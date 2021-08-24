Little League Baseball

Little League World SeriesAt South WilliamsportThursday, Aug. 19

Hawaii 9, Connecticut 1 Ohio 1, Tennessee 0 Nebraska 5, New Jersey 2 California 10, New Hampshire 2

Friday, Aug. 20

Oregon 8, Pennysylvania 2 Michigan 8, Florida 0 South Dakota 2, Louisiana 0 Texas 6, Washington 0

Saturday, Aug. 21

New Hampshire 4, Tennessee 1 New Jersey 11, Connecticut 4 Washington 1, Florida 0 Louisiana 5, Pennsylvania 3

Sunday, Aug. 22

California 9, Ohio 0 Hawaii 11, Nebraska 3

Monday, Aug. 23

Michigan 6, Texas 5 South Dakota 3, Oregon 0 Ohio 8, Louisiana 2

Today’s games

Little League Home Run Derby, 11 a.m. Texas vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m. New Hampshire vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

TBD vs. Ohio, 1 p.m. TBD vs. Nebraska, 3 p.m. California vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m. Michigan vs. Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 57 .544 _ Philadelphia 63 61 .508 4½ New York 61 63 .492 6½ Washington 53 70 .431 14 Miami 51 74 .408 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 76 49 .608 _ Cincinnati 69 57 .548 7½ St. Louis 63 60 .512 12 Chicago 55 72 .433 22 Pittsburgh 45 80 .360 31

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 80 44 .645 _ Los Angeles 78 47 .624 2½ San Diego 68 58 .540 13 Colorado 57 68 .456 23½ Arizona 42 84 .333 39

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1 Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5 Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-13), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Long 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Fedde 5-8) at Miami (Luzardo 4-6), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m. Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 _ New York 73 52 .584 4 Boston 71 55 .563 6½ Toronto 65 58 .528 11 Baltimore 38 85 .309 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 72 54 .571 _ Cleveland 61 61 .500 9 Detroit 60 66 .476 12 Kansas City 56 68 .452 15 Minnesota 54 70 .435 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 73 52 .584 _ Oakland 70 56 .556 3½ Seattle 68 58 .540 5½ Los Angeles 62 64 .492 11½ Texas 43 81 .347 29½

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1 N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1 Kansas City 7, Houston 1 Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 3:37 p.m. L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-5), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m. Minnesota (Jax 3-1) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Hearn 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-5), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m. Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 3-8) at Houston (Garcia 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 53 42 .558 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 53 43 .552 ½ Omaha (Kansas City) 51 43 .543 1½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 45 50 .474 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 44 50 .468 8½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 41 54 .432 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 38 57 .400 15

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 56 36 .609 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 55 37 .598 1 Worcester (Boston) 49 46 .516 8½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 43 51 .457 14 Rochester (Washington) 39 53 .424 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 37 56 .398 19½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 61 34 .642 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 55 41 .573 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 53 43 .552 8½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 52 44 .542 9½ Memphis (St. Louis) 45 51 .469 16½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 39 55 .415 21½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 36 59 .379 25

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Omaha at Iowa, 2, 5:08 p.m. St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 55 38 .591 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 56 39 .589 — New Hampshire (Toronto) 44 47 .484 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 43 50 .462 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 36 60 .375 20½ Hartford (Colorado) 31 63 .330 24½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 59 36 .621 — Bowie (Baltimore) 57 37 .606 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 50 44 .532 8½ Erie (Detroit) 50 46 .521 9½ Richmond (San Francisco) 49 47 .510 10½ Harrisburg (Washington) 36 59 .379 23

