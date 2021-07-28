Summer Olympics
Wednesday’s Olympic MedalistsROWINGMen’s FourGOLD_Aust
ralia (Alexander Purnell, Spencer Turrin, Jack Hargreaves, Alexander Hill) SILVER_Romania (Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan Berariu, Cosmin Pascari) BRONZE_Italy (Matteo Castaldo, Marco di Costanzo, Matteo Lodo, Giuseppe Vicino)
Men’s Double Sculls
GOLD_France (Hugo Boucheron, Matthieu Androdias) SILVER_Netherlands (Melvin Twellaar, Stefan Broenink) BRONZE_China (Zhiyu Liu, Liang Zhang)
Men’s Quadruple Sculls
GOLD_Netherlands (Lucas Theodoor Dirk Uittenbogaard, Abe Wiersma, Tone Wieten, Koen Metsemakers) SILVER_Britain (Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Thomas Barras, Jack Beaumont) BRONZE_Australia (Jack Cleary, Caleb Antill, Cameron Girdlestone, Luke Letcher)
Women’s Four
GOLD_Australia (Lucy Stephan, Rosemary Popa, Jessica Morrison, Annabelle McIntyre) SILVER_Netherlands (Elisabeth Hogerwerf, Karolien Florijn, Ymkje Clevering, Veronique Meester) BRONZE_Ireland (Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty)
Women’s Double Sculls
GOLD_Romania (Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Radis) SILVER_New Zealand (Brooke Donoghue, Hannah Osborne) BRONZE_Netherlands (Roos de Jong, Lisa Scheenaard)
Women’s Quadruple Sculls
GOLD_China (Yunxia Chen, Ling Zhang, Yang Lyu, Xiaotong Cui) SILVER_Poland (Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska, Marta Wieliczko, Maria Sajdak, Katarzyna Zillmann) BRONZE_Australia (Ria Thompson, Rowena Meredith, Harriet Hudson, Caitlin Cronin) ___
SWIMMINGMen’s 200m Butterfly
GOLD_Kristof Milak, Hungary SILVER_Tomoru Honda, Japan BRONZE_Federico Burdisso, Italy
Women’s 200m Freestyle
GOLD_Ariarne Titmus, Australia SILVER_Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, Hong Kong BRONZE_Penny Oleksiak, Canada
Women’s 200m Individual Medley
GOLD_Yui Ohashi, Japan SILVER_Alex Walsh, United States BRONZE_Kate Douglass, United States
Medals Table-GoldWednesday12 of 36 events144 of 168 total eventsNation G S B Tot
Japan 10 3 5 18 United States 9 8 8 25 China 9 5 7 21 ROC 7 7 4 18 Britain 4 5 4 13 South Korea 3 2 5 10 Australia 3 1 5 9 Canada 2 3 3 8 France 2 2 3 7 Germany 2 0 3 5 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Italy 1 5 6 12 Taiwan 1 2 3 6 Brazil 1 2 2 5 Switzerland 1 2 2 5 Serbia 1 1 1 3 Slovenia 1 1 1 3 Hungary 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Austria 1 0 1 2 Croatia 1 0 1 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Norway 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 Netherlands 0 3 0 3 Spain 0 2 1 3 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Ukraine 0 0 3 3 Georgia 0 2 0 2 South Africa 0 2 0 2 Belgium 0 1 1 2 Czech Republic 0 1 1 2 Indonesia 0 1 1 2 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Mexico 0 0 2 2 Turkey 0 0 2 2 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 Colombia 0 1 0 1 Denmark 0 1 0 1 India 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Romania 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Cuba 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Israel 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 New Zealand 0 0 1 1
Major League BaseballNational LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 53 46 .535 _ Philadelphia 50 50 .500 3½ Atlanta 50 51 .495 4 Washington 46 54 .460 7½ Miami 44 57 .436 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 59 42 .584 _ Cincinnati 52 49 .515 7 St. Louis 51 50 .505 8 Chicago 50 52 .490 9½ Pittsburgh 38 62 .380 20½
West Division W L Pct GB
San Francisco 63 37 .630 _ Los Angeles 61 41 .598 3 San Diego 58 44 .569 6 Colorado 43 57 .430 20 Arizona 31 71 .304 33 ___
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Philadelphia 6, Washington 5 Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5 L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 0 St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2 Miami 7, Baltimore 3 Washington 6, Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 5 Texas 5, Arizona 4 Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m. Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Corbin 6-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-6), 8:05 p.m. Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4), 9:45 p.m.
American LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
Boston 62 39 .614 _ Tampa Bay 60 41 .594 2 New York 52 47 .525 9 Toronto 49 47 .510 10½ Baltimore 34 65 .343 27
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 60 41 .594 _ Cleveland 49 49 .500 9½ Detroit 48 55 .466 13 Kansas City 43 56 .434 16 Minnesota 43 59 .422 17½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 61 40 .604 _ Oakland 56 45 .554 5 Seattle 55 46 .545 6 Los Angeles 50 49 .505 10 Texas 36 65 .356 25 ___
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Toronto 4 Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2 Seattle 11, Houston 8
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2 Miami 7, Baltimore 3 Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3 N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3 Texas 5, Arizona 4 Detroit 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 1:10 p.m. St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Ray 8-5) at Boston (Richards 6-5), 2:10 p.m., 1st game Houston (Odorizzi 3-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 3:40 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m. Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Matz 8-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-4), 8:10 p.m. Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent SS Richie Martin to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Hirokazu Sawamura to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Luis Robert to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Ian Krol for assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Ronald Bolanos to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Sent 3B Emmanuel Rivera to NW Arkansas (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Taylor Rogers on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from St. Paul (Triple-A East). NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RF Aaron Judge and C Kyle Higashioka from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Michael King from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned CF Estevan Florial and RHP Albert Abreu to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Clay Holmes. Placed RHP Yoendrys Gomez on the 10-day IL. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated LHP Andrew Chafin. Optioned LHP Sam Moll to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated LHP Hector Santiago and added to the active roster. Traded RHPs Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to Houston for RHP Joe Smith and 3B Abraham Toro. Optioned RHP Darren McCaughan to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Vinny Nittoli for assignment. Named Catie Griggs as President of Business Operations. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RF Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL. TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Josh Sborz on the paternity list. Recalled LF Jason Martin from Round Rock (Triple-A West). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Nick Allgeyer outright to Buffalo (Triple-A East).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent CF Ketel Marte and RHP Taylor Clarke to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on rehab assignments. ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHPs Kyle Ryan and Cory Abbott from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Keegan Thompson to Iowa. CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Michael Feliz to Dayton (High-A Central) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Lucas Sims to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Jan Hernandez on a minor league contract. COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent CF Yonathan Daza and RHP Jhoulys Chacin to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on rehab assignments. Recalled 2B Rio Ruiz from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Released 1B Matt Adams. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent SS Corey Seager to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Luis Madero for assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LF Christian Yelich and 2B Jace Peterson on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated CF Lorenzo Cain and RHP Devin Williams from the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Pablo Reyes from Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent 3B Travis Shaw and RHP Dylan File to Nashville on rehab assignments. Optioned LHP Angel Perdomo to Nashville. NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Jerad Eickhoff from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned 2B Travis Blankenhorn and RHP Nick Tropeano to Syracuse. Designated RHP Roel Ramirez for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Mickey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP J.D. Hammer from the 10-day IL. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Recalled 3B Rodolfo Castro from Altoona (Double-A Northeast). Agreed to terms with OF Braylon Bishop on a minor league contract. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled CF Lane Thomas from Memphis (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Jack Flaherty to Memphis on a rehab assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated 2B Adam Frazier. Optioned RF Brian O’Grady to El Paso (Triple-A West). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Sammy Long from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Sacramento (Triple-A West).
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived DL Ryan Bee. Placed S Shawn Williams on the non-football injury list. Signed CB Daryl Worley and OL Marcus Henry. ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DT John Atkins, DE Kobe Jones, TE Lee Smith and C Willie Wright on the reserve/COVID-19 list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB Gus Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Chris Smith. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OLB Frankie Luvu on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Lano Hill on the physically unable to play (PUP) list. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jesse James. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Gunnar Vogel. Placed DT Renell Wren, RB/WR Pooka Williams and WR Riley Lees on the PUP list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Milik Hooker. Transferred OT Mitch Hyatt from the PUP list to injured reserve. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Brett Jones and DB Tedric Thompson. Waived C Patrick Morris. DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Brian Price on the reserve/retired list. Claimed DT Bryce Hector off waivers from Tennessee. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released QBs Blake Bortles and Jake Dolega. Placed LT David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to play (PUP) list. Re-signed WR Allen Lazard. Placed DBs Henry Black, Kevin Kung, Will Redmond, DEs Tipa Galeai, Kingsley Keke and OLB Za’Darius Smith on the non-football injury list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Donte Moncrief with a non-football injury designation. Placed OT Geron Christian, RB Buddy Howell and WR Taywan Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DBs Cornell Armstrong, Lonnie Johnson, TE Pharaoh Brown and DE DeMarcus Walker on the non-football injury list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OL Kyle Long on the PUP list. Placed WR Chris Finke on injured reserve. Placed TE Nick Keizer on the non-football injury list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Tre’ McKitty and OT Rashawn Slater to four-year contracts. Placed RB Justin Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR John Hurst on the PUP list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LT Liam Eichenberg. Placed WR Preston Williams on the PUP list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Phil Rauscher offensive line coach, Ben Steele assistant offensive line coach and Rick Dennison senior offensive advisor. Placed DT Jalen Twyman on the non-football injury list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Devin Smith. Placed TE Devin Asiasi on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Trent Brown and OLB Kyle Van Noy on the PUP list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Kendall Donnerson and CB Brian Poole. Placed OL Derrick Kelly on reserve/non-football list. Placed WR Michael Thomas on the PUP list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Kadarius Toney from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Blake Martinez and S Joshua Kalu on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Reggie Ragland on the non-football injury list. NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT George Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DTs Folorunso Fatukasi, Jonathan Marshall and DB Marcus Maye from the PUP list. Signed DE Jeremiah Valoaga. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Anthony Zettel and DE Eddie Yarbrough. Placed DB Tavarius Moore and RB Jeff Wilson on the PUP list. Placed CB Emmanuel Moseley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Andy Jones. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Darece Roberson. Waived DB Savion Smith. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed WR Curtis Samuel on the PUP list. Placed OT Cornelius Lucas on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Tyrone Swoopes and G Najee Toran on the did not report list. Placed DB Deshazor Everett and DTs Tim Settle and Devaroe Lawrence on teh non-football injury list. Signed TE Logan Thomas to a three-year contract extension. Waived TE Deon Yelder and DE Jalen Jelks with an injured designation.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.