Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 78 48 .619 _
Tampa Bay 77 51 .602 2
Toronto 70 57 .551 8½
Boston 67 60 .528 11½
New York 61 65 .484 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 65 62 .512 _
Cleveland 60 66 .476 4½
Detroit 58 69 .457 7
Chicago 50 77 .394 15
Kansas City 41 88 .318 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 72 54 .571 _
Houston 72 56 .563 1
Seattle 71 56 .559 1½
Los Angeles 61 68 .473 12½
Oakland 36 91 .283 36½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 82 44 .651 _
Philadelphia 69 58 .543 13½
Miami 65 63 .508 18
New York 59 69 .461 24
Washington 58 69 .457 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 70 57 .551 _
Chicago 66 60 .524 3½
Cincinnati 67 61 .523 3½
Pittsburgh 57 70 .449 13
St. Louis 56 72 .438 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 76 48 .613 _
Arizona 66 61 .520 11½
San Francisco 66 61 .520 11½
San Diego 61 67 .477 17
Colorado 48 78 .381 29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4
Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3
Houston 7, Boston 3
Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 5, Kansas City 4
Arizona 6, Texas 3
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Oakland 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1
Baltimore 7, Toronto 0
Boston 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 9-7) at Houston (France 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Baltimore (Gibson 12-7), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 9-6) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3
Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3
Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3
Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3
Miami 3, San Diego 0
Arizona 6, Texas 3
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
San Diego 4, Miami 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Little League World Series Glance
UNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, New Albany, Ohio; METRO REGION, Smithfield, R.I.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Media, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Fargo, N.D.; MOUNTAIN REGION, Henderson, Nev.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Gray, Maine; NORTHWEST REGION, Seattle, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Needville, Texas; WEST REGION, El Segundo, Calif.
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Sydney, Australia; CANADA REGION, Regina, Saskatchewan; CARIBBEAN REGION, Willemstad, Curaçao; CUBA REGION, Bayamo, Cuba; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Brno, Czech Republic; JAPAN REGION, Tokyo, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Maracaibo, Venezuela; MEXICO REGION, Tijuana, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Santiago de Veraguas, Panama
Double Elimination
Monday, Aug. 21
Game 21: Willemstad (Curaçao) 2, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 1
Game 22: Seattle (Wash.) 6, Nolensville (Tenn.) 2
Game 23: Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei) 10, Tokyo (Japan) 0
Game 24: Needville (Texas) 3, El Segundo (Calif.) 1
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Game 25: Tijuana (Mexico) 3, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 1
Game 26: Nolensville (Tenn.) 2, Henderson (Nev.) 1
Game 27: Tokyo (Japan) 5, Santiago de Veraguas (Panama) 4
Game 28: El Segundo (Calif.) 9, Smithfield (R.I.) 3
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Game 29: Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei) 9, Willemstad (Curaçao) 1
Game 30: Needville (Texas) 1, Seattle (Wash.) 0
Game 31: Tijuana (Mexico) 2, Tokyo (Japan) 0
Game 32: El Segundo (Calif.) 5, Nolensville (Tenn.) 3
Thursday, Aug. 24
Game 33: Willemstad (Curaçao) vs. Tijuana (Mexico), 3 p.m.
Game 34: Seattle (Wash.) vs. El Segundo (Calif.), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
International Championship
Game 35: Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei) vs. Game 33 winner, Noon
United States Championship
Game 36: Needville (Texas) vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 11 a.m.
Championship
Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-New York 25 7 .781 —
x-Connecticut 23 10 .697 2½
Atlanta 16 17 .485 9½
Washington 15 18 .455 10½
Chicago 13 20 .394 12½
Indiana 9 24 .273 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 29 4 .879 —
Dallas 18 15 .545 11
Minnesota 16 17 .485 13
Los Angeles 14 18 .438 14½
Seattle 10 23 .303 19
Phoenix 9 24 .273 20
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas 112, Atlanta 100
Connecticut 68, Washington 64
Chicago 102, Seattle 79
Minnesota 91, Dallas 86
Wednesday's Games
Los Angeles 91, Phoenix 62
Thursday's Games
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
