Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 62 27 .697 _ Tampa Bay 49 40 .551 13 Boston 47 43 .522 15½ Toronto 47 43 .522 15½ Baltimore 45 44 .506 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 49 42 .538 _ Cleveland 44 44 .500 3½ Chicago 44 45 .494 4 Detroit 37 53 .411 11½ Kansas City 36 53 .404 12
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 58 30 .659 _ Seattle 48 42 .533 11 Texas 41 46 .471 16½ Los Angeles 39 51 .433 20 Oakland 30 60 .333 29 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 56 34 .622 _ Atlanta 54 37 .593 2½ Philadelphia 46 43 .517 9½ Miami 43 45 .489 12 Washington 30 61 .330 26½
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 49 40 .551 _ St. Louis 48 44 .522 2½ Pittsburgh 38 52 .422 11½ Chicago 34 55 .382 15 Cincinnati 34 55 .382 15
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Los Angeles 58 30 .659 _ San Diego 50 41 .549 9½ San Francisco 45 42 .517 12½ Colorado 41 49 .456 18 Arizona 39 50 .438 19½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1 Kansas City 5, Detroit 2 Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2 Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1 Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1 Texas 5, Oakland 2 N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1 L.A. Angels 7, Houston 1
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 0 Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4 Kansas City 3, Toronto 1 Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2 Seattle 6, Texas 5 Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 3-5) at Toronto (Manoah 9-4), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Wells 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-7), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Ray 7-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3 Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1 San Francisco 4, Arizona 3 Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2 Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1 L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6 Colorado 10, San Diego 6
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings Colorado 8, San Diego 5 Atlanta 5, Washington 4 L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 0 Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0 Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 2:20 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 9-3), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Washington (Corbin 4-11), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Greene 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 8:15 p.m. Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 5-7), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 5-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3) at San Francisco (Wood 6-7), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
BasketballNBA Summer League GlanceNBA 2k23 Summer LeagueAt Las VegasWednesday, July 13
Milwaukee 87, Minnesota 75 Charlotte 91, Cleveland 80 New Orleans 106, Washington 88 Toronto 80, Utah 74 Oklahoma City 86, Sacramento 80 Philadelphia 75, Miami 71 Denver 80, L.A. Clippers 75
Thursday, July 14
Boston 108, Memphis 91 Atlanta 87, San Antonio 86 Cleveland 82, Detroit 79 Chicago 89, Charlotte 73 New York 102, Orlando 89 Milwaukee 100, Dallas 89 Portland 85, Houston 77 Brooklyn 102, Minnesota 83
Friday, July 15
L.A. Clippers vs. Utah, 5 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Denver, 6 p.m. Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, 7 p.m. Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m. Indiana vs. Washington, 9 p.m. Miami vs. Toronto, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Atlanta at Cleveland, noon Orlando at Detroit, 1 p.m. Charlotte at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Memphis at San Antonio, 3 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 4 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 5 p.m. Houston at Sacramento, 6 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7 p.m. Miami at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.
WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Chicago 17 6 .739 — Connecticut 15 8 .652 2 Washington 15 11 .577 3½ Atlanta 10 13 .435 7 New York 9 15 .375 8½ Indiana 5 20 .200 13
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Las Vegas 17 7 .708 — Seattle 16 8 .667 1 Dallas 11 13 .458 6 Los Angeles 10 13 .435 6½ Phoenix 11 15 .423 7 Minnesota 9 16 .360 8½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut 89, Indiana 81
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas 108, New York 74 Dallas 92, Minnesota 87 Phoenix 80, Washington 75 Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. Connecticut at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.