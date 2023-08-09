Darin Miller, Mifflinburg Area H.S., Goldey-Beacom College
Miller, who just wrapped up his junior season as an infielder for the Lightning, was one of five players on the team to start all 57 games. He ended fourth in the league with 51 RBI, fifth with 14 doubles and eighth with seven home runs.
In addition, Miller finished with a .285 batting average, 45 runs scored, 27 walks, 3 stolen bases and a .460 slugging percentage.
Miller batted .526 (10-for-19) with a double, three home runs and seven RBI during the NCAA Tournament. He also notched four hits, a double, a home run and two RBI against Queens-NY in the NCAA Tournament (May 20); recorded four RBI on three occasions; recorded two doubles against Le Moyne (Feb. 17) and Queens-NY (March 12); and he had nine putouts against Le Moyne (Feb. 17) and Post (March 26).
Defensively, Miller totaled 140 putouts and 105 assists (versus 15 errors) for a .942 fielding percentage.
Miller, who was picked to the CACC Weekly Honor Roll (on March 13), enters his senior season tied for eighth in team history with 105 assists and tied for ninth with seven home runs.
Colin Miller, Mifflinburg Area H.S., Community College of Baltimore County Essex
Miller, a rising sophomore center fielder for the Knights, played in 27 games this past season. Miller batted .231 and had 21 runs scored, 15 hits, 10 stolen bases, 9 walks, 7 RBI, 4 doubles, 1 triple, and a .323 slugging percentage. Defensively, Miller made 40 putouts (and 4 assists), and had a .909 fielding percentage.
