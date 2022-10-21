MILTON — It’s on to the District 4 Class 2A playoffs for Milton’s boys soccer team.
The Black Panthers ended the regular season on a high note as four different goal scorers resulted in the team taking a 4-1 victory over the Mifflinburg Wildcats Thursday at Alumni Stadium.
Ethan Hamilton got Milton (12-6) on the board in the 15th minute by scoring off a Seth Yoder assist.
In the second half the Black Panthers pulled away behind goals from Evan Yoder, Seth Yoder and Ethan Rhodes.
Mifflinburg (5-11-2) would get on the board in the 58th minute when Mason Frank connected off an assist by Collin Dreese.
Milton is sitting in the No. 5 spot in Class 2A, and if the standings hold then the Black Panthers will open the playoffs at No. 4 Warrior Run.
The loss, however, ends the Wildcats season.
Milton 4, Mifflinburg 1
at Milton
First half
Milt-Ethan Hamilton, assist Seth Yoder, 14:10.
Second half
Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Trent Delong, 49:57.
Milt-S. Yoder, assist Dom Ballo, 51:35.
Milt-Ethan Rhodes, unassisted, 55:05.
Miff-Mason Frank, assist Collin Dreese, 57:56.
Shots: Milton, 12-3; Corner kicks: Milton, 10-1; Saves: Milton (Jonah Strobel), 2; Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister), 8.
Lewisburg 2,
South Williamsport 0
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – The Green Dragons wrapped up yet another successful regular season by shutting out the Mounties in the nonleague matchup.
Alfred Romano scored in each half for Lewisburg (15-1-1), which also wrapped up the Heartland-I crown with a perfect 8-0 mark.
Eddie Monaco assisted on Romano’s first half, but the second one was unassisted.
The Green Dragons dominated in shots on goal 11-0 and led in corners 3-0.
Lewisburg wrapped up the No. 1 seed in District 4 Class 2A, and the way it looks now the Green Dragons will host Central Columbia in a first-round game next week.
Lewisburg 2, South Williamsport 0
At South Williamsport
First half
Lew-Alfred Romano, assist Eddie Monaco, 15:56.
Second half
Lew-Romano, unassisted, 23:11.
Shots: Lewisburg, 11-0. Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 3-0; Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 0; SW (Aaron Akers), 9.
Girls soccer
Milton 4,
Towanda 0
TOWANDA – Junior forward Mackenzie Lopez scored twice, including her 50th career goal, as Milton rolled to the nonleague win over the Black Knights in their regular season finale.
Lopez’s 50th goal came in the first half, and it was joined by a goal from freshman phenom Sammy Roarty to give Milton (12-6) a 2-0 halftime lead.
Amelia Gainer joned Lopez in the scoring column in the second half to put the game away for the Black Panthers, who also got an assist from Alayna Chappell on the night.
Defensively, Morgan Reiner made six saves to get the shutout for Milton, which led in shots (16-6) and in corner kicks (8-2).
Milton will be no worse than the No. 7 seed for the start of the District 4 Class 2A playoffs that will be starting next week.
Mifflinburg 5,
Southern Columbia 4 (2 OT)
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats took down the top team in District 4 Class A as Taylor Beachy scored unassisted in the second overtime to beat the Tigers.
Three own goals were also scored on the night between the two teams, which was a rare event, indeed.
“It was back and forth for a while but overall, we won possession most of the game,” said Mifflinburg Paige Dando. “There were three own goals on the field tonight, which was interesting and certainly kept everyone on their toes.
“Southern did a good job of capitalizing on their set pieces. My girls played a great game on both ends, shutting down a lot on defense and creating lots of scoring opportunities on offense,” Dando added.
Mifflinburg (10-8) will be the No. 4 seed for the Class 3A playoffs next week, while Southern (12-5-1) took a hit in its standing as the No. 1 team in Class A.
