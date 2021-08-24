Little League Baseball
Little League World SeriesAt South WilliamsportThursday, Aug. 19
Hawaii 9, Connecticut 1 Ohio 1, Tennessee 0 Nebraska 5, New Jersey 2 California 10, New Hampshire 2
Friday, Aug. 20
Oregon 8, Pennysylvania 2 Michigan 8, Florida 0 South Dakota 2, Louisiana 0 Texas 6, Washington 0
Saturday, Aug. 21
New Hampshire 4, Tennessee 1 New Jersey 11, Connecticut 4 Washington 1, Florida 0 Louisiana 5, Pennsylvania 3
Sunday, Aug. 22
California 9, Ohio 0 Hawaii 11, Nebraska 3
Monday, Aug. 23
Michigan 6, Texas 5 South Dakota 3, Oregon 0 Ohio 8, Louisiana 2
Today’s games
Little League Home Run Derby, 11 a.m. Texas vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m. New Hampshire vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
TBD vs. Ohio, 1 p.m. TBD vs. Nebraska, 3 p.m. California vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m. Michigan vs. Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 57 .544 _ Philadelphia 63 61 .508 4½ New York 61 63 .492 6½ Washington 53 70 .431 14 Miami 51 74 .408 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 76 49 .608 _ Cincinnati 69 57 .548 7½ St. Louis 63 60 .512 12 Chicago 55 72 .433 22 Pittsburgh 45 80 .360 31
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 80 44 .645 _ Los Angeles 78 47 .624 2½ San Diego 68 58 .540 13 Colorado 57 68 .456 23½ Arizona 42 84 .333 39
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1 Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5 Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-13), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Long 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Fedde 5-8) at Miami (Luzardo 4-6), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m. Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 _ New York 73 52 .584 4 Boston 71 55 .563 6½ Toronto 65 58 .528 11 Baltimore 38 85 .309 38
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 72 54 .571 _ Cleveland 61 61 .500 9 Detroit 60 66 .476 12 Kansas City 56 68 .452 15 Minnesota 54 70 .435 17
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 73 52 .584 _ Oakland 70 56 .556 3½ Seattle 68 58 .540 5½ Los Angeles 62 64 .492 11½ Texas 43 81 .347 29½
Monday’s Games
Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1 N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1 Kansas City 7, Houston 1 Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 3:37 p.m. L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-5), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m. Minnesota (Jax 3-1) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Hearn 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-5), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m. Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 3-8) at Houston (Garcia 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 53 42 .558 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 53 43 .552 ½ Omaha (Kansas City) 51 43 .543 1½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 45 50 .474 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 44 50 .468 8½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 41 54 .432 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 38 57 .400 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 56 36 .609 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 55 37 .598 1 Worcester (Boston) 49 46 .516 8½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 43 51 .457 14 Rochester (Washington) 39 53 .424 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 37 56 .398 19½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 61 34 .642 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 55 41 .573 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 53 43 .552 8½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 52 44 .542 9½ Memphis (St. Louis) 45 51 .469 16½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 39 55 .415 21½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 36 59 .379 25
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Omaha at Iowa, 2, 5:08 p.m. St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 55 38 .591 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 56 39 .589 — New Hampshire (Toronto) 44 47 .484 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 43 50 .462 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 36 60 .375 20½ Hartford (Colorado) 31 63 .330 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 59 36 .621 — Bowie (Baltimore) 57 37 .606 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 50 44 .532 8½ Erie (Detroit) 50 46 .521 9½ Richmond (San Francisco) 49 47 .510 10½ Harrisburg (Washington) 36 59 .379 23
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m. Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m. Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 17 6 .739 — Chicago 11 12 .478 6 New York 11 14 .440 7 Washington 8 14 .364 8½ Atlanta 6 17 .261 11 Indiana 5 18 .217 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Las Vegas 17 6 .739 — Seattle 18 7 .720 — Minnesota 14 9 .609 3 Phoenix 13 10 .565 4 Los Angeles 10 13 .435 7 Dallas 10 14 .417 7½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
