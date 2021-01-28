Mifflinburg 72
Jersey Shore 47
JERSEY SHORE — Isiah Valentine paced three players in double figures as he scored a game-high 31 points in Mifflinburg’s 72-47 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Jersey Shore on Wednesday.
Jake Young and Cannon Griffith tallied 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Mifflinburg (7-1, 6-1 HAC-I), which is scheduled to host Bellefonte in a nonleague matchup at 7:30 p.m. today.
Mifflinburg 72, Jersey Shore 47at Jersey ShoreScore by quarters
Mifflinburg 18 19 16 19 — 72 Jersey Shore 9 13 16 9 — 47
Mifflinburg (7-1) 72
Gabe Yoder 2 0-0 5; Isaiah Valentine 10 7-7 31; Jarret Foster 0 0-0 0; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Tyler Reigel 1 0-0 3; Lane Yoder 0 2-4 2; Cannon Griffith 6 0-0 13; Jake Young 4 6-8 14; Zach Wertman 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
25 15-19 72.
3-point goals:
Valentine 4, G. Yoder, Reigel, Griffith.
Jersey Shore (3-4) 47
Damian Williams 0 0-0 0; Cayden Hess 2 1-2 6; DJ Steinbacher 0 0-0 0; Tristan Gallick 2 0-0 5; Logan Bailey 3 0-0 8; Branden Wheary 1 0-0 2; Damian McAlister 8 0-0 20; O. Bloom 0 0-0 0; Spencer Brion 0 0-0 0; Kaimen West 0 0-0 0; Eli Freeman 1 0-0 2; Mason Miller 1 0-0 2; L. Winters 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
19 1-2 17.
JV score:
Mifflinburg, 55-44. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Reigel, 21; JS, Miller, 11.
Lewisburg 48
Central Mountain 45
MILL HALL — The Green Dragons survived a buzzer-beating shot by the Bulldogs to take the HAC-I victory, their fourth win in a row.
Jake Hernandez scored 16 points, Cam Michaels had 11 and Forrest Zelechoski chipped in 10 for Lewisburg (6-3, 3-1 HAC-I), which next plays at Mifflinburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 48, Central Mountain 45at Central MountainScore by quarters
Lewisburg 14 8 17 9 — 48 Cen. Mtn. 10 15 12 8 — 45
Lewisburg (6-3, 3-1) 48
Dante Sims 1 0-2 2; Jake Hernandez 5 5-6 16; Joey Martin 3 0-0 7; Cam Michaels 4 2-2 11; Kaden Wuerdeman 1 0-0 2; Kadyn Magyar 0 0-0 0; Forrest Zelechoski 3 3-3 10.
Totals:
17 10-13 48.
3-point goals:
Hernandez, Martin, Michaels, Wuerdeman.
Central Mountain (2-3) 45
Jake Hanna 8 3-6 23; Ryan Pentz 0 0-0 0; Brett Gerlach 3 0-0 6; Nick Long 1 0-0 3; Cayde McCloskey 1 0-0 3; Trevor Adir 3 0-0 7; Ashton Probst 1 1-2 3.
Totals:
17 4-8 45.
3-point goals:
Hanna 4, Long, McCloskey, Adir.
Bloomsburg 71
Milton 40
MILTON — The Panthers blew the game wide open as they outscored the Black Panthers by 23 points in the second half to take the HAC-II victory.
Jace Brandt scored 18 points and Dillan Guinn-Bailey had eight to lead Milton (1-8 overall).
Bloomsburg 71, Milton 40at MiltonScore by quarters
Bloomsburg 20 12 19 20 — 71 Milton 8 16 9 7 — 40
Bloomsburg (3-3) 71
Andrew Madara 0 0-0 0; Dan Guzevich 3 0-0 6; Gave Snyder 1 0-0 2; Madden Locke 4 1-1 10; Rae Grant 4 0-0 10; Chase Morris 4 0-0 8; Jacob Evans 0 0-0 0; Nasir Heard 3 3-4 9; Jack Howell 4 0-0 8; Adam McGinley 7 2-2 18.
Totals:
30 6-7 71.
3-point goals:
McGinley 2, Grant 2, Locke.
Milton (1-8) 47
Austin Gainer 2 0-2 4; Ethan Rowe 1 0-0 3; Carter Lilley 2 0-0 4; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Wade Young 0 0-0 0; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0; Jose Oyola 1 1-1 3; Jace Brandt 9 1-2 18; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 4 0-0 8; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 2-5 40.
3-point goals:
Rowe, Brandt. Other scores: Mount Carmel 78, Midd-West 62 Shamokin 58, Shikellamy 44 Montoursville 56, Northwest 20 Montoursville 46, Millville 44 South Williamsport 82, Benton 24 Central Columbia 60, Hughesville 43
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg 34
Bellefonte 29
BELLEFONTE — The Wildcats stepped out of the HAC to play the Red Raiders, and the visitors took a five-point victory.
Ella Shuck led all scorers with 16 points for Mifflinburg (3-3), plus Brooke Catherman tallied nine points.
Mifflinburg, which next host Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. Friday, outscored Bellefonte 17-8 in the fourth quarter to take the win.
Mifflinburg 34, Bellefonte 29at BellefonteScore by quarters
Mifflinburg 3 7 7 17 — 34 Bellefonte 4 9 8 8 — 29
Mifflinburg (3-3) 34
Brooke Catherman 3 3-4 9; Olivia Erickson 2 0-0 4; Ella Shuck 6 3-7 16; Jenna Haines 0 1-2 1; Avery Metzger 1 2-4 4; Alexis Scopelliti 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
12 9-17 34.
3-point goals:
Shuck.
Bellefonte 29
Lily Gardner 0 0-0 0; Mia Johnson 3 0-0 7; Emalee Neff 2 0-0 5; Maddie Tice 6 3-6 17; Emma Rossman 0 0-0 0; Bella Corman 0 0-2 0; Hana Radas 0 0-1 0; Madison Ripka 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
11 3-9 29.
3-point goals:
