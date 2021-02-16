A total of 18 wrestlers from the area have advanced to the District 4 Class 2A Championships that will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
Wrestlers aren’t seeded going into the tournament, but a pair of locals — Meadowbrook Christian School sophomore Cade Wirnsberger and Mifflinburg sophomore Emmanuel Ulrich — have garnered the top spot in their respective brackets.
At 132, Wirnsberger (20-5), the Central Sectional champion, will get the winner of the first-round bout between North Penn-Liberty’s Patriot June (8-4) and Midd-West’s Conner Heckman (24-4) in the quarterfinals.
For Ulrich (22-1), the South Sectional champion at 285, he will get either Towanda’s Alex Perez (12-6) or Meadowbrook’s Gunner Treibley (18-6) in his quarterfinal match.
The other district qualifiers from the area include Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner (106), Kaiden Wagner (132), Logan Bartlett (138) and Brady Cromley (160); Mifflinburg’s Gabe Gramly (126), Troy Bingaman (145) and Quentin Doane (215); Milton’s TJ Walter (138), Kyler Crawford (145), Jason Valladares (172), Aven Ayala (189), Nathan Rauch (215) and Nolan Loss (285); and Warrior Run’s Kaden Milheim (113) and Kaden Majcher (120).
District 4 Class 2A Championships
At Williamsport Area High School
Friday’s first-round/quarterfinal pairings
Section place/name/grade/school/record
First round
106: S-3 Blake Sassaman, 10, Danville, 17-2 vs. N-3 Cohen Landis, 9, Canton, 9-1.
113: S-3 Brody Long, 10, Line Mountain, 19-14 vs. C-3 Blake Snyder, 11, Montgomery, 25-4.
120: N-3 Carter Gontarz, 10, Williamson, 9-4 vs. S-3 Andrew Johnson, 12, Danville, 18-3.
126: N-3 Jacob Courtney, 10, Athens, 14-9 vs. S-3 Lane Schadel, 10, Line Mountain, 27-6.
132: N-3 Patriot June, 12, NP-Liberty, 8-4 vs. S-3 Conner Heckman, 10, Midd-West, 24-4.
138: S-3 TJ Walter, 12, Milton, 13-4 vs. C-3 Morgan Gavitt, 11, Hughesville, 9-6.
145: C-3 Kayden Frame, 11, Montoursville, 11-8 vs. N-3 Hudson Ward, 9, Canton, 10-1.
152: N-3 Chris Bathgate, 10, Athens, 25-7 vs. S-3 Weston Whapham, 9, Danville, 14-7.
160: N-3 Karter Rude, 11, Athens, 24-8 vs. C-3 Kaide Drick, 12, Montgomery, 24-5.
172: C-3 Colby Springman, 11, Montgomery, 23-6 vs. N-3 Mason Woodward, 10, Troy, 18-5.
189: Aven Ayala, sr., Milton, 17-6 vs. N-3 Derek Atherton-Ely, 12, Canton, 10-1.
215: N-3 Dyllian Ross, 10, Jersey Shore, 15-10 vs. S-3 Quentin Doane, 12, Mifflinburg, 14-8.
285: N-3 Alex Perez, 12, Towanda, 12-6 vs. C-3 Gunner Treibley, 10, Meadowbrook, 18-6.
Quarterfinals
106
C-1 Branden Wentzel, so., Montoursville, 18-2 vs. Sassaman-Landis.
N-2 CJ Starr, 9, Wyalusing, 14-1 vs. S-2 Nolan Baumert, 9, Line Mountain, 24-7.
S-1 Jace Gessner, 10, Lewisburg, 14-3 vs. C-2 Chase Burke, 10, Benton, 17-4.
C-3 Josh Hill, 9, Muncy, 14-8 vs. N-1 Brock Weiss, 9, Jersey Shore, 24-1.
113
N-1 Gavin Bradley, 11, Athens, 30-0 vs. Long-Snyder.
C-2 Kaden Milheim, 10, Warrior Run, 11-1 vs. S-2 Wade Alleman, 11, Shamokin, 10-6.
S-1 Brady Feese, 11, Southern Columbia, 12-2 vs. N-2 Joseph Schwenk, 12, Troy, 13-8.
N-3 Rocky Finnegan, 10, Sullivan County, 11-5 vs. C-1 Robert Gardner, 11, So. Williamsport, 29-0.
120
C-1 Ethan Kolb, 10, Benton, 13-4 vs. Gontarz-Johnson.
S-2 Aidan Kritzer, 11, Line Mountain, 20-4 vs. N-2 Mason Vanderpool, 9, Athens, 14-4.
N-1 Isaac Landis, 12, Canton, 7-2 vs. C-2 Kaden Majcher, 12, Warrior Run, 12-1.
C-3 Caden Finck, 9, Montgomery, 25-4 vs. S-1 Mason Barvitskie, 9, Southern Columbia, 11-0.
126
C-1 Gable Strickland, 12, Benton, 23-0 vs. Courtney-Schadel.
S-2 Kole Biscoe, 11, Southern Columbia, 12-3 vs. N-2 Hunter Manahan, 11, Wyalusing, 10-4.