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m. Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m. Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 17 6 .739 — Chicago 11 12 .478 6 New York 11 14 .440 7 Washington 8 14 .364 8½ Atlanta 6 17 .261 11 Indiana 5 18 .217 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 17 6 .739 — Seattle 18 7 .720 — Minnesota 14 9 .609 3 Phoenix 13 10 .565 4 Los Angeles 10 13 .435 7 Dallas 10 14 .417 7½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Jahmai Jones from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Claimed RHP Conner Greene off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers then optioned him to Norfolk. Optioned INF Richie Martin to Norfolk. Designated INF Maikel Franco for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Worcester (Triple-A East). DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 1B Renato Nunez outright to Toledo (Triple-A East). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Jake Brentz on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Kyle Zimmer from the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 2B Kean Wong to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Miguel Sano from the paternity list. Placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 22. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Zack Britton on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jonathan Davis from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Clay Holmes from the COVID-19 list. Returned INF/OF Miguel Andujar from rehab assignment and transferred him to the 60-day IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Casey Sadler on the restricted list. TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin and 1B Curtis Terry from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Placed RHPs Drew Anderson and Mike Foltynewicz and 3B Brock Holt on the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Adam McKillican on a minor league contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Josh Palacios from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Kirby Snead to Buffalo. Released RHP Elvis Luciano. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Miguel Aguilar and RF Jake Hager to Reno (Triple-A West). Reinstated LHP Joe Mantiply from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Humberto Mejia from Reno. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Rio Ruiz from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned INF Alan Trejo to Albuquerque. NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Heath Hembree. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Michael Chavis from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Anthony Alford from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro to Altoona (Double-A Northeast). Optioned 2B Hoy Park to Indianapolis. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Dismissed pitching coach Larry Rothschild. Named Ben Fritz interim pitching coach. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed 1B Mike Ford from Tampa Bay on outright waivers, then optioned him to Rochester (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Joe Ross from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Minor League Frontier League EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed OF Dustyn Macaluso. EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Josh Allen. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Traded RHP John LaRossa to the Tri-City ValleyCats. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Dustyn Malacuso. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Nick Lovullo, RHP David Stiehl, and catcher Phil Steering. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Kellen Croce and INF Jamey Smart. Traded INF Luke Mangeri to the Joliet Slammers. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded RHP David Mervis to the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League. Signed RHP Rob Whalen. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association BOSTON CELTICS — Re-signed G Josh Richardson to a veteran extension. ORLANDO MAGIC — Re-signed F Moritz Wagner. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB Dennis Gardeck and DL J.J. Watt from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Activated WR Andy Isabella from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released TE Ian Bunting and WR Rico Gafford. Waived CB Luq Barcoo with a failed physical. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived WR Michael Dereus. Released FS Jordan Richards and T Andre Smith. BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Forrest Lamp on IR. Signed RB Kerrith Whyte and CB Tim Harris. Waived WR Duke Williams with an injury designation. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Germain Ifedi from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed WR Isaiah Coulter. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Connor Davis, LB Montrel Meander and K Cody Parker on IR. Waived WR Alexander Hollins. Waived T Alex Taylor with an injury designation. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Donnie Lewis. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed C Brett Jones on IR. Signed RB Stevie Scott III. Released DL Pita Taumoepenu. Waived RB Adrian Killins and G Nolan Laufenberg. DETROIT LIONS — Released C Evan Boehm from IR with an injury settlement. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived TE Daniel Crawford. HOUSTON TEXANS — Acquired CB Ka’Dar Hollman from Green Bay in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Released RB Darius Jackson. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore and TE Andrew Vollert. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DE/OLB Josh Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released DE Taco Charlton, DB Will Parks and G Bryan Witzmann. Waived LB Riley Cole and QB Anthony Gordon. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released CB Rasul Douglas and G Parker Ehinger. Placed P Corliss Waitman on waivers. Re-signed T Devery Hamilton. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived S Paris Ford. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Ito Smith and DE Everson Griffen. Waived QB Danny Etling and LB Christian Elliss. Waived DT Jordon Scott with an injury designation. Placed DE Janarius Robinson on IR. Placed LB Cameron Smith on the reserve/retired list. NEW YORK JETS — Placed DE Carl Lawson on IR. Signed DE Aaron Adeoye and OL Isaiah Williams. Waived CB Corey Ballantine. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived QB Alex McGough, DT Cedrick Lattimore and TE Dom Wood-Anderson. Placed LB Ben Burr-Kirven and WR John Ursua on IR. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OT Jonathan Hubbard. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OLs Paul Adams and Ross Reynolds and K Tucker McCann with an injury designation. Placed DL Anthony Rush on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Freedom Akinmoladun from Cincinnati. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated OT David Sharpe from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Steven Sims JR. HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Casey Johnson. READING ROYALS — Named James Henry assistant coach. SOCCER Major League Soccer COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Steven Moreira. National Women’s Soccer League ANGEL CITY FC — Acquired rights to F Cristen Press from Racing Louisville FC in exchange for natural first round pick in 2022 draft, $75,000 in general allocation money and roster protection during the 2021 expansion draft. COLLEGE ARMY — Named Ryan Hershberger assistant track and field coach. MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Jerry Meyers associate head baseball coach and pitching coach. OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Justin Ensign head men’s wrestling coach. SIENA — Named Matt Cunningham men’s assistant soccer coach. TUSCULUM — Named Eric Krenz assistant softball coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.