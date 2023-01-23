MOUNT CARMEL — Five Warrior Run wrestlers posted 5-0 days to lead the Defenders to the team championship in Saturday’s Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Division III Duals at Mount Carmel High School.
Warrior Run (15-1) claimed its first HAC-III title in 13 years as the Defenders captured wins over Bloomsburg (75-0), Loyalsock (64-12), Hughesville (65-10), Mount Carmel (63-9) and Southern Columbia (61-3), with the latter triumph ending the Tigers’ 13-year grasp on the division championship.
Brothers Reagan (139), Kaden (145) and Cameron (152) Milheim all went 5-0 in the tournament along with Tyler Ulrich (127) and Cole Shupp (172).
Kaden Milheim had three pins and a forfeit win to go along with a key 5-2 decision over Southern’s Mason Barvitskie to improve to 29-2 on the season.
Reagan Milheim posted three pins and two forfeits in the tournament, while Cameron Milheim had two pins, a major decision, a technical fall and a forfeit during the day.
Ulrich, a freshman, picked up four pins and a forfeit to improve to 25-5, and Shupp, a junior, improved his record to 23-9 with his 5-0 day, which included four pins and a forfeit.
Lewisburg 46, Mifflinburg 15LEWISBURG — A 10-1 major decision by Landen Wagner at 133 and a pin at 139 from Ethan Long gave the Green Dragons control of the match, and the win over the Wildcats on Saturday.
For Mifflinburg, Oliver Patte got a pin at 152 and Emmanuel Ulrich (285) racked up yet another pin on the season.
Saturday at Lewisburg
107: Jack Gramly (M) dec. Nolan Altoft, 6-0.
114: Landon Michaels (L) won by forfeit.
121: Jace Gessner (L) dec. Ben Straub, 9-3.
127: Double forfeit.
133: Landen Wagner (L) maj. dec. Lane Kennamond, 10-1.
139: Ethan Long (L) pinned Wesley Smith, 1:17.
145: Derek Gessner (L) dec. Bryan Reeder, 6-2.
152: Oliver Patte (M) pinned Daniel Leao, 3:10.
160: Chase Wenrich (L) won by forfeit.
172: Derek Shedleski (L) won by forfeit.
189: Trent Wenrich (L) won by forfeit.
215: Evan Frederick (L) won by forfeit.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Lennon Barner, 2:27.
Girls basketballLewisburg 41, Jersey Shore 40LEWISBURG — A big third quarter helped the Green Dragons take a Heartland-I victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
The one-two punch of Sophie Kilbride (14 points) and Teagan Osunde (13 points) propelled Lewisburg (9-5, 4-2 HAC-I), which outscored Jersey Shore (11-3 overall) 17-11 in the third quarter.
Kilbride added nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists on her night, plus Osunde chipped in six rebounds and two steals.
Lewisburg next plays at Williamsport tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore 13 8 11 8 – 40
Lewisburg 8 7 17 9 – 41
Jersey Shore (11-3) 40
Peyton Dincher 7 4-4 21; Sophia Stover 0 0-0 0; Rayne Herritt 0 0-00 0; Cailyn Schall 0 0-0 0; Jocelyn McCracken 7 0-0 14; Celia Schmay 2 1-2 5; Jamisson Stellfox 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-6 40.
3-point goals: Dincher 3.
Lewisburg (9-5) 41
Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-0 4; Maddy Moyers 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Sophie Kilbride 7 0-1 14; Teagan Osunde 5 3-6 13; Addy Shedleski 0 0-0 0; Keeley Baker 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 3-7 41.
3-point goals: None.
Hughesville 44, Warrior Run 32HUGHESVILLE — Sienna Dunkleberger tallied 12 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Defenders fell to the Spartans in the Heartland-III contest.
Alexis Hudson added nine points and Peyton Meehan chipped in eight for Hughesville (4-10 overall), which next plays at Saint John Neumann at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Warrior Run 11 3 13 5 – 32
Hughesville 12 14 9 9 – 44
Warrior Run (4-10) 32
Maura Woland 0 1-2 1; Alexis Hudson 4 0-0 9; Kelsey Hoffman 1 0-0 2; Peyton Meehan 3 0-0 8; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 3 5-7 12; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-9 32.
3-point goals: Meehan 2, Hudson, Dunkleberger.
