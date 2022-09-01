Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 79 52 .603 _ Tampa Bay 72 57 .558 6 Toronto 70 59 .543 8 Baltimore 68 61 .527 10 Boston 63 68 .481 16
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 60 .531 _ Minnesota 67 62 .519 1½ Chicago 64 66 .492 5 Kansas City 53 78 .405 16½ Detroit 50 80 .385 19
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 84 47 .641 _ Seattle 72 58 .554 11½ Texas 58 71 .450 25 Los Angeles 57 74 .435 27 Oakland 49 82 .374 35 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 83 48 .634 _ Atlanta 80 51 .611 3 Philadelphia 72 58 .554 10½ Miami 55 75 .423 27½ Washington 44 86 .338 38½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 76 55 .580 _ Milwaukee 69 60 .535 6 Chicago 56 75 .427 20 Cincinnati 51 78 .395 24 Pittsburgh 49 81 .377 26½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 39 .698 _ San Diego 73 59 .553 18½ Arizona 61 67 .477 28½ San Francisco 61 68 .473 29 Colorado 56 75 .427 35 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1 Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2 Seattle 9, Detroit 3 Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3 Oakland 10, Washington 6 Houston 4, Texas 2 Minnesota 10, Boston 5 Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7 N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 4
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 5, Texas 3 Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0 Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings Washington 5, Oakland 1 Seattle 5, Detroit 3 Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2 Boston 6, Minnesota 5 L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-3), 1:10 p.m. Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-6), 2:10 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (Espino 0-6), 4:05 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-7), 6:10 p.m. Texas (Otto 6-8) at Boston (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1 Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2 Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3 L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3 Oakland 10, Washington 6 Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2 Colorado 3, Atlanta 2 Arizona 12, Philadelphia 3 San Diego 4, San Francisco 3
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1 San Diego 5, San Francisco 4 N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings Atlanta 3, Colorado 2 Washington 5, Oakland 1 Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5 St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3, 13 innings Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (Espino 0-6), 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 4:10 p.m. Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 8-4), 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 11-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
BasketballWNBA Playoff GlanceFirst Round(Best-of-3)Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 0
Wednesday, August 17: Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63 Saturday, August 20: Las Vegas 117, Phoenix 80
Chicago 2, New York 1
Wednesday, August 17: New York 98, Chicago 91 Saturday, August 20: Chicago 100, New York 62 Tuesday, August 23: Chicago 90, New York 72
Connecticut 2, Dallas 1
Thursday, August 18: Connecticut 93, Dallas 68 Sunday, August 21: Dallas 89, Connecticut 79 Wednesday, August 24: Connecticut 73, Dallas 58
Seattle 2, Washington 0
Thursday, August 18: Seattle 86, Washington 83 Sunday, August 21: Seattle 97, Washington 84
Semifinals(Best-of-5)Seattle 1, Las Vegas 0
Sunday, August 28: Seattle 76, Las Vegas 73 Wednesday, August 31: Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73 Sunday, September 4: Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, September 6: Las Vegas at Seattle, TBA x-Thursday, September 8: Seattle at Las Vegas, TBA
Chicago 1, Connecticut 1
Sunday, August 28: Connecticut 68, Chicago 63 Wednesday, August 31: Chicago 85, Connecticut 77 Sunday, September 4: Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 6: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, September 8: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA
Finals(Best-of-5)
Las Vegas/Seattle winner vs. Chicago/Connecticut winner
SoccerUSL Championship GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Louisville 17 5 4 55 50 19 Tampa Bay 15 5 6 51 51 26 Memphis 16 7 3 51 48 27 Birmingham 15 7 5 50 44 25 Pittsburgh 14 7 6 48 42 31 Miami 12 8 7 43 33 25 Detroit City FC 11 6 9 42 34 24 Tulsa 10 13 4 34 35 44 Indy 8 14 4 28 28 39 Hartford 6 15 6 24 30 43 Loudoun 7 16 3 24 29 50 Charleston 4 17 6 18 31 57 Atlanta 2 4 20 4 16 31 73 New York Red Bulls II 3 19 5 14 21 57
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
San Antonio 18 5 3 57 43 22 San Diego 16 7 4 52 57 41 Colorado Springs 15 9 3 48 52 45 Sacramento 12 7 7 43 34 26 New Mexico 11 7 9 42 38 29 El Paso 10 11 7 37 47 39 Las Vegas 10 10 7 37 30 36 LA Galaxy II 10 11 6 36 44 49 Oakland 7 8 12 33 41 38 Phoenix 9 12 5 32 37 45 Rio Grande Valley 8 12 6 30 34 34 MONTEREY BAY FC 9 14 2 29 28 43 Orange County 6 11 9 27 41 46 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Wednesday, August 24
Hartford 2, Tulsa 1 Oakland 3, San Diego 1
Saturday, August 27
Indy 1, San Antonio 0 Miami 1, Louisville 0 Pittsburgh 2, Atlanta 1 Tampa Bay 3, Orange County 1 Detroit City FC 3, Charleston 0 Tulsa 2, Loudoun 1 Colorado 1, New Mexico 0 El Paso 3, Phoenix 1 LA Galaxy II 2, Monterey Bay FC 0 Rio Grande Valley 5, Las Vegas 0 Sacramento 1, Oakland 0
Sunday, August 28
Birmingham 3, New York Red Bulls II 1
Wednesday, August 31
Indy 2, Louisville 1 Hartford 3, New York Red Bulls II 3, tie Charleston 0, Pittsburgh 0, tie Loudoun 1, Memphis 0 Phoenix 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
Friday, September 2
El Paso at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Saturday, September 3
New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7 p.m. Birmingham at Miami, 7 p.m. Tulsa at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Indy at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. Las Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Colorado, 9 p.m. San Diego at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Oakland, 10 p.m. Memphis at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Sunday, September 4
Pittsburgh at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, September 5
Hartford at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 7
Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Louisville at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at El Paso, 9 p.m. Orange County at Monterey Bay FC, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, September 9
Miami at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 10
