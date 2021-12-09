WILLIAMSPORT – Three Lycoming College football players earned a spot on the D3football.com All-Region I team, with sophomore kicker Ian Plankenhorn earning first-team honors, junior linebacker Cole Senior named to the second team and sophomore safety Hunter Campbell picked up third-team accolades.
The three selections to the all-region team are the most for the program since 2013, when safety Tanner Troutman, defensive tackle Dwight Hentz and running back Craig Needhammer earned the accolades.
Plankenhorn finished the regular season with a MAC-best 11 field goals, which was also ninth in Division III. He finished third in the MAC with an average of 6.2 points per game and was a perfect 29-of-29 in extra points. He won two MAC Special Teams Player of the Week awards, was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week once and became the first Warrior to hit three field goals in a game three times.
Plankenhorn is the first D3football.com All-Region kicker in program history.
Senior finished third in the MAC with 4.7 solo tackles per game, while his 1.5 tackles per loss per contest was seventh in the league. He posted two 10-tackle efforts and had at least one tackle for loss in the first nine games of the season. He also added four sacks, a forced fumble and was credited with two quarterback hurries. His career-high 12 tackles, 2.5 for loss and forced fumble helped him earn a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week against Wilkes.
Senior is the first linebacker to earn all-region honors since Kabongo Bukasa, the first Warrior to earn all-region honors as a linebacker, in 2012.
Campbell finished second in the MAC with 0.4 interceptions per game and he was third with 0.9 passes defended per contest. Campbell had at least four tackles in the first nine games of the year. He also added a sack, four interceptions and five breakups. His two interceptions and five tackles against King’s helped him earn a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week and the MAC Defensive Player of the Week award.
Campbell is the seventh Warrior to earn all-region honors as a safety and the first since Tanner Troutman earned the accolades in 2013.
The Warriors finished 2021 with an 8-3 overall record and a 6-2 mark in the MAC under 14th-year head coach Mike Clark, finishing in second place, the program’s highest finish since 2003.