N-1 Seth Seymour, 11, Troy, 19-2 vs. C-2 Scott Johnson, 10, Muncy, 18-3.
C-3 Hunter Leet, 11, Montgomery, 24-5 vs. S-1 Gabe Gramly, 12, Mifflinburg, 23-2.
132
C-1 Cade Wirnsberger, 10, Meadowbrook, 20-5 vs. June-Heckman.
S-2 Mason Leshock, 11, Line Mountain, 26-6 vs. N-2 Bailey Ferguson, 10, Canton, 8-1.
N-1 Liam Goodrich, 11, Jersey Shore, 16-11 vs. C-2 Bryce Vollman, 12, Muncy, 18-3.
C-3 Dylan Granahan, 10, Benton, 17-3 vs. S-1 Kaiden Wagner, 11, Lewisburg, 13-1.
138
N-1 Hayden Ward, 10, Canton, 8-0 vs. Walter-Gavitt.
C-2 Isaac Kester, 12, Central Columbia, 10-4 vs. S-2 Logan Bartlett, 12, Lewisburg, 14-3.
S-1 Ian Yoder, 12, Southern Columbia, 11-3 vs. N-2 Kaden Setzer, 11, Athens, 23-5.
N-3 Skyler Manahan, 11, Wyalusing, 13-3 vs. C-1 Conner Harer, 9, Montgomery, 27-1.
145
S-1 Patrick Edmondson, 12, Southern Columbia, 13-0 vs. Frame-Ward.
N-2 Gabriel Andrus, 10, Jersey Shore, 19-6 vs. C-2 Remington Morrow, 10, Benton, 11-12.
C-1 Kaden Rodarmel, 9, Loyalsock, 13-7 vs. S-2 Kyler Crawford, 12, Milton, 17-5.
S-3 Troy Bingaman, 11, Mifflinburg, 20-5 vs. N-1 Nathan Higley, 12, Sullivan County, 17-0.
152
C-1 Isaac Cory, 11, Montoursville, 19-3 vs. Bathgate-Whapham.
S-2 Brandon Gedman, 12, Southern Columbia, 13-2 vs. N-2 Michael Davis, 9, Canton, 5-2.
N-1 Nick Woodruff, 11, Wyalusing, 14-1 vs. C-2 Devon Deem, 11, Montgomery, 27-1.
C-3 Troy Johnson, 12, Central Columbia, 13-2 vs. S-1 Bryce Carl, 12, Line Mountain, 32-0.
160
S-1 Avery Bassett, 12, Midd-West, 26-0 vs. Rude-Drick.
C-2 Ty Nixon, 11, Muncy, 18-3 vs. N-2 Tyler Bauder, 10, Jersey Shore, 18-7.
N-1 Riley Parker, 10, Canton, 9-0 vs. S-2 Garrett Garcia, 9, Southern Columbia, 13-2.
S-3 Brady Cromley, 11, Lewisburg, 10-2 vs. C-1 Nolan Lear, 11, Benton, 21-1.
172
S-1 Gavin Garcia, 11, Southern Columbia, 14-1 vs. Springman-Woodward.
C-2 Stephen Roeder, 12, Bloomsburg, 14-3 vs. N-2 Zach Stafursky, 12, Athens, 21-10.
N-1 Kohen Lehmen, 10, NP-Liberty, 11-2 vs. S-2 Caden Hagerman, 10, Danville, 15-5.
S-4 Jason Valladares, 12, Milton, 13-8 vs. C-1 Ethan Gush, 12, Muncy, 14-2.
189
C-1 Cael Crebs, 12, Montoursville, 22-1 vs. Ayala-Atherton-Ely.
S-2 Jacob Feese, 12, Line Mountain, 23-2 vs. N-2 Zach Shaffer, 12, Wyalusing, 11-4.
N-1 Haydn Packer, 10, Jersey Shore, 22-4 vs. C-2 Ben Marino, 12, Montgomery, 22-4.
C-3 Ryan Casella, 9, So. Williamsport, 17-8 vs. S-1 Wesley Barnes, 10, Southern Columbia, 14-0.
215
C-1 Dylan Bennett, 12, Montoursville, 20-1 vs. Ross-Doane.
S-2 Nathan Rauch, 11, Milton, 13-8 vs. N-2 Mikey Sipps, 11, Williamson, 21-5.
N-1 Clay Watkins, 12, Towanda, 13-4 vs. C-2 Zach Poust, 12, Benton, 21-2.
C-3 Brad Leon, 10, Montgomery, 22-7 vs. S-1 Damon Backes, 11, Mount Carmel, 20-0.
285
S-1 Emmanuel Ulrich, 10, Mifflinburg, 22-1 vs. Perez-Treibley.
C-2 Logan McWilliams, 12, Central Columbia, 11-3 vs. N-2 Lee Springman, 12, Jersey Shore, 10-6.
N-1 Kade Sottolano, 11, Williamson, 26-1 vs. S-2 Nolan Loss, 10, Milton, 6-2.
S-3 Ryan Weidner, 9, Mount Carmel, 16-7 vs. C-1 Caleb Burkhart, 12, Hughesville, 21-3.
