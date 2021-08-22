LEWISBURG – Last season, Lewisburg’s girls soccer team came within a penalty kick of reaching the District 4 finals and a potential berth back in the PIAA Tournament.
However, those dreams were dashed when Bloomsburg benefitted from a late, questionable call that resulted in the Panthers being awarded a direct kick with just ticks left and ultimately earned them a 1-0 victory over the Green Dragons in the Class 2A semifinals.
Bloomsburg kept on winning and claimed the PIAA Championship, while Lewisburg was left with the thoughts of “what could have been.”
Now, one of the main thoughts on the minds of the Green Dragons entering the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference season is, “Can we do it again?”
Lewisburg head coach Terry Gerlinski certainly thinks they can.
“Last year we had a really good team, and they didn’t come together until the very end. You could tell the difference going into the Bloomsburg game. They were good to go,” said Gerlinski. “We were thin, and we had injuries, and then they called a foul – against us? And then Bloomsburg goes the whole way.
“Nobody gave them a game like we did, and now we have that mindset (that we can play with anybody),” added Lewisburg’s coach.
That loss to the Panthers seems to have given the Green Dragons a little bit of an extra edge going into preseason practice, and Gerlinski hopes that translates into a better start, and finish, to the year.
“There’s definitely a tinge in us to be like, yes (we want to get to states), but I seem to get the feeling like they are questioning themselves. I think it’s going to take us to play a little bit to find out who we are, but we can’t wait until the end of the year to come together,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“Oh, yeah, there’s already been some talk about (revenge). Last year was a stickler for sure, but the girls also know we were thin, and injuries played a big role, but there are some what-ifs.”
Five returning starters, and many others who saw varsity time at one point or another during the 2020 season, should help quell some of those issues for Lewisburg.
“Personally, I think we have a good squad, but we just got to make it work,” said Gerlinski. “We have some good, core people coming back, some important pieces, and it’s just a matter of finding where all the girls fit.”
A pair of junior forwards/midfielders, Sophie Kilbride (3 goals/7 assists a year ago) and Mikayla Long (5G/3A), will lead the offense, while the defense will be led by seniors Elena Malone and Madison Cardello, and junior Maddie Still.
“Malone is a nice piece in the back who’s played the last three years, and Still, she’s a junior and she’s played her first two years and she’s a comfortable piece,” said Gerlinski. “Then we have Kilbride and Long, and the same thing there – they both played a lot the last two years.
“I want to keep (Sophie and Mikayla) plugged in and thinking goal. That was the problem last year – we would get around the 18 and make that extra pass instead of shooting the ball. We have to have the mindset of shooting the ball (first).”
In addition to the above players, the return of sophomore back Kara Brazier from injury and the debut of some talented freshmen will help fill any leftover holes from graduation.
“Brazier is a solid piece in the back. She’s coming back from injury, but she’s good,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “And we have some good freshmen, some real good freshmen, and they are challenging the seniors.”
One such freshman who may turn some heads this year is forward Maria Bozella, who’s beginning to work herself into varsity lineup. Others include Caroline Blakeslee, Madison VanBuskirk and Alyssa Rivera
“Maria is just a hard worker. She is very competitive, and her mindset is just go, and she’s a very skilled player,” said Gerlinski. “Blakeslee is going to be playing varsity, and so is VanBuskirk. Rivera is coming off a knee injury and she might not be a full-go until halfway through the season, but she’s a player.”
Another couple of underclassmen vying for the starting lineup are sophomore goalkeepers Izzy Wood and McKenna Meadows.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do at goalkeeper yet. Wood and Meadows are both good keepers and they are both solid,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “They each have a couple of qualities that are more beneficial than the other player’s, but I haven’t put one over the other yet. Goalkeeper isn’t a major hole for us, so we should be okay (playing one or the other, or both).”
But make no mistake, the Green Dragons will contend for both the HAC-I and District 4 titles according to Gerlinski.
“Oh, yes, most definitely we’ll contend. There’s some big talent on the team, but it’s just a matter of making (the pieces) work. I think we can get (to states), but I’m cautious about my optimism because I don’t want to put too much pressure on the girls,” said Gerlinski.
“Yes, we have some real good pieces, but last year I was optimistic because of the players we had. Then we went through some things (injuries, a lack of depth and a lack of scoring). Getting the girls confident in themselves is a biggie, and it’s a tangible thing for the girls.”
Lewisburg opens the season 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at home against Dallas.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Terry Gerlinski, 3rd season.
Assistant coaches: Fernando Ortiz and Adam Gross.
Last year’s records: 12-6-1, 5-1 HAC-II; District 4 Class 2A semifinalist.
Key losses from last season: Ella Reish, Lauren Gross, Amelia Kiepke, Taryn Beers, Tonya Omlor, Theresa Zeh, Chelsea Stanton.
Returning starters: Madison Cardello, sr., D/MF; Elena Malone, sr., D; Sophie Kilbride, jr., F/MF; Madeline Still, jr., D; Mikayla Long, jr., F/MF.
Remaining roster: Olivia Hockenbrock, jr., D/MF; Serena DeCosmo, jr., MF/F/D; Izzy Wood, so., GK; Kara Brazier, so., MF/D; Ella Koontz, so., MF/D; McKenna Meadows, so., GK; Caroline Blakeslee, fr.; Nakiralis Blasini Guzman, fr.; Maria Bozella, fr., F; Kaitlyn Doran, fr.; Elsa Fellon, fr.; Carol Holmes, fr.; Alyssa Rivera, fr.; Matia Rudy, fr.; Madison VanBuskirk, fr.; Olivia Walter, fr.
