. His goal was to provide outstanding student-athletes with an opportunity to become connected within a fraternal association that aligns their educational and athletic successes for a lifetime.
Bucknell football team to host Fordham on Saturday
LEWISBURG – The Bucknell football team welcomes Fordham to Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium for a game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Saturday’s game, a makeup of the postponed March 13 contest that would have been the season opener for both teams, will pit a Bison squad that leads the FCS in scoring defense against a Ram side that is among the FCS’s best in total offense.
With a victory the Bison (2-0 and 2-0 PL South) would win their first three contests for the first time since 2014, when they started the season 4-0.
Susquehanna men’s and women’s outdoor track & field teams remain in top 10 regionally
SELINSGROVE – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its Week 2 outdoor track & field regional rankings on April 5 and both the Susquehanna University men’s and women’s track & field teams finished in the Top 10 of the Mideast Region rankings.
The River Hawk men dropped five spots to No. 9 with 208.05 points. Susquehanna is coming off 10 first-place finishes at its own five-team SU Easter Classic on April 3 with Elizabethtown, Goucher, Juniata, and University of Scranton. First-year Joey Masser, a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, is nationally ranked 27th in the long jump with his mark of 6.83m at the Elizabethtown Early Bird Opener.
On the women’s side, SU moved up two places to No. 4 with 325.22 points. The River Hawks posted nine first-place finishes. Susquehanna has three women nationally ranked. Senior Sara Arbogast, a Selinsgrove High grad, is 10th in the 400 with a time of 58.81 clocked at the SU Easter Classic while ranking 43rd in the long jump with 5.21m from the Elizabethtown Early Bird Opener.
Senior Kate Ross ranks 24th in Division III in the 800 with a time of 2:19.89 from the Easter Classic as well as 40th in the 1500 with a time of 4:51.12 set at Elizabethtown Early Bird Opener. Sophomore Kallan Carter is 50th in the 1500 with a time of 4:52.91 clocked at the Elizabethtown meet as well.
The River Hawks return to action this Saturday, April 10, with an intrasquad meet.