Hughesville (9-7) 44
Ava Snyder 1 3-3 5; Alli Anstadt 3 3-4 9; Lucy Meyers 1 2-6 4; Sara Stroup 1 0-0 2; Alissa Hoffman 1 0-0 2; Kylie Temple 1 0-1 2; Breanna Bobak 5 4-6 17; Allyssa King 0 1-2 1; Vivian Draper 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 13-22 44.
3-point goals: Bobak 3.
JV score: Hughesville, 27-24. High scorers: Hughesville, 10; WR, Chloe Burden, 9.
Montoursville 43, Milton 18MONTOURSVILLE — Kiley Long scored 10 points, but the Black Panthers fell to the Warriors in the Heartland-II matchup on Saturday. Brianna Gordner added eight points for Milton (3-11), which next hosts Central Mountain tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Milton 4 4 6 4 – 18
Montour 13 12 16 2 – 43
Milton (3-11) 18
Kiley Long 5 0-0 10; Maddie Zeiber 0 0-0 0; Addy Murray 0 0-0 0; Brianna Gordner 4 0-0 8; Camryn Hoover 0 0-0 0; Abbey Kitchen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 0-0 18.
3-point goals: None.
Montoursville (8-5) 43
Jill Stone 3 0-0 6; Syd Stone 3 0-0 6; Maya Neimon 0 0-0 0; Alana Marchioni 3 0-0 7; Emma Wood 1 0-0 2; Shyanna Klemick 2 0-0 4; Nyla Kutney 4 0-0 8; Maddie Labatch 1 2-2 4; Ashlynn Loe 2 2-4 6. Totals: 19 4-6 43.
3-point goals: Marchioni.
Central Columbia 67, Mifflinburg 27ALMEDIA — The Wildcats couldn’t keep up the Blue Jays, who got out to a big lead to run away for a lopsided Heartland-II victory Saturday.
Ella Shuck scored 17 points to pace Mifflinburg (7-7 overall), which next hosts Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Mifflinburg 7 8 10 2 – 27
Central 18 21 12 11 – 67
Mifflinburg (7-7) 27
Ella Shuck 7 1-2 17; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 2; Emily McCahan 1 2-2 4; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 1 0-0 3; Jayda Tilghman 0 1-2 1; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0; Sophie Stahl 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-6 27.
3-point goals: Shuck 2, Shively.
Central (14-2) 67
F. Prezioso 0 0-0 0; H. Bull 1 2-2 4; Ava Klingerman 2 0-2 4; Alyx Flick 7 0-0 15; Ellie Rowe 8 0-0 16; M. Radzwich 0 0-0 0; C. Weatherill 4 0-0 10; A. Kissinger 0 0-0 0; L. Bull 2 1-2 6; K. Radzwich 1 0-0 2; M. Blake 3 3-6 10. Totals: 28 6-12 67.
3-point goals: Weatherill 2, Flick, L. Bull, Blake.
Meadowbrook Christian 38, Belleville Mennonite 28MILTON – Twenty-two points from Kailey Devlin powered the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win on Friday.
Devlin added six rebounds and three steals to lead Meadowbrook (12-1 overall), which has now won 11 games in a row.
In addition for the Lions, Madalyn Fasnacht scored seven points, Alyssa Canelo had six points, Alayna Smith had seven rebounds, Audrey Millett had six rebounds and three assists, and Emma George chipped in five rebounds and four steals.
Meadowbrook next hosts Bucktail in a nonleague matchup today at 6 p.m.
Boys basketballMifflinburg 52, Midd-West 45MIFFLINBURG – A big second half by Ethan Bomgardner helped bring the Wildcats back for the Heartland-II win on Friday.
Mifflinburg (10-6) and Midd-West (3-11) were tied at 17 at the half, but the Mustangs outscored the Wildcats 16-11 in the third to go in front.
Bomgardner would score six of his game-high 21 points in the third, but he added seven more in the fourth to go along with 10 from Cheeky Griffith as Mifflinburg finished with a 24-point fourth-quarter flurry.
Griffith also was also 8-for-8 from the free throw line and finished with 12 points, and Bomgardner to his credit was 3-for-5 from the charity stripe in the fourth.
Tyler Reigel chipped in 13 points for the Wildcats, who next play at Lewisburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
