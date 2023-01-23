MOUNT CARMEL — Five Warrior Run wrestlers posted 5-0 days to lead the Defenders to the team championship in Saturday’s Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Division III Duals at Mount Carmel High School.

Warrior Run (15-1) claimed its first HAC-III title in 13 years as the Defenders captured wins over Bloomsburg (75-0), Loyalsock (64-12), Hughesville (65-10), Mount Carmel (63-9) and Southern Columbia (61-3), with the latter triumph ending the Tigers’ 13-year grasp on the division championship.

