MILTON — The dawn of the 2022 District 13 Little League Tournament is almost upon us, but the annual event will be hard-pressed to better last year’s tourney results.
Three teams went on to claim District 13 and Section 3 titles in their respective divisions – Mifflinburg Major Softball, Mifflinburg 8-10 Baseball and Warrior Run Junior Baseball – with Mifflinburg’s softball team also claiming the PA State Championship to advance to the LLSB East Regional.
“Last year’s results were exceptional. It is difficult to win a sectional tournament, but winning three in one summer was surprising,” said District 13 Administrator Toby Gearhart.
The District 13 Tournament gets underway this weekend with Major Softball beginning play at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove.
Mifflinburg and Danville kickoff the bracket with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.
And along with 8-10 softball also competing this year, Gearhart welcomes the return of 9-11 and Junior softball back to the tournament. All softball tournaments will be held at East Snyder Park.
“The weeks leading up to tournaments are always a stressful time (checking paperwork, communicating expectations for teams and sites, etc.). So, it’s always exciting to get the games going,” said Gearhart. “This year, we had a few leagues add Little League softball. With that, we are having two tournaments that we haven’t run in recent memory (9-11 and Junior).
“So, it’s exciting to be expanding our softball programs in the area,” Gearhart added.
Another highlight of the tournament is Milton’s Brown Avenue Park being the host site for 9-11 baseball. A game between Milton and Central Columbia at 1 p.m. June 25 begins play in the bracket.
Lewisburg and Mifflinburg will also have teams in the 9-11 baseball tournament, and they have a chance to play each other in the championship semifinals if they each win their first game on June 26 against Snyder County and Selinsgrove, respectively.
Many, if not all of the players from Mifflinburg’s championship 8-10 team last year have potentially moved up to the 9-11 and 10-12 divisions in 2022.
This year’s Mifflinburg 8-10 team begins its postseason June 26 with a 1 p.m. game against Lewisburg. The games are played at Berwick’s Ber-Vaughn Park.
Warrior Run’s Junior baseball team has moved up to the Senior ranks this year, and that squad, since there’s no other team from the district playing in that division, Warrior Run will automatically advance to the Section 3 Tournament held July 3-6.
Who knows if the 2022 tournament can match the success of last year’s, but Gearhart, for one, is excited to find out.
“It is very difficult to speculate which tournament teams will perform well, win a district championship, and move on. It’s even harder to know what talent is on the other teams outside of the district,” said Gearhart. “It’s always great to travel to the various tournament sites to meet with the volunteers that are working to organize the tournaments, and see quality baseball and softball on display.”
District 13 Tournament
8-9-10 Baseball
Host site: Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick
State date: June 24.
Participating teams: Berwick, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Danville, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Defending champion: Mifflinburg.
---
9-11 Baseball
Host site: Brown Avenue Park, Milton.
Start date: June 25.
Participating teams: Central Columbia, Danville, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Defending champion: Selinsgrove.
---
Major Baseball
Host site: Danny Green Field, Lewisburg.
Start date: June 24.
Participating teams: Berwick, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Defending champion: Berwick.
---
Junior Baseball
Host site: New Berlin Recreation Complex.
Start date: July 2.
Participating teams: Danville, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Warrior Run.
Defending champion: Warrior Run.
---
8-10 Softball
Host site: East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove.
Start date: June 26.
Participating teams: Central Columbia, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Snyder County, Warrior Run.
Defending champion: Central Columbia.
---
9-11 Softball
Host site: East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Start date: July 9.
Participating teams: Central Columbia and Selinsgrove.
Defending champion: No bracket last year.
---
Major Softball
Host site: East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Start date: Saturday.
Participating teams: Danville, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Warrior Run.
Defending champion: Mifflinburg.
